No Green Thumb? Not a Problem Thanks to These Gardening Tools

By Sarah Morlock
 8 days ago

They say a bad workperson blames their tools. However, with gardening, it’s fair to say that having the wrong tools for the job can definitely result in a subpar outcome. The wrong gardening tools can also cause a task to take a lot longer than you expect it to. Furthermore, a lack of, or incorrect safety tools can increase the risk of mild injuries . In short, having the best gardening tools can make a big difference, not just to the duration of, but also to the success of the job and the resulting aesthetic of your garden.

When it comes to assembling your gardening tool arsenal, it can actually be a more complicated process than many people imagine. Hollywood films would have us believe a pair of gloves and a digging fork is all you need. But if that’s all you have in your tool shed, you’ll definitely experience occasions when you wish you had more tools to call on. To give you some direction when you want to put together a set of the best gardening tools, here’s a selection of key pieces every gardener (or homeowner) should have at their disposal:

  • Hand Trowel
  • Rake
  • Digging Fork
  • Secateurs/Pruning Shears
  • Weeding Knife
  • Spade
  • Hose /Watering Can
  • Hoe
  • Weed Wacker
  • Gardening Gloves
  • Lawn Mower

Below you’ll find a selection of the best gardening tools available for purchasing online. From the bare essentials to a few handy luxuries, we’ve got every base covered. Take a look through our list and find the tools you need to complete your collection and get your garden or lawn looking its best.

1. Scuddles Garden Tools Set

BEST OVERALL

The Scuddles Garden Tools Set comes with over 2,800 five-star reviews and is a great gift idea for green-thumbed partners and friends. The set is made up of several pieces, including a collapsible bag and a range of high-quality gardening tools. The bag sports a large, central storage space, easy-carry handles and several outer pockets for larger items as well as smaller pockets, too. Additionally, the set comes with a water sprayer, a trowel, a shovel, a rake and a pair of gardening gloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9o2e_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Scuddles Garden Tools Set $21.99 (orig. $37.99) 42% OFF

2. Melnor 65040-AMZ XT Metal Nozzle

BEST NOZZLE

When it comes to watering a lawn or flowers in a garden, having control over your water flow can make the job far quicker and more enjoyable. This Melnor 65040-AMZ XT Metal Nozzle puts you firmly in control thanks to its ergonomic design and seven different spray options. The heavy-duty, metal construction is more durable than plastic competitors while its slip-resistant, rubberized grip and head ensure the nozzle remains secure even when the water pressure is at its highest. In addition, this popular nozzle includes an integrated trigger lock for greater ease during longer watering tasks and also comes in either a rear or front-triggered style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xr9ft_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Melnor 65040-AMZ XT Metal Nozzle $9.99

3. HACHIEMON Japanese Weeding Sickle

BEST SICKLE

When it comes to weeding your garden, it’s a good idea to have a precision tool, like the HACHIEMON Japanese Weeding Sickle in your hands. The Japanese sickle is made from a specially formulated steel composite and sports a 4.8-inch blade that cuts through the soil and weeds with ease. Additionally, the large, ergonomic handle provides a balance of comfort and security during use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJDPp_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: HACHIEMON Japanese Weeding Sickle $17.90

4. Exemplary Gardens Rose Pruning Gloves

SAFETY PICK

While gardens can be full of dazzling beauty, they can also be full of prickly things. Keep a pair of these Exemplary Gardens Rose Pruning Gloves on hand(s) to keep a protective barrier between your skin and the things that can hurt you. The gardening gloves come in a range of sizes, from extra-small to extra-large, and include sizable wrist coverings to further protect your arms. Plus, they’re made from pliable goatskin leather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlxC2_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Exemplary Gardens Rose Pruning Gloves $24.99

