The best disposable cameras in 2022

The best disposable cameras are a fun way to enjoy analogue shooting. Low cost and easy to use, these little point-and-shoots are great to pick up at weddings or other social gatherings, whether you're using them yourself or giving one to each of your guests as a party favor (nowadays, they're often sold in multipacks).

Film photography guides

• Best film cameras

• Best 35mm film

• Best 120 film

• Best film scanners

• Best darkroom equipment

• Best instant film cameras

The feel of analogue photography simply can't be replicated with a phone. In contrast, disposable cameras let you experience that delayed gratification of pressing the shutter and not knowing how the shot came out for weeks on end. Best of all is, you get physical prints that you can hang up or keep in a scrapbook, rather than digital files left to languish on a hard drive.

Contemporary disposable cameras aren't just cheap plastic – manufacturers have stepped up their game, and the little shooters are much more resilient than they used to be. They aren't even as wasteful as you might think: single-use cameras are eminently recyclable , and many of the firms that produce them, like Kodak and Fujifilm, will break them down to reuse the parts in another batch rather than throwing them away.

While there are plenty of disposable cameras on the market, some do tend to go in and out of stock, especially if you're outside of the US, so we've included plenty of options on our list. If there's one you like the look of but can't find in your territory, consider one of the alternatives on the list.

Best disposable cameras in 2022

Color

(Image credit: Kodak)

1. Kodak FunSaver Single Use Camera

The best disposable camera for taking lots of shots

Type: Single-use | Film format: 35mm | Film type: Color | ISO speed: ISO400 or 800 | Number of exposures: 39 (or 27) | Lens: 30mm f/10 | Viewfinder: Direct vision | Modes: Auto

Generous number of exposures Easy to get processed Flash needs to charge

This brightly colored disposable camera ups the usual 27 exposures to a generous 39 on Kodak Kodacolor film and comes with a built-in flash offering a 4ft to 10ft range. This is all wrapped in a durable plastic casing that should withstand a few knocks. It feels like the adage ‘can’t go wrong’ should have been invented for cameras such as this. Note: 27-exposure versions also exist, but the "27+12" 39-exposure option is usually better value.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

2. Fujifilm Quicksnap Flash

The best disposable camera for nostalgic photographers

Type: Single-use | Film format: 35mm | Film type: Color | ISO speed: ISO400 | Number of exposures: 27 | Lens: 32mm f/10 | Viewfinder: Direct vision | Modes: Auto

Inexpensive all-in-one Body-integral flash Better value in multipacks

This camera is a fan favorite, as the pre-loaded ISO400 Fujifilm 35mm roll film gives a suitably antique film look that will please any photography nostalgic. Providing 27 exposures, this disposable camera comes with a built-in flash offering a three-metre range for gloomier conditions. Alternatively, you can use this small fixed aperture and single fixed shutter speed camera in mainly in bright light outdoors. While it may not be sophisticated, it serves the purpose for which it was created.

(Image credit: Ilford)

3. Ilford Ilfocolor Rapid Retro Edition

The best disposable camera with retro-chic looks

Type: Single-use | Film format: 35mm | Film type: Color | ISO speed: ISO400 | Number of exposures: 27 | Lens: 31mm f/11 | Viewfinder: Direct vision | Modes: Auto

Unique retro look Charming design A little pricier

Though the Ilford name is generally associated with black and white films, the firm revealed a little surprise in early 2021 – this disposable camera loaded with Ilfocolor film. The cool colours of this stock hearken back to the photography of the 1960s, and the zingy design of the camera allows you to stand out from the crowd. The auto-recharging flash with a recycle time of 15 seconds also allows you to fire off a few lit shots in succession.

(Image credit: Kodak)

4. Kodak Flash Disposable Camera

Great for poorly-lit parties

Type: Single-use | Film format: 35mm | Film type: Color | ISO speed: ISO800 | Number of exposures: 27 | Lens: 30mm f/10 | Viewfinder: Direct vision | Modes: Auto

Simple, and it works Easy to get processed No waterproofing provided

Loaded with Kodak Max Versatility 800 speed film providing 27 exposures and equipped with a manual flash that needs to be ‘charged’ – by holding down a button – between each use, this is your bog standard disposable camera, being lightweight and compact enough to slip into any pocket. An advantage over some competitors is that the combination of ISO800 and flash makes it suitable for party pictures in dimly lit rooms.

(Image credit: Agfa)

5. AgfaPhoto LeBox 400

Regular single use disposable with integral flash

Type: Single-use | Film format: 35mm | Film type: Color | ISO speed: ISO400 | Number of exposures: 27 | Lens: not specified | Viewfinder: Direct vision | Modes: Auto

Flash with 4m range Easy to use No waterproofing ISO400 means outdoors

A non-waterproofed, regular-use point and shoot disposable camera featuring built–in flash with four metre range and batteries from the instantly recognisable Agfa brand, this is another option for parties and social gatherings where you want something to pass around without worrying about it getting lost or damaged. Again we get a standard 27 exposures to shoot with. When finished, just send it off or drop it in to your local high street processor.

