Not a Joke: Amazon Is Selling $99 AirPods for Thanksgiving

It’s happening! Black Friday doesn’t officially start until midnight after Thanksgiving, but you wouldn’t know it from these AirPods Deals. The entire AirPods family was already discounted earlier this week, and for Thanksgiving, Amazon has dropped prices even lower. The latest round of Black Friday deals even include the brand new Third-Generation AirPods, which have gotten their first-ever price drop.

Below, we’ve got all the details on these latest deals, as well as where you can find the lowest prices on AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Headphones. Don’t browse Target, Walmart and Amazon hunting for the best deals. Just keep reading to make sure you’re always getting the lowest prices on AirPods ahead of Black Friday

We’ve got all the details on the season’s best AirPods deals including a new Amazon coupon that brings the price on second-generation AirPods down to just $99 (okay, technically, it’s $99.99).

Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods for Black Friday

Why the rush to beat Black Friday this year? To avoid shipping delays, big retailers like Amazon and Walmart started the Black Friday shopping season early, and the best Black Friday deals of 2021 are already underway. And because we’re always on the lookout for the best AirPods deals, we’re going to be regularly updating this post with the best Black Friday deals on AirPods products.

AirPods are one of our top picks among the best Christmas gifts of 2021 , and they’re excellent gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list. If your own pair of AirPods are starting to show their age, then these Black Friday AirPods deals are the perfect excuse to upgrade. After all, Amazon just released the newest product in the AirPods product line , and the new Third-Generation AirPods are the best yet.

Seriously, for AirPods fans, it’s going to be a very merry Christmas indeed. We’ve already seen the AirPods Max headphones discounted to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen , and even the brand new Third-Generation AirPods are on sale (and almost sold out!)

Below, we’ll share the latest Black Friday AirPods deals at stores like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. And if you’re just looking for a cheat sheet, here are the lowest prices on AirPods as of November 2021. Spoiler alert: Amazon has undercut every other retailer on price, but we’ll keep updating this page as prices change over the next few days.

With Black Friday mere days away, the entire line of Apple AirPods will be discounted, but the best AirPods deals are already live via Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. We’ve gathered more details on the best AirPods deals of Black Friday below, and you can keep checking this page for the latest discounts and price drops as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.

Please note that the prices and discounts below can change at any time. This article was last updated on Thursday, November 25, at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021)

We had a feeling that Amazon wouldn’t be able to resist dropping prices on the newest AirPods for Black Friday, and we were right! Even though these wireless earbuds were just released, Amazon has already dropped prices from $180 to $150 for total savings of $25. (In addition to a 5% discount, look for a “Save $20” coupon on the product page, which is applied in your shopping cart.) With all the Amazon savings and new coupon added up, the price on the new AirPods comes down to $149.99.

The newest iteration of the AirPods brought the Spatial audio formerly found only in the AirPods Max and Pro models and superior battery life to the mainstay of the AirPods lineup. If you’re not ready to splurge on the Pros or the over-the-ear Max models, the newest of the AirPods, with its wireless charging case, is a solid buy.

NEW PRICE DROP!



AirPods (3rd Gen) at Amazon $169.99 (orig. $179.00) 5% OFF



AirPods (3rd Gen) at Walmart $174.98

Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones

The over-the-ear AirPods Max have incredible sound quality with Active Noise Cancellation, theater-like spatial audio, and all of the effortless connectivity of their smaller in-ear relatives. They retail for $549, but Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy usually have them in stock for $70 off the original price. For Black Friday, these headphones have reached their lowest ever price on Amazon, which has dropped an extra $30 off the price tag. For Black Friday, these headphones have reached their lowest ever price on Amazon, which has dropped an extra $40 off the price tag, bringing the price down to $429 for a limited time .

These were also one of our top picks for the best Christmas gifts of 2021, and they are among the best wireless headphones in the world right now. The latest Amazon deal includes the Silver, Space Gray and Sky Blue headphones, which are selling out fast.

Pro tip: If you miss Amazon’s discount on these headphones, you can still find great discounts at Best Buy. Really smart shoppers will take advantage of Best Buy’s Open Box deals, which let you buy like-new versions of the Apple AirPods Max for just $440 (sometimes less!). So if you’re looking for the lowest prices on AirPods Max headphones, head to Best Buy and look under “Buying Options” for new Open Box Deals.

ALMOST SOLD OUT!



AirPods Max at Amazon $539.96



AirPods Max at Walmart $479.00



AirPods Max at Best Buy $479.00

Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation)

As retailers try to get rid of their inventory of second-generation AirPods, this is your chance to score huge discounts. We wouldn’t be surprised if these AirPods go out of stock before Black Friday arrives, so don’t wait in hopes of a better deal. Both Amazon and Walmart have slashed prices on these AirPods as part of their early Black Friday deals. As of Thanksgiving, Amazon has dropped prices again, bringing the price down to $99.99 , so this is your best chance to buy them on sale.

Please note that these AirPods are not compatible with wireless charging and instead come with a charging case. Even so, these are award-winning wireless earbuds with big sound, great battery life and a comfortable in-ear fit. For anyone with an iPhone, they seamlessly connect with your devices.

Right now, Best Buy has the 2nd Gen AirPods in Geek Squad-certified refurbished form for just $89.99 . This deal is sure to go fast, so hurry now. The regular version of the 2nd-generation AirPods are currently $119.99 at all three major retailers.



AirPods (2nd Gen) at Amazon $114.99 (orig. $159.00) 28% OFF



AirPods (2nd Gen) at Walmart $114.99



AirPods (2nd Gen) at Best Buy $119.99

Deals on Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon has been offering deals on Apple AirPods Pro all year long, and the supplies are looking good for the holiday crush. Most of the big-box sellers are offering the Pros for about $160-$180, but you can find lower prices at select retailers. We’ve been huge fans of the AirPods Pro all along , placing them at the head of the formidable Apple earphone class.

For Black Friday, AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are back down to the discounted price of $150 . We don’t expect prices to go any lower on these earbuds, so take advantage of this discount while inventory is still available.



AirPods Pro at Amazon $169.99 (orig. $249.00) 32% OFF



AirPods Pro at Walmart $159.00



AirPods Pro at Best Buy $189.99

Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging

Amazon is currently out of AirPods with wireless charging for $123, but they’re still available at Walmart and Best Buy for $149.99. This discount lands you AirPods that automatically connect to your Apple mobile device. These AirPods are smart, too. Just ask “Hey Siri,” and you can have the voice assistant at your beck and call. With impressive five hours of battery life and up to 24 hours of battery life in the charging case, they’ll be ready whenever you are. And thanks to wireless charging capabilities, just toss them on your choice of wireless charger — no need to plug them in. This is a hell of a deal on wireless charging AirPods.



AirPods (2nd Gen Wireless) at Walmart $149.99



AirPods (2nd Gen Wireless) at Best Buy $149.99

