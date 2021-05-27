Chandler Bing is Rolling in the Bling! See Matthew Perry’s Impressive Net Worth From ‘Friends’ and More

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; NBC

More like Chandler ~Bling~! Matthew Perry has a pretty hefty net worth thanks to his work on Friends. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 51-year-old is worth a whopping $120 million. While the funnyman may be engaged to longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, he’s still rolling in the dough! Scroll below for a look at how the TV star acquired his wealth.

His Salary on Friends Was Pretty Generous

Before Friends became an iconic fixture in pop culture, the actors on the show were making $22,500 per episode, meaning each cast member took home $540,000 for their first season. For their second season, their salaries doubled to $40,000 per episode, equaling a yearly take-home of just under a million dollars.

Before the third season of the show, the cast negotiated as a group and settled on some mindblowing terms. They each earned $75,000 per episode for season three for $1.875 million for the season. For season four, they were paid $85,000 per episode and $2.04 million for the season. Their salaries continued to steadily increase each season until they were earning $750,000 per episode in seasons seven and eight, making $18 million per season. Each cast member was paid $1 million per episode for season nine and 10. In total, Matthew and the gang earned $90 million during their time on set before bonuses and continuous royalties.

The Cash Keeps Coming Thanks to His Royalties

The cast made TV history during their 2000 negotiations as they became the first TV actors to have ownership stakes in their show. Before then, the only other TV stars who had royalty deals were Jerry Seinfeld and Bill Cosby. Today, Friends continues to make around $1 billion in syndication sales and streaming deals. Depending on the sales each year, the cast earns between $10-20 million in royalties.

He Dabbles in Real Estate

Matthew has made major money from his estate investments. In 2015, he sold his Malibu home for $10.65 million, while he still owns a beachfront property in the area which he purchased in 2011 for $11 million. After dropping $20 million for a penthouse apartment, he sold the Century City, California, pad for $35 million in 2019.

It looks like Matthew is set for life thanks to his gig as a “transponster!”