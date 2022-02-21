Presidents Day AirPods Deals: Can We Interest You in $99 AirPods?

Click here to read the full article.

Looking for the best AirPods deals for February 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to make sure you’re always getting the best possible deals.

Amazon has kept prices on the previous generation of AirPods in double-digits: $99.99. The Second Generation AirPods have a shorter battery life and lack the sweat and water-resistance of the new AirPods, but they’re still one of the best wireless earbuds for sale in 2022, and it’s hard to argue with $99 AirPods. As a comparison, Apple itself is selling these earbuds for $129. You can also find them on sale via Walmart and Target .



Buy: AirPods (Second Generation) $99.99

For fans of Apple products, the savings don’t end there. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon are constantly competing to offer the lowest prices on AirPods, which means these products are always discounted somewhere . Below, we’ll share all the top AirPods deals of February 2022, and you can find savings on the entire AirPods family.

Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods

After a January deep freeze on the best AirPods deals, we’re seeing a February thaw, especially at Walmart and Amazon. After Walmart briefly undercut Amazon to offer the lowest price on Third Generation AirPods , Amazon responded by dropping its own prices. (Still, it’s hard to argue with the $98.98 Second Generation AirPods featured above.)

As of February 11, the $150 Third Generation AirPods are back, along with the $450 AirPods Max for selected colors. So if you need to upgrade your headphones or earbuds, now’s the time, and we’ve included the lowest prices on AirPods products below.

SPY editors regularly monitor stores like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy for price drops, and we want our readers to be the first to know about the latest deals on AirPods and AirPods Pro. If you’re just looking for a cheat sheet, here are the lowest prices on AirPods for February 2022.

AirPods Max Headphones – $449.00 via Amazon and Walmart

New AirPods (Third Generation) – $169.00 via Walmart and Amazon

New AirPods Pro – $174.99 via Amazon

AirPods (Second Generation Wireless) – $99.99 via Amazon

We’ve gathered more details on the best AirPods deals below, and you can keep checking this page for the latest discounts and price drops.

Please note that the prices below can change at any time. This article was last updated on Monday, February 21, at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021)

The latest Apple AirPods were released in October 2021 , and Amazon wasted no time dropping the price relative to other retailers. Even though Apple just released these wireless earbuds, Amazon dropped prices from $180 to $150 during the holiday shopping season. As of Monday, February 21, both Amazon and Walmart were selling these earbuds for $169.00.

The newest iteration of the AirPods brought the Spatial Audio formerly found only in the AirPods Max and Pro models, and these earbuds actually have a longer battery life than the more expensive AirPods Pro. If you’re not ready to splurge on the Pros or the over-the-ear Max models, the newest of the AirPods, with its wireless charging case, is a solid buy. The only feature it’s lacking? Active noise-cancellation. If that’s important to you, then you’ll want to spring for the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max headphones, both of which are on sale and featured below.



Buy: AirPods (3rd Gen) at Amazon $169.95 (orig. $179.00) 5% OFF

Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro

There’s a lot to love about the new generation of AirPods, but many Apple customers still prefer the AirPods Pro. The 3rd Gen AirPods have a longer battery life, but they lack the active noise cancellation you’ll get with the AirPods Pro. We’ve been huge fans of the AirPods Pro all along , placing them at the head of the formidable Apple earphone class.

For the best deal on AirPods Pro earbuds, head to Amazon or Walmart , where the price is currently down to $174.99



Buy: AirPods Pro at Walmart $174.99 (orig. $249.99) 30% OFF

Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones

The over-the-ear AirPods Max have incredible sound quality with Active Noise Cancellation, theater-like spatial audio, and all of the effortless connectivity of their smaller in-ear relatives. They retail for $549, but Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy usually have them in stock for $50-$70 off the full price. Right now, you should head to Amazon or Walmart to get the lowest price of $449 for selected colors. The other colors currently start at $479.

Unlike the deals featured above, this is actually a really good deal. During shopping events like Black Friday, we have occasionally seen AirPods Max headphones priced at $439 via Amazon, but the current price is the lowest we’ve seen in a long time. These headphones were also one of our top picks for the best Christmas gifts of 2021 , and they are among the best wireless headphones in the world right now.

Pro tip: If you miss Amazon’s discount on these headphones, you can still find great discounts at Best Buy. Astute shoppers will take advantage of Best Buy’s Open Box deals, which let you buy like-new versions of the Apple AirPods Max for just $440 (sometimes less!). So if you’re looking for the lowest prices on AirPods Max headphones, head to Best Buy and look under “Buying Options” for the latest Open Box Deals.



Buy: AirPods Max at Walmart (selected colors) $449.00 (orig. $549.00) 18% OFF



Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation)

As retailers try to get rid of their inventory of second-generation AirPods, we’ve seen retailers like Amazon drop prices to just $99.99, although that particular price drop is no longer available. We wouldn’t be surprised if these AirPods go out of stock eventually, but for now, you can buy 2nd Gen AirPods for $109.99 at Best Buy .

Please note that these AirPods are not compatible with wireless charging and instead come with a charging case. Even so, these award-winning wireless earbuds offer big sound, great battery life and a comfortable in-ear fit. For anyone with an iPhone, they seamlessly connect with your devices.



Buy: AirPods (2nd Gen) at Best Buy $109.99 (orig. $129.99) 15% OFF

Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) With Wireless Charging

The version of the 2nd Gen AirPods with wireless charging is increasingly hard to find. Right now, we could only find these earbuds at a reasonable price at Amazon , where they are available for $99.99, and Walmart , where you can buy refurbished AirPods for just $99.00.



Buy: Refurbished AirPods (2nd Gen Wireless) at Walmart $99.00 (orig. $189.99) 48% OFF