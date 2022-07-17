ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See All the Celebs Who Got Tribute Tattoos for Love: From Brooklyn Beckham to Kelly Ripa

In the name of love! Celebrities are no strangers to wild, crazy and downright absurd ink, but sometimes their tattoos take a sweeter turn.

See Celeb’s Wildest and Craziest Tattoos of All Time: Photos

Whether they’re looking to honor family members that have passed or give a nod to their better half, the stars don’t shy away from touching tributes.

Ink in honor of brides and grooms to be was all the rage this year, with Porsha Williams, Nicola Peltz and Heather Rae El Moussa getting designs in honor of their husbands to be.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had her fiancé Simon Guobadia ’s middle name tattooed on her neck in May 2021.

“I got a tattoo. I think it’s a great way to show when you love someone,” the reality star said on Fox’s Dish Nation . As for why she chose her neck? Well, apparently it’s less painful.

“I don’t like no pain,” she explained. “Right here it doesn’t hurt and, you know, I think that’s cute.”

Peltz, 26, and her fiancé Brooklyn Beckham , are by no means shy when it comes to showing their love. Aside from having necklaces of one another’s wisdom teeth, the model also got “Brooklyn” inked in script on her back in April 2021.

Too Cute! Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Get Matching Temporary Tattoos

Of course, we have to mention the Selling Sunset star's latest design, in honor of her now-husband, Tarek El Moussa . The real estate agent star had “Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa” inked on her hip in February 2021.

Other stars have made tattoos a family affair, getting designs that give a special shoutout to their children. Tori Spelling , for example, has each of her kid’s initials written above a small heart on her forearm.

The 90210 actress shares children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau with Dean McDermott .

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also have designs that give a sweet nod to daughter Luna and son Miles.

“Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos,” the Cravings author wrote on Instagram in 2019. “We are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (sorry if the seems harsh.).”

Teigen and the “All of Me” singer got “johnlunamiles” and “chrissylunamiles” inked on their respective forearms.

Hailey Baldwin Debuts 2 New Tattoos — and 1 Is for Justin!

That said, tattoos for love don’t always pan out. Take Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande . While the two were dating, the comedian had the pop star’s Dangerous Woman artwork inked behind his ear and the “7 Rings” singer had “Pete” inked on her finger.

After their split, both the SNL host and the singer, who is married to Dalton Gomez , covered the ink with black hearts.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox were faced with a similar scenario, as the former couple had each other’s names inked on their bodies.

To see all the celebs that have gotten ink in the name of love — from signatures to portraits — keep scrolling!

