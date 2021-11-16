ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Early Ulta Black Friday 2021 Deals Beauty Lovers Can Shop Right Now

By Katie McBroom
 6 days ago
Ulta Beauty is already a top destination for makeup , skin care , and hair care products , but loyal fans of the retailer know that its Black Friday sale is one shopping event you don’t want to miss.

Known for treating shoppers to a plethora of deals and savings across its extensive selection of product categories and brand offerings, Ulta makes holiday shopping an incredibly easy task for everyone on your list with its amazing hair gift sets , makeup gift sets , perfume gift sets , and spa gifts , regardless of how beauty -savvy you are. And if you’re shopping for yourself, it’s the perfect occasion to score big on those luxury beauty products you’ve been eyeing. But before you can shop the best Black Friday beauty deals , take a minute to prepare yourself and strategize a game plan with details of what you can expect to see based off of last year’s shopping extravaganza.

When Will Ulta’s Black Friday Beauty Sale Start?

Looking for serious deals on beauty products for the holidays? You don’t have to wait for Ulta’s Black Friday sale to start saving. Here’s what’s in store for Ulta this holiday season:

  • Early Black Friday: Ulta is currently running early Black Friday deals before the big day, dropping new deals across all categories every Thursday through Saturday.
  • Black Friday: Ulta’s official Black Friday deals kick off Nov. 21 and run through Nov. 27. The weeklong event will include discounts up to 50 percent off on beloved beauty products.
  • Gift with Purchase: Starting Black Friday week, you can also receive a gift with any fragrance purchase over $60.
  • Holiday Beauty Blitz: The retailer also starts the Holiday Beauty Blitz, another sale that runs deals from Nov. 28 through Dec. 25. During the blitz, new offers will be available each week for last-minute gifting needs.

Is It Worth Shopping Ulta’s Black Friday Beauty Deals?

Black Friday is the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season, so you won’t find better beauty deals any other time of the year. Whether you’re looking for an epic nail polish gift set to give your bestie or a great beard trimmer for your beau, you can find everything you’re looking for in the world of beauty and grooming with crazy-good discounts on Black Friday. Ulta will also offer discounts on a slew of different categories and product types, like makeup brushes , color cosmetics , eye shadow palettes , makeup bags , skin care gadgets , hairstyling tools , and more.

What Type of Beauty Deals Can I Expect to See at Ulta This Black Friday?

Once the sale is officially announced, you can visit the 2021 Ulta Black Friday savings calendar on ulta.com to see every beauty product that’ll be on sale.

Can’t wait to shop? We got the scoop on some of the early items you can shop now. You can also see everything that is already on sale via Ulta’s Special Offers page, detailing deals that are currently running. Read on to shop a few of our favorites.

Morphe The James Charles Palette

This Ulta Beauty exclusive from Morphe is available now at a whopping 50 percent off, a deal you’ll only find online.




BUY NOW

$39
$19.50


Buy Now

KVD Beauty Mini: Shade + Light Contour Duo

Another online-only deal, the iconic KVD Beauty Shade + Light Contour Duo is also available at 50 percent off .




BUY NOW

$23
$11.50


Buy Now

Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask

This highly rated glycolic mask by Andalou Naturals allows you to give the gift of brighter, tighter skin with 30 percent off the original price.




BUY NOW

$15.99
$11.19


Buy Now

KKW Beauty Red Crème Lipstick

One of the most impressive Black Friday deals we’ve seen, this classic red KKW lipstick is available for 75 percent off right now.




BUY NOW

$18
$4.50


Buy Now

Daily Concepts Gua Sha Facial Jade Tool

Score 30 percent off this Jade Gua Sha tool by Daily Concepts that provides stimulation for renewing skin by flushing out lymphatic drainage and increasing blood flow.




BUY NOW

$16
$11.20


Buy Now

The Body Shop Tea Tree Squeaky-Clean Scrub

Get this 30 percent off deal on The Body Shop ‘s Tea Tree Squeaky Clean Scrub, perfect for those prone to breakouts.




BUY NOW

$16
$11.20


Buy Now

InStyler TURBO MAX Ionic Dryer with Customizable Settings

This InStyler dryer will style your hair 35 percent faster than similar hair tools and now you can get it for 30 percent off its original price.




