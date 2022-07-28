‘Saved by the Bell’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bayside High for life! Mark-Paul Gosselaar , Tiffani Thiessen , Mario Lopez and more Saved by the Bell stars have gone on to do great things, but they have also stayed true to their roots.

The sitcom, which aired four seasons from 1989 to 1993, followed a group of teens, including Gosselaar, Thiessen, Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley , Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies , as they navigated the ups and downs of high school.

Several members of the cast subsequently moved on to the spinoff Saved by the Bell: The College Years . They reunited again for the Peacock revival in 2020, but the reprisals almost did not happen.

Lopez and Berkley were confirmed to return when the project was announced in September 2019, while Thiessen exclusively told Us Weekly the following month that she “didn’t know that was happening” at all ahead of the news.

However, the Access Hollywood cohost teased in November 2019 that Thiessen and Gosselaar would make appearances in the revival . “Who says they weren’t included?” he exclusively told Us at the time. “You’ve got to wait and find out.”

Voorhies, for her part, explained during a February 2020 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show that she felt “a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of” the new series. In October 2020, though, news broke that the actress would indeed return as Lisa . She ultimately joined Gosselaar and Thiessen in reprising their roles.

Showrunner Tracey Wigfield then hinted in November 2020 that Diamond could make a future appearance . “We talk about Screech’s character and there are little Easter eggs throughout the show of what he’s doing now, and you can find some if you look for them,” she said on the “TV’s Top 5” podcast. “And this season, he wasn’t tied to any of the new characters or anything. But that’s not to say it’s not open for the future, not knowing what stories will be or anything for a cameo maybe.”

Several months later, news broke that Diamond had cancer. He passed away in February 2021.

Scroll through the gallery below to see what the cast of Saved by the Bell has been doing since the show ended — besides reuniting for the revival: