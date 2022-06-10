ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: These Peloton Alternatives Deliver the Same Great Workout for Less

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Even as people have returned to gyms, home gym equipment is still flying off the shelves. But, even with the arrival of fancy fitness mirrors , rowing machines and other high-end equipment , exercise bikes remain the most popular option for people looking for an effective at-home workout.

This market has been largely dominated by the brand Peloton and its (pricey but fancy) stationary bike. But they’re not the only option out there. Some of the best Peloton alternatives are popping up right now, giving the exercise bike giant some serious competition. And while the popular Peloton bike could take months to ship, most of our Peloton alternatives ship in just a few days.

Before the pandemic hit, spin classes were at an all-time high. Why? Here are three reasons: data, easy instruction and low-impact training. Exercise bikes can provide a huge amount of data (heart rate, distance, calories burned, etc), which lets you fine-tune your workout for smoother improvement. It’s also easy for instructors to guide a spin class full of trainees, and cycling’s low-impact nature means far fewer injuries (compared to, say, running).

Now that more people are (still) working out at home, these Peloton dupe stationary bikes are a clear choice for minimal home gyms. They take up very little space, and easy virtual instruction (whether from live trainers or on-demand classes) offers necessary guidance and motivation.

What Is a Good Alternative to the Peloton Bike?

For most of us, this may be the first time purchasing an exercise bike (or any serious home gym equipment, for that matter). Discerning the best stationary bikes from the good can therefore be tricky, so here are a few key components to look at when shopping for the best Peloton alternatives online.

Construction : Build quality varies quite drastically between exercise bikes. The best indoor bikes are tough enough to take a beating, and typically feature steel frames. Two other build specs you’ll want to check are flywheel weight and transmission. The heavier the flywheel the smoother the ride, as you’ll get more momentum with each pedal. You’ll also want a bike with a belt transmission (not a chain) as these are quieter and smoother.

Classes : You’ll get much more out of your exercise bike (I.e. a better bod) with guidance from virtual trainers. Most exercise bikes come with the option for a membership that gives you access to live studio classes and a catalogue of pre-recorded classes. Plus, some exercise bikes have a screen that can rotate for off-bike workouts as well, such as yoga, strength training, meditation and boxing, to name a few.

Noise Level : Noise level is a big deal with exercise bikes. You don’t want to wake up the house with your morning ride or, say, disturb any TV-watching in the room. As mentioned, bikes with a belt transmission will be much quieter. Some brands also use specific technology like magnetic resistance systems to keep noise at a minimum.

Monitor : Most of our picks come with a tablet-like monitor to see your stats, coaches and virtual scenery. These screens come in varying sizes and sometimes provide different stats, so be sure to check out how big and how comprehensive each monitor is.

Equipment : The best exercise bikes come with dumbbells for access to a more complete full-body workout. Others (namely, the MYX) come with a whole set of workout gear to compliment your cycling workout. Either way, this inclusion of weights is always a nice plus.

What Are the Best Peloton Alternatives?

If you’re currently looking to invest in an exercise bike, it can be tempting to splash out on the popular Peloton. Sure, Pelotons are great, but there are other high-quality Peloton alternatives that we think everyone should consider. Check them out below.

1. Bowflex VeloCore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoGTe_0XkWLGlX00

Courtesy Bowflex

Bowflex is an old name in home gym equipment, but they’re still on the cutting edge. Case-in-point is their VeloCore exercise bike, which boasts a feature that no other stationary bike (even Peloton) can offer: leaning mode. That’s right – the bike actually tilts with you movement, simulating a real ride and, more importantly, engaging your core, arms and back. Plus, it’s just plain fun.

The VeloCore scores big points in terms of adjustability with 100 levels of resistance (the same as a Peloton) and adjustable handlebars for a comfortable fit. Bowflex also uses a magnetic resistance system on the flywheel, ensuring a silent ride that everyone in the house will appreciate.

You can also sign up for Bowflex’s JRNY membership, giving you access to on-demand classes, workouts that adapt to your level and virtual coaching. The membership also brings Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ to the bike’s console screen for a boredom-free ride. Speaking of the screen, it comes in two sizes: 16- and 22-inch, the former being for those of us who don’t like a large screen.


Buy:
Bowflex VeloCore
at
$2,199

2. NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bdo6M_0XkWLGlX00

Courtesy NordicTrack

NordicTrack went a similar route as Bowflex with their S22i cycle. Instead of the regular fixed position, the S22i can adjust for incline (up to 20%) and decline (down to -10%) for a more realistic ride and better muscle engagement. The kicker with this feature is that trainers can digitally adjust your bike’s incline/decline in real-time during a live class.

The S22i’s construction is top-quality with a steel frame and a solid 32-pound flywheel. The bike also uses NordicTrack’s SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance system which improves fluidity while making the bike quieter as well.

NordicTrack offers both live, studio-like classes as well as a library of on-demand sessions through their iFit membership. You also get off-bike exercises including strength training, meditation and mindfulness sessions with a swivel of the screen. This iFit service has somewhat of a leg up on other brands because you get a whole year free to test it out.

The classes, along with a swath of exercise metrics, are shown on a large, crisp 22-inch display. Among these stats is heart rate, which the bike measures via hand pulse sensors or a separate Bluetooth-connected monitor.


Buy:
NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle
at
$1899

3. Echelon EX-5s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKWEM_0XkWLGlX00

Courtesy Echelon

Echelon has quickly become a brand to be trifled with, offering a range of connected, high-end home workout gear. This EX-5s is their current top-of-the-line exercise bike, and gives Peloton a run for its money.

The EX-5’s compact, easy-to-move build is one of its best features. At just 123 pounds, you can easily wheel it around the house or garage to store when not in use, and the V-shape design makes it compact enough for most spaces.

Echelon’s digital training is on-point with a wide range of cycling classes, as well as plenty of non-cycling classes from meditation to HIIT workouts to stretching. These off-bike classes can be utilized by flipping the EX-5s’ large 22-inch screen outward. Echelon’s classes are great for any level of expertise, offering motivating instructors and plenty of metrics to whip you into shape. In our experience, the Echelon was a sturdy, durable bike that holds up to hill sprints, heavy climbs, and fast-paced rides alike.


Buy:
Echelon EX-5s
at
$1499.99

4. MYX Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TupMH_0XkWLGlX00

Courtesy MYXfitness

If you prefer on-demand classes (and don’t mind skipping live training), the MYX bike is a great pick. The exercise bike takes a different approach than most with in-depth heart rate data – a Polar OH1 heart rate monitor is included – for you to create a fine-tuned training program and compete against yourself. And, with a heavy 41-pound flywheel, riding this bike is smooth enough to crave more.

Design-wise the bike is very sturdy yet compact with a footprint of just 3’4” by 1’7,” so it should fit in almost any space. Fitting yourself on the bike is also made easier thanks to handlebars that adjust forwards and backwards as well as up and down. This makes it suitable for riders up to 6’8” tall.

But one of the best features of the MYX bike is the included gear. By upgrading to the MYX Plus (linked below) you get a six-piece weight set (with light, medium or heavy weight ranges), a kettlebell, an oversized exercise mat, a foam roller and a resistance band. To make use of all this gear, swivel the MYX screen to access off-bike training classes.


Buy:
MYX Plus
at
$1399

5. Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkZjc_0XkWLGlX00

Courtesy Amazon

If you’re looking for a more streamlined, no-frills exercise bike, check out this Keiser M3i cycle. The bare-bones design measures just 45 x 25.98 x 48.98 inches, making it ideal for small spaces – not to mention very attractive. And with a weight of just 85 pounds, anyone can wheel it around for storage or occasional use outdoors.

The handsome V-shaped frame isn’t just for looks. The design enables more adjustability, allowing this bike to fit riders from 4’10” to 7’ tall. It’s also whisper-quiet thanks to a magnetic resistance system.

Obviously, the major difference with the M3i is that it doesn’t have a built-in screen. Instead, it’s equipped with a digital display to show key metrics, but can also be connected via Bluetooth to a smartphone or tablet for more in-depth stats and classes. A large media tray makes the latter option easy. Plus, an included Bluetooth-equipped Polar heart rate monitor means you don’t need to purchase one yourself.

Buy: Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle $2,460.00

Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

‘It’s a Grift’: Kimberly Guilfoyle Made $60,000 Introducing Don Jr. at Coup Rally, Jan. 6 Committee Says

Click here to read the full article. Rep. Zoe Lofgren presented evidence during the Jan. 6 committee hearing Monday detailing how the Trump campaign used the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen to con supporters to the tune of $250 million. The California Democrat went into more detail about the alleged scam later in the day while speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Tapper asked Lofgren about a comment she made after the hearing about Trump and his family benefitting from donations meant to fund election integrity, and if they did so to the extent that it was criminal. “I...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Doing ‘Better’ Days After Revealing ‘Serious’ Virus Paralyzed Half His Face

Click here to read the full article. Three days after sharing his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis with fans, Justin Bieber shared an update about his health on Instagram and his faith. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,” Bieber wrote, before thanking God for “constantly [welcoming] me into his loving arms.” “This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing,” he added. “I know this storm will pass but in the meantime, Jesus is with me.” View this post on...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Taking Aim at DeSantis, Spooked Trump Considers Launching 2024 Bid in Florida