BUY NOW

$99.99
$69.99


Buy Now

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Kit

The Real Techniques Everyday Essentials kit, available now at 40 percent off , provides the perfect assortment of tools you need on a daily basis.




BUY NOW

$19.99
$11.99


Buy Now

ULTA Beauty Box: Caboodles Edition – Pink

Get $171 worth of products for only $19.99, marked down 33 percent from its original price, with the Ulta Beauty Box .




BUY NOW

$29.99
$19.99


Buy Now

Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer

Not only is this primer on sale, but if you purchase $42 of Lancôme products, you can get a Beauty Box for $75 (originally valued at $440).




BUY NOW

$27
$16.20


Buy Now

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer

Get Clinique ‘s beloved gel-cream at a discount and if you spend $35 in Clinique products, you get a free gift with purchase.




BUY NOW

$56
$39.20


Buy Now

Wet n Wild Little Twin Stars Full Collection Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMWBP_0Xjj7aS400

Sanrio-themed primer, blushes, highlighters, eyeshadows and fun tools from Wet n Wild that are perfect for gifting this holiday season.




BUY NOW

$52.49
$74.99


Buy Now

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum

This classic antiaging product by Elizabeth Arden is available for a steal at 30 percent off .




BUY NOW

$107
$74.90


Buy Now

Chi Silk Infusion Silk Reconstructing Complex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aT1SS_0Xjj7aS400

Give the gift of sleek hair or stock up on this Chi hair-strengthening essential for yourself when it’s on sale.




BUY NOW

$29.50
$17.70


Buy Now

Revlon One-Step 1-1/2” Root Booster Round Brush Dryer and Styler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cg9Sn_0Xjj7aS400

This bestseller from Revlon is already a great deal and now you can get one for even less.




BUY NOW

$59.99
$41.99


Buy Now

Urban Decay Cosmetics Marvel Studios’ Eternals Eyeshadow Palette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A44Cu_0Xjj7aS400

For the Marvel lover in your life, grab this Urban Decay festive palette inspired by the new “Eternals” movie.




BUY NOW

$65
$32.50


Buy Now

Ardell Lash Demi Wispies 5 Pair Multipack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nQx5_0Xjj7aS400

This set is perfect for glamming up any holiday gathering or simply stuffing in a stocking for a fabulous friend.




BUY NOW

$11.99
$8.39


Buy Now

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L60f6_0Xjj7aS400

St. Tropez offers a tan in a bottle, making it great to get or give this winter.




BUY NOW

$44
$26.40


Buy Now

Juice Beauty GREEN APPLE Age Defy Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBGi6_0Xjj7aS400

Juice Beauty ‘s Age Defy Serum is now available for a fraction of the price with all of the skin-boosting benefits.




BUY NOW

$58
$40.60


Buy Now

SMITH & CULT Blackdrop Charcoal Brightening Primer

Brighten while you mattify with this innovative primer from Smith & Cult , now on sale at Ulta.




BUY NOW

$32
$8


Buy Now

Love Wellness Bye, Bye Bloat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCTft_0Xjj7aS400

A great beauty stocking stuffer for yourself or your wellness-minded friend , this supplement supports digestive health.




BUY NOW

$24.99
$17.49


Buy Now

Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar Refreshing & Refining Moisturizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ssD5_0Xjj7aS400

This cult-favorite moisturizer offers the gift of refined skin.




BUY NOW

$39
$23.40


Buy Now

SeroVital Advanced

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkO0o_0Xjj7aS400

Score a deal on this system that promotes increased energy, better sleep and mood, skin improvements, and more.




BUY NOW

$119
$83.30


Buy Now

Boscia Papaya and Pomegranate Enzyme Exfoliating Body Cleanser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRu2y_0Xjj7aS400

This Boscia exfoliating cleanser is now available for a great deal before Black Friday.




BUY NOW

$35
$24.50


Buy Now

Bed Head Masterpiece Extra Strong Hold Hairspray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPHw5_0Xjj7aS400

Bed Head ‘s Master Piece hair spray seriously keeps your style in place all day.




BUY NOW

$19.99
$11.99


Buy Now

Comments / 0

