The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while.

And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts ! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door refrigerator marked down to $3,779 (that’s $420 off the original price!), as well as everything from Black Friday home appliance deals to tools for when you need to do some work around the house.

READ MORE: Best Amazon Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals

Check out the best deals below and put a smile on your face and a few extra bucks in your pocket this Black Friday!

Home Appliances

Samsung 28.2 Cubic Feet 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

We do a lot of eating around the holidays, why not celebrate with a fantastic value on a new refrigerator? This large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator has sleek-edge doors, lots of room for storage, and a modern design.

BESTSELLER!

Cafe CVE28DP2NS1 Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

This is a fantastic deal on one of the best fridges available this Black Friday, boasting precise temperature control, a crisper drawer that will keep everything cold and well, crisp, plus tons of practical storage options.

Samsung WF45T6000AW High-Efficiency Front Load Washing Machine with Self Clean

These large 4.5 cubic foot capacity washing machines have tons of space, which means you’ll spend less time doing laundry. It’s quiet and low vibration but powerful and has a self-cleaning feature that eliminates 99% of bacteria in the drum. We’re all about keeping things sanitary!

KitchenAid KDTM404KPS Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher

This dishwasher can fit tons of capacity due to a flexible third rack and a tall tub. It also has an advanced cleaning system and gliding rails in all the racks to make sure you can adjust as needed for bigger plates and serving ware.

GE 1.7 cu. Ft. Over the Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking in Stainless Steel

This over the range microwave has 1,000 watts of cooking power and 10 cooking levels for boiling, reheating and defrosting.





Buy: GE 1.7 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking in Stainless Steel $258.00 (orig. $439.00) 41% OFF

LG Double Oven Electric Range

If planning a large family dinner, the ability to cook multiple dishes at once is a huge asset and time saver. This is a double oven with a 7.3 cubic foot capacity, meaning you can just that, and thanks to the built-in ProBake convection oven, baking is easier than ever.

Aria All-in-One 30-Quart Stainless Steel Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Most air fryers are not nearly this spacious, but thanks to this model being a toaster oven, you can fit anything from a whole turkey breast to an entire pizza in this appliance. That creates a full range of delicious possibilities.

Blendtec Classic 570 3-Speed Blender

A powerful blender is a must for everything from smoothies to blending soups and sauces and this is a killer price on a great option. Control via touchpad as you navigate all the programmed settings and cycles, and thanks to the vented gripper lid, there won’t be spillage of liquids during blending. Easier cleanup!

Garage, Garden and Furniture

Milwaukee 23-Piece M18 18-Volt 7-Tool Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit

On a regular day, this combo kit will cost you almost $1,000 at Home Depot, and over $1,000 elsewhere. This deal is Black Friday only, so if a new homeowner is wishing for a toolset for Christmas, you can check it off your list. They don’t need to know you paid almost half the price.

TODAY ONLY!



Buy: Milwaukee 23-Piece M18 18-Volt 7-Tool Combo Kit $499.00 (orig. $933.97) 47% OFF

SnowJoe 22 in. 15 Amp Electric Snow Blower

If there’s a big blizzard afoot, you need some power at your side. This SnowJoe snowblower helps clear snow off larger driveways and walkways, and all you have to do is push a button!

RYOBI 40V Brushless 16″ Cordless Battery Chainsaw

When working with a chainsaw, you want it to be powerful but also safe. You get both with this cordless battery chainsaw, Gas-like power with a 16-inch bar and chain and a brushless motor for maximum strength. The mechanical chain brake stops the chain automatically to avoid any disastrous accidents before they happen.





Buy: RYOBI 40V Brushless 16 in. Cordless Battery Chainsaw with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger $229.00 (orig. $279.00) 18% OFF

Husky Steel Freestanding Garage Cabinet

Extra storage space sometimes feels like it’s worth its weight in gold, and this garage cabinet is durable, powder-coated steel, so it’ll be strong and stay put. It has three adjustable-height shelves that hold up to 150 pounds each, so it’ll adjust with you if you have more oversized items you need to store that take up a bit more space. Need even more storage? They thought of that too: There are interior door panel pegboards.



Buy: Husky Ready-to-Assemble 24-Gauge Steel Freestanding Garage Cabinet $262.49 (orig. $349.99) 25% OFF

Walker Edison Traditional Rustic Farmhouse Electric Fireplace TV Stand

Can’t decide if you want an entertainment center or a fireplace? What if something existed that worked as both? This console includes an electric fireplace but also will hold your TV and devices. Plus, the display will look endlessly snazzy.





Buy: Walker Edison Furniture Company 58 in. Rustic Farmhouse Fireplace TV Stand $250.00 (orig. $369.00) 32% OFF

Stanley 25-foot Fatmax Tape Measures, Set of 2

We are shocked to realize how often we look for our tape measure and often can’t find it. Now, this set of two can solve all that, and with the ability to measure up to 25 feet, those long distances will never again be a problem.

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Cordless Brushless Compact 1/2-Inch Drill

A powerful drill doesn’t have to be large and heavy. This cordless option is lightweight and affordable but packs some punch with a high-performance motor and all the torque you need to get the job done.

Home Accents Holiday 6.5-foot Festive Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

It may be Thanksgiving, but many of us are very much in Christmas mode already. That makes Black Friday a great time to buy a tree. This artificial pine Christmas tree is packed with color-changing LEDs and stands 6.5 feet high.

TITAN Pro Series Black Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair

Life can be pretty stressful, and there’s nothing like having a comfortable chair to relax in at the end of the day. This reclining massage chair has five automatic programs, and even a back stretch feature for when you have back pain. With three different massage intensity levels, and even a heating element, this chair will feel like a visit to the spa every time you sit in it.

Home Decorators Collection Bradstone 4 Drawer Walnut File Cabinet

Tax time will be here before we know it, and keeping ourselves organized can be key in staying on top of our paperwork and not making any expensive mistakes. Whether organizing pay stubs or receipts, this beautiful file cabinet will keep everything in order, looking neat and tidy.





Buy: Home Decorators Collection Bradstone 4 Drawer Dark Charcoal File Cabinet $190.40 (orig. $238.00) 20% OFF

Milwaukee M18 FUEL PACKOUT Wet/Dry Vacuum

Floods happen, and cleaning up after them can be a royal nightmare. A wet/dry vacuum can be a lifesaver. This cordless option has 60% more suction than 18V competitors, and will get the situation handled quickly and efficiently.

Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill

There’s never a time we don’t appreciate a great grill, and this wifi-enabled smart grill is super fun. It can be controlled via an app, meaning you can monitor your protein’s progress from another room, and then just enjoy the results. The large pellet smoker has tons of capacity and great wood flavor.

Cricut Maker Electric Cutting Machine

Feeling creative this holiday season? A good cutting machine can keep on top of all kinds of crafting, from paper goods to fabrics like leather and more.

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.