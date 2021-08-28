The Top AirPods Deals of August 2021: Find the Lowest Prices Now

Table of Contents

Please note that the prices and discounts below can change at any time. This article was last updated on Friday, August 27 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Did you have a good weekend? We did. That’s because last Sunday we noticed that Amazon dropped prices on the Apple AirPods Pro again. Unfortunately, that $180 price for the AirPods Pro was too good to last, but you can still buy Apple’s premium wireless earbuds at a steep discount. Right now, you can buy AirPods Pro for as low as $197.00 (plus tax) via Amazon Prime. Walmart has followed suit and also dropped prices on AirPods Pro to $197. (Target, Best Buy and other retailers are still selling them for a little more, but not too much more.)

As of Monday, August 16, Amazon was selling AirPods Pro for just $179.99, a 28% discount from the full $249.99 price tag and the lowest price on AirPods we have ever seen. Unfortunately, you missed that 28% off discount and have to settle for 21% off instead. Boohoo. But, here’s some good news: AirPods Pro have been on backorder recently, but now, they’re back in stock at Amazon.

Because we spend all day looking for deals, we know that Amazon virtually always has AirPods Pro discounted to at least $197. But, because it’s Amazon and Apple, that’s always subject to change. Sorry, but they make the rules, we don’t. They could be back to full price for the holiday shopping season, so you better hurry up.

We don’t know how much longer this latest 21% discount is going to last, and we’ll continue to update this page with the latest AirPods deals. If you need a new pair of affordable wireless earbuds , this is the best deal you’re going to find.

Below, we’ve collected all of the best deals on Apple AirPods (both wired and wireless and AirPods Pro.

Lowest Price for Apple AirPods Pro: $197

BACK IN STOCK!



Buy: AirPods Pro – Amazon $197.00



Buy: AirPods Pro – Walmart $197.00

There’s no denying how awesome AirPods are. They are compact, sound great, and for Apple users, they seamlessly and reliably connect to your iPhone, iPad or MacBook with zero effort. And now that the AirPods Pro have fitted ear tips and noise-canceling, AirPods are some of the most desirable and stylish wireless earbuds on the market.

Perhaps the best part about Apple AirPods, unlike other Apple products, is that you can regularly find them cheaper online than buying them straight from an Apple store. And not just the second-generation AirPods, either. You can find deals on all of the models — if you know where to look. Looking for deals on Apple AirPods Max headphones , MacBooks and other popular Apple products? Check out our guide to the Best Apple Deals for August 2021 .

You don’t necessarily have to wait till Black Friday or Christmas to score a cheap pair of AirPods. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart have already started slashing prices on these sought-after wireless earbuds . And if you don’t mind rocking a renewed, refurbished or slightly used set, you can truly score some big discounts on AirPods.

So where can you find the best deals on Apple AirPods right now?

Walmart & Amazon have the lowest prices on the original AirPods — $119.00

have the lowest prices on the original AirPods — $119.00 Walmart & Amazon have the lowest prices on AirPods Pro as mentioned above

have the lowest prices on AirPods Pro as mentioned above Amazon , Walmart & Best Buy have the lowest prices on AirPods with Wireless Charging — $159.98

For reference, the retail price from Apple on AirPods are as follows:

AirPods Pro – $249

AirPods with wireless charging – $199

AirPods without wireless charging – $159

Use this as your baseline when shopping for the best AirPods deals. If you see a “deal” on a pair of AirPods without wireless charging for, let’s say $149, you aren’t getting much of a deal. You’d be better off looking elsewhere or waiting for a better deal to come along.

But you won’t have to look that hard, because we’ve already done all the digging for you. Below you’ll find our recommendations on where to find the best AirPods deals currently available.

Best Deals on Airpods With Wireless Charging

REGULAR PRICE: $199.99

Amazon and Best Buy are currently selling AirPods with wireless charging for $149, which is $49 off the retail price. This 25% discount lands you AirPods that automatically connect to your Apple mobile device. These AirPods are smart, too. Just ask “Hey Siri,” and you can have the voice assistant at your beck and call. With impressive five hours of battery life and up to 24 hours of battery life in the charging case, they’ll be ready whenever you are. And thanks to wireless charging capabilities, just toss them on your choice of wireless charger — no need to plug them in. This is a hell of a deal on wireless charging AirPods.

However, if you’re looking for the best deals on AirPods, you’ll need to go to Walmart. Recently, Walmart was selling AirPods with wireless charging cases for just $145, but prices have since gone up to $159.98, which is a bit higher than the price at other big-box retailers.

SAVE 20% NOW



Buy: AirPods With Wireless Charging – Amazon $159.98



Buy: AirPods With Wireless Charging – Best Buy $159.99



Buy: AirPods With Wireless Charging – Walmart $159.98

Best Deals on AirPods (No Wireless Charging)

REGULAR PRICE: $159.00

You can save about $40 on AirPods at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart in August 2021, so choose the retailer you prefer and hit that “Add To Cart” button. We love the convenience of multiple retailers sharing the same deal. If one sells out, you can still snag the deal from another. These AirPods are a great way to save even more money on fantastic earbuds. If you’re more interested in getting a great-sounding pair of earbuds that pair seamlessly to your Apple devices, and not so much about having wireless charging capabilities, you really can’t go wrong with this deal.

Right now, Walmart and Amazon have the lowest price on AirPods by about $0.99. Why Best Buy didn’t also drop that last $0.99 off the price, we couldn’t say. (These earbuds were recently selling for just $105 at Walmart, so keep an eye out for additional price drops in the future.) For now, head to Walmart , Amazon Prime and Best Buy to buy AirPods for $119-$130.



Buy: AirPods (No Wireless Charging) – Walmart $119.00



Buy: AirPods (No Wireless Charging) – Amazon $119.00



Buy: AirPods (No Wireless Charging) – Best Buy $129.99

Best Deals on Used AirPods

$119.00 | SAVE $41.00

If you’re really looking to save some coin, you can find a used pair of AirPods on Amazon for as little as $119. The item ships in the original packaging, meaning they were most likely dinged up in the packaging, not necessarily worn and repackaged. If you want a newer pair, but still a big discount, a “Used – Very Good” option on Amazon is another great way to get a steal of a deal for $119. That’s $41 off from the original price.

Buy: AirPods (Used) $119.00

Best Deals on Airpods Pro (Refurbished)

$169.49 | SAVE $79

The best deal we’ve found for AirPods Pro is via the Amazon Renewed program for $169.49, an almost $80 discount from the full retail price. At first glance, this might seem like a great deal, but because new AirPods Pro earbuds are also on sale, you’re really only saving some chum change. For this reason, we would recommend spending the extra money on a new pair of wireless earbuds instead. You don’t find many earbuds that sound as good as the Pros, and have advanced noise-canceling with transparency mode that allows you to hear yourself naturally when you’re talking, or when someone is speaking to you. It’s worth noting again that these are refurbished, which partially explains the great savings.

NEW PRICE DROP!



Buy: AirPods Pro (Renewed) – Amazon $169.49

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.