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump in recent months has been telling confidants that he may launch his 2024 presidential campaign early — and that he’s considering launching it in Florida to stick it to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump has kicked around staging a large, flashy launch rally (with fireworks, of course) that would announce his White House bid before the 2022 midterm elections, according to three sources familiar with the matter. People who’ve spoken to Trump say that one reason he’s eying the Sunshine State is to assert his dominance over an ascendant DeSantis, who — if they...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Philip Baker Hall, Unparalleled Character Actor, Dead at 90

Click here to read the full article. Philip Baker Hall, one of Hollywood’s mightiest character actors with roles in films like Magnolia, Hard Eight, and Secret Honor, died Sunday night. He was 90.  Hall’s death was announced on Twitter by his neighbor, Sam Farmer, a sportswriter for the Los Angeles Times. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night,” Farmer wrote. “He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it.” No cause of death was given. A representative for Hall did not...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Detached From Reality’: Bill Barr Recounts Trump’s Election Fraud Delusions

Click here to read the full article. In its first hearing, the Jan. 6 committee last week played a clip of former Attorney General Bill Barr testifying that he told former President Trump that claims the 2020 election was stolen were “bullshit.” In its second hearing, the committee on Monday played several additional minutes of Barr’s testimony, during which he described unsuccessful effort to convince Trump that the election was legitimate. It wasn’t pretty for Trump. Barr’s first post-election meeting with Trump came on Nov. 23 and featured the former president telling Barr that the Justice Department should be investigating potential fraud...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

The Senate Has a Deal on Gun Control

Click here to read the full article. Republican and Democratic Senators have signed onto a tentative agreement for gun reform legislation in the wake of the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school. The proposed deal for bipartisan reform, a group of senators announced Sunday, includes enhanced background checks for buyers ages 18-21 as well as funding for mental health treatment and school security. The deal is a result of negotiations between Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas). Ten Republican senators — the number Democrats would need to overcome a filibuster — have signed on. In addition to Cornyn, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Are the Best Celebrity Booze Brands Actually Worth Sipping

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. These days, it seems like everyone and their famous mother is tossing their star-powered hats into the spirits ring — from vodkas like Sean “Diddy” Combs’ classic Ciroc in the 2000s, to the whiskey trend coming out of the country music scene from the likes of Brad Paisley and Florida Georgia Line, and the recent tequila boom. But with so many releases, it’s hard to tell what’s sleek marketing magic and what’s...
DRINKS
Rolling Stone

March for Our Lives Rallies Return Nationwide After Rash of Mass Shootings

Click here to read the full article. Four years after the first March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, thousands of people attended rallies nationwide Saturday in the aftermath of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.  March for Our Lives was founded by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in 2018; seventeen students and staff were killed in that Parkland, Florida shooting. Four years later, organizers announced a second March for Our Lives after 19 children were killed at Robb Elementary School on May 31, renewing demands for common sense gun...
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

Amber Heard Stands By Testimony in ‘Humiliating and Horrible’ Johnny Depp Trial

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard described her”humiliating and horrible” defamation trial against Johnny Depp, but insisted she still stood by all of her testimony regarding her ex-husband’s alleged abuse in the first part of her interview on Today. The interview is the first Heard has given since the trail, which Depp won earlier this month (part two will air tomorrow, June 15, while an hour-long version will air on Dateline Friday, June 17). The jury effectively ruled that Heard defamed Depp in a 2018 op-ed in which she spoke about her experience with domestic abuse, but did...
Rolling Stone

Tyler Perry Says He Was ‘De-Escalating,’ Not Consoling, a ‘Devastated’ Will Smith After Oscars Slap

Click here to read the full article. Nearly three months after the infamous slap heard around the world, Tyler Perry is addressing the moments just after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The multi-hyphenate film mogul was seen speaking with Smith during the commercial break after the actor stormed the stage in retaliation to a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. During a sit-down with Gayle King at the Tribeca Film Festival, Perry clarified that when he approached Smith after the incident, his intention was to de-escalate the situation rather than comfort him. “There’s a difference...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Roddy Ricch Arrested on Gun Charges, Misses Gov Ball Set

Click here to read the full article. Roddy Ricch was arrested on weapons charges Saturday in Queens, New York, forcing the rapper to miss his scheduled set at Governors Ball. Roughly 45 minutes after Ricch’s scheduled 6:30 p.m. slot, with the rapper a no-show onstage, organizers tweeted, “Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today.” While the festival did not provide any additional details, rumors soon circulated that the rapper was arrested prior to his set. According to the New York Daily News, Moore and two associates were at nearby Flushing Meadows Corona Park when police searched their vehicle at a security...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
