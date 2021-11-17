The 11 Best Black Friday Mattress Deals in 2021

Black Friday is the perfect time to save big on big-ticket purchases, but most major retailers are starting their sales early this year. We’ve already seen a ton of great Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals go live. For anyone who needs to make a big purchase — appliances , big-screen TVs and desktop computers — this is indeed the most wonderful time of the year. Another popular item that feels oh so good to save on? Mattresses .

Your mattress is crucial to your health and livelihood — as you spend about a third of your life sleeping, on average. Do you want to spend a third of your life on some sad sack of springs with no support or a luxurious person-sized pillow that aligns your spine and leaves you feeling refreshed? We thought so. If you’re in the market for a new bed, you’re in luck. There are plenty of doorbuster Black Friday mattress deals out there to cash in on, and we’ve gathered the essential ones right here.

Whether you prefer your mattress hard, soft, pillow-top, memory foam, or some combination — chances are you’ll be able to save a pretty penny on one this year. Some of the deals come with extras like pillows , free delivery, or even removal of your old mattress as well. These savings won’t last forever and probably won’t last for more than a few days after Turkey Day — so jump on ’em!

Here are the best Black Friday mattress deals of 2021.

1. Casper

This internet-famous brand is offering up to 50% off mattresses at their epic last call sale. For example, The 2019 Wave Mattress combines gel pods with foams for ultimate support and cooling. This incredible mattress is half price — half price — during this sale. No code. No subscription. Just money in your pocket.





Buy: BUY NOW: $722.50 (orig. $1445.00) 50% OFF

2. Avocado

Want to sleep on something a bit more green? This healthier mattress line offers $150 off hybrid and latex mattresses and $350 off on its higher-end plush model. If you are looking to go natural with your mattress, this is a great opportunity. Other deals include $150 off Green/Vegan Hybrid and Regular/Vegan Latex mattresses with code ORGANIC , $350 off Organic Luxury mattress with code EARLYBF , and $50 off City Bed.



Buy: BUY NOW: $1599.00

3. Amazon

Amazon is an excellent one-stop-shop for, well, anything; and mattresses are no exception. You’ll find everything from $100 off select Casper mattresses, 15% off Tuft & Needle mattresses and 40% off Zinus mattresses here, and more deals are expected to come as we get closer to Black Friday. The Casper Sleep Original has softer foam around the shoulders for more comfort and relief for the upper body, firm foam under the hips, waist, and lower back and a top layer of perforated breathable foam that helps reduce heat.





Buy: Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen $930.75

4. Helix

You can’t go wrong at Helix Sleep, where you get $100 off any mattress with the code BFSALE100 , $150 off $1,250+ with code BFSALE150 , and $200 off $1,750+ with the code BFSALE200 . If that’s not enough of a steal, also grab two free dream pillows with every mattress order. The Helix Moonlight offers back and side support, soft layers, and body contouring to help you get and stay comfortable as you rest.





Buy: BUY NOW: $999.00 (orig. $1099.00) 9% OFF

5. Layla Sleep

These memory foam mattresses will be marked down from $749 to $599, and there’ll be a bonus of two free pillows. This mattress is one of the brand’s most popular options thanks to its three-inch layer of antimicrobial copper-infused memory foam. That is great to help keep you cool at night as you sleep.

6. Naturepedic

They are kicking off the holiday season with a 20% off Black Friday sitewide sale, plus free shipping. You can customize the innovative EOS Series to suit individual comfort preferences on each side of the bed and recently won the Good Housekeeping 2021 Bedding Award for Best Sustainable Mattress.





Buy: BUY NOW: $2499.00

7. Big Fig

Big Fig Mattress is offering its biggest discount yet: $300 off using the code FRIYAY . The Big Fig Mattress is a one-of-a-kind mattress designed to address the pitfalls plus-size sleepers face on a traditional mattress and ensure the best sleep quality for the under-served plus-sized community.





Buy: BUY NOW: $1899.99

8. Nectar

Nectar’s Memory Foam Mattress was $898 and is now $499, and in addition, you get $399 worth of free gifts. Even if not for the sweet deal, this mattress would be a great find, thanks to five layers of memory foam), but when they throw in free sheets, mattress protectors, even pillows, with a purchase? It’d be crazy not to pick it up now!





Buy: BUY NOW: $799.00 (orig. $1298.00) 38% OFF

9. Saatva

We love the luxury mattresses at Saatva, and they are currently offering 10% off sitewide and 15% of orders over $2,500. No promo codes are even needed; you’ll automatically get this deal when you check out. The Solaire Adjustable Mattress is a gorgeous customizable mattress with 50 precise firmness options.

10. Purple

Purple is one of the more popular mattress brands, and Black Friday is a great time to invest in one because they offer a bunch of free gifts to purchase a mattress. The mattresses themselves are a pretty great deal right now. The twin XL is on sale for $824 (originally $899) and the queen is $1,149 (originally $1,299).





Buy: BUY NOW: $1299

11. Tuft & Needle

Another awesome early Black Friday mattress sale is at Tuft & Needle, where it is offering 20% off sitewide on everything from hybrid mattresses to premium foam mattress.



Buy: BUY NOW: $1440.75 (orig. $1695.00) 15% OFF