5. Nisaku Hori-Hori Weeding & Digging Knife

BEST KNIFE

This Nisaku NJP650 Hori-Hori Weeding & Digging Knife is an outstanding product. It comes backed by five-star ratings from over 90% of Amazon users and continues to maintain a five-star score after more than 5,000 votes. While simple in design, the Japanese stainless steel, 7.25-inch blade is more than capable of helping you weed, seed, transfer bulbs, dig or even cut branches. The wooden handle ensures the knife remains comfortable and secure in your hands, while the etched ruler on the blade allows for precision measuring. In addition, this versatile knife, which can also be used for hunting, fishing or other outdoor pursuits, comes with a button-closure cover for easier and safer storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPvA1_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Nisaku Hori-Hori Weeding & Digging Knife $22.80 (orig. $26.00) 12% OFF

6. Union Watering Can

BEST WATERING CAN

The difference between watering your garden with an effective water can and an ineffective watering can could add up to hours of your life. Maximize your time with the Union Watering Can. It’s available in a range of colors and sizes ranging from one to two gallons, meaning you can choose the one which best fits your yard size. The can also comes with over 2,500 five-star reviews from happy Amazon users, sports an easy-to-carry handle and features an attractive tulip design on the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4vZB_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Union Watering Can $28.99

7. Gardenite Adjustable Garden Leaf Rake

BEST LEAF RAKE

If you like to keep your lawn immaculate, especially during fall, you’re going to need a reliable leaf rake in your arsenal of tools. At 63 inches long and with an impressively strong metal construction, this Gardenite Adjustable Garden Leaf Rake is a solid choice. Handily, the rake’s head width is adjustable from between seven to 22 inches, meaning you can tailor the head size to the job at hand. In addition, this lightweight rake has been coated in zinc to help prevent rust and increase its lifespan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kgdff_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Gardenite Adjustable Garden Leaf Rake $24.95

8. Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart

BEST SPLURGE

If you’re really into landscaping or garden remodeling and regularly move large amounts of dirt, leaves or soil, the Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart is for you. This four-wheeled kart offers no-lift hauling of weights up to 600 pounds in the poly bed. The cart also sports a handy, quick-release dumping feature and can be used for other non-gardening tasks, like moving household items or even pets and kids, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ef8D5_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart $175.91

9. Bully Tools 12-Gauge Warren Hoe

BEST HOE

This Bully Tools 12-Gauge Warren Hoe sports an intelligent design that allows users to make the most of increased leverage while minimizing the amount of fatigue experienced. The 58-inch tool is ideal for cultivating land between plants or in tight spaces or completely removing weeds. For comfort and added control, the high-quality fiberglass pole is coated in a polyester veil and sports a rubberized grip. The hoe is also made from tough, American steel to deliver impressive durability and strength capable of even the toughest gardening jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFdfm_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Bully Tools 12-Gauge Warren Hoe $43.99

10. Fiskars Steel D-handle Square Garden Spade

BEST FOR HOLE DIGGING

You never know when you’re going to need to dig a hole. But when you do, you’ll be pleased to have the Fiskars Steel D-handle Square Garden Spade waiting in the wings. It’s made from tough and durable steel, boasts over 1,000 five-star reviews from happy Amazon users and comes in either a 46-inch or 51-inch model, depending on your needs. The large, D-shaped handle also provides plenty of control as you cut through turf or dig holes. Furthermore, it comes with a lifetime warranty for confidence in your purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139hJW_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Fiskars Steel D-handle Square Garden Spade $29.97 (orig. $46.69) 36% OFF

11. Fiskars 4-Claw Weeder

BEST FOR LAWN WEEDING

The Fiskars 4-Claw Weeder is another product that has a reputation that speaks for itself. This weed-removing device is loved by Amazon users because of its simple yet advanced mechanism for all those ugly weeds. Whether dandelions, thistles or any other unwanted plant, all you have to do is place the four prongs over the culprit, step down and then let the weeder do the work. Then, lift the weeder away and release the head. It really is that simple. Perhaps best of all, at 39 inches long, the device saves your back from the need to bend down every time you want to remove a weed from your garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07It8C_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Fiskars 4-Claw Weeder $69.95

