Salvation Army of Northeast Florida partners with Action News Jax for Hope Marches On 1-day telethon

Hope Marches On Action News Jax partners with the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida for the 1-day Hope Marches On telethon.

Action News Jax is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida for a live Telethon on December 9th from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Our very own Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh has worked with this organization for years.

All donations collected in this one-day telethon will stay locally and strives to meet the physically, emotional, and spiritual needs of people in crisis.

Some of the services include basics needs, housing, rehabilitation, counseling, disaster relief, senior services, evangelism, and children services.

To donate, call 800-683-5288 or click HERE.

If you need to contact the Salvation Army for more information, call 904-301-4800.