12. Besthls Garden Folding Bench

BEST FOR CLEAN KNEES

Gardening can be dirty work. If you’re the one who has to do it, make sure to protect your knees from the hard ground or from getting muddy by slipping the Besthls Garden Folding Bench under yourself. This versatile device can be used in multiple orientations, depending on your needs. The metal-framed bench can provide a kneeling platform for groundwork and a bench for waist-height work. You’ll also find pockets on one end for holding your gardening essentials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csN24_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Besthls Garden Folding Bench $44.99 (orig. $56.99) 21% OFF

13. Felco Shears

BEST SHEARS

These Felco Pruning Shears are another impressively reviewed tool. They come backed by over 15,000 five-star ratings from happy Amazon users. There are over 15 different sizes and styles to choose from, meaning gardeners can pick the exact ones best suited to their individual needs. Each available set is constructed from the highest quality materials, including forged aluminum in the handles and hardened steel for the blades. Plus, you’ll find a cushioned-shock absorber to increase comfort and in-hand security when the shears are in use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33R27a_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Felco Pruning Shears $45.88 (orig. $59.99) 24% OFF

14. Flexzilla Garden Lead-in Hose

BEST HOSE

Getting water to your lawn and flower beds is an important task, which is why having a reliable hose is paramount. Luckily, this Flexzilla HFZG5100YW Garden Lead-in Hose ticks all the right boxes. Not only is it available in a range of available sizes, but it also comes backed by over 35,000 five-star ratings from users who are more than happy with its performance. Each durable hose is made from a hybrid polymer that won’t kink under pressure and offers flexibility in all weather conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ciMRP_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Flexzilla Garden Lead-in Hose $64.97 (orig. $86.90) 25% OFF

15. Sunday Lawn Care Custom Lawn Plan

BEST SUBSCRIPTION

The Sunday Lawn Care Custom Lawn Plan makes home lawn care a cinch. This subscription service delivers to your front door exactly what your lawn needs, when it needs it, with tailored nutrient packages. Inside your initial pack, you’ll receive a lawn tip booklet, custom instruction sheet, soil test kit, hose-end sprayer and nutrient pouches. To treat your lawn, you simply attach the pouches to your hose and spray. If it sounds too good to be true, check out the results for yourself on the Sunday Lawn Care website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVLd3_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Sunday Lawn Care Custom Lawn Plan $89.00

16. CRAFTSMAN V20 String Trimmer

BEST WEED WHACKER

Keeping weeds under control and the edges of your garden or lawn looking sharp can make a huge difference to your home’s visual appeal. Having this CRAFTSMAN V20 String Trimmer in your arsenal gives you a reliable way to keep your garden under control. The device includes a number of user-friendly features including a push-button feed that makes controlling your line super easy, an adjustable pole to accommodate a range of user heights and a battery-powered, cordless design that provides greater freedom. In addition, the lightweight construction ensures it’s easy to rotate the head between trimming your lawn and cleaning up its edges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2JUa_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: CRAFTSMAN V20 String Trimmer $129.00

17. Greenworks PRO Cordless Push Lawn Mower

BEST MOWER

You can’t keep a lawn in tip-top condition and looking its best without regularly cutting the grass. This Greenworks PRO Cordless Push Lawn Mower is an ideal choice for homeowners who want freedom, reliability and a proven track record in their grass-cutting device. This cordless mower is powered by a 60-volt battery system that delivers up to 60 minutes of runtime from a full charge. You can also choose between seven cutting positions for more control over your grass height while enjoying the convenience of the three-in-one discharge design, which mulches the grass for side discharge or attached-bag collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kArxg_0XkZ74Uy00


Buy: Greenworks PRO Cordless Push Lawn Mower $469.99