Black-and-white

(Image credit: Ilford)

6. Ilford XP2 Black & White Camera

The best disposable camera for black & white film photography

Type: Single-use | Film format: 35mm | Film type: Black & white | ISO speed: ISO400 | Number of exposures: 27 | Lens: 30mm f/9.5 | Viewfinder: Direct vision | Modes: Auto

Striking, contrasty look Develops via C41 process Built-in flash Tricky film to get used to

With a focus range from one metre to infinity, this 35mm disposable option from film experts Ilford is the perfect monochrome shooter. The key details include 27 exposures from a roll of XP2 Super 400 ISO film and a built-in flash to provide added visual punch. A big advantage is that you can take the unit to any high street processing centre to get the prints developed, as the XP2 film uses the same process as C41 color negative. Neat!

(Image credit: Kodak)

7. Kodak Tri-X 400 Single Use Camera

The best disposable camera for black-and-white flash photography

Type: Single-use | Film format: 35mm | Film type: Black & white | ISO speed: ISO400 | Number of exposures: 27 | Lens: 30mm f/10 | Viewfinder: Direct vision | Modes: Auto

Exceptionally bright flash Stylish B&W film Some may not like contrasty look

Kodak's Tri-X 400 is one of the most famous monochrome films of its era, with many photographers falling in love with it for its dramatic, contrast-y look. Now, it's available in a single-use camera, which may make for the perfect gateway drug for anyone looking to dip their toes into analogue photography. As well as 27 shots of Tri-X, you also get what Kodak describes as the most powerful flash on a disposable camera, which perfectly complements the high-key drama of the Tri-X film stock.

Waterproof

(Image credit: Kodak)

8. Kodak Sport Underwater Camera

The best disposable camera that's waterproof

Type: Single-use | Film format: 35mm | Film type: Color | ISO speed: ISO800 | Number of exposures: 27 | Lens: Not specified | Viewfinder: Direct vision | Modes: Auto

Waterproofed to deeper depths Wrist strap provided No built in flash For daylight and outdoor use only

Here’s a funky looking camera for making a splash with. It features tangibly large controls that should prove no problem for younger family members to operate. There’s no flash, as it’s intended for use down to watery depths of 50 feet (15m). Loaded with Kodak Ultra Max 800 film for clearer pictures beneath the waves, we’d otherwise advise outdoor and daylight use only. With a sunscreen and scratch resistant lens the film sits within a durable and shock-proof shell.

(Image credit: Agfa)

9. AgfaPhoto LeBox Ocean 400

Wet or dry, this disposable can handle it

Type: Single-use | Film format: 35mm | Film type: Color | ISO speed: ISO400 | Number of exposures: 27 | Lens: Not specified | Viewfinder: Direct vision + sports finder | Modes: Auto

Great for snorkelling Sand-proofed too Modest 3m waterproofing ISO 400 No flash

A ‘one size fits all’ option for holidaymakers, this Agfa branded camera with flip up plastic ‘sports finder’ can function in the wet as well as the dry – and greatly aids accurate composition underwater. Its plastic outer case, meanwhile, protects against sand and splashes. Loaded with ISO400 film, up to 27 exposures are provided. This one can’t be used as deep as some alternatives, as it’s waterproofed to just three metres, but that should make it just fine for pool use.

Bulk packs

(Image credit: Kodak)

10. Kodak FunSaver 5-pack or 10-pack

The best disposable camera sold in multipacks

Type: Single-use | Film format: 35mm | Film type: Color | ISO speed: ISO400 or 800 | Number of exposures: 39 (or 27) x 5 or 10 | Lens: 30mm f/10 | Viewfinder: Direct vision | Modes: Auto

Generous number of exposures Easy to get processed Flash needs to charge

Grab yourself fistful – or more – of disposable cameras with bundle deals on this Kodak single use camera, which offers the advantage of up to 39 exposures, whereas most others max out at 27 shots. You'll also get a built in flash with a decent 4ft to 10ft reach, encased in a durable plastic sell that should withstand a few knocks.

You can’t really go wrong for the price either if buying this camera on its own or in a pack such as this. With multipacks available with five, six, 10 or 20 cameras, you have lots of bulk buying options. Do check that the cameras offered are the ones with the 39 cameras (27+12, as Kodak calls it).

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

11. Fujifilm Quicksnap Flash Twin Pack

The best disposable camera sold in twin packs

Type: Single-use | Film format: 35mm | Film type: Color | ISO speed: ISO400 | Number of exposures: 27 x 2 | Lens: 32mm f/10 | Viewfinder: Direct vision | Modes: Auto

Bulk discount Built-in flash Great value

With multi pack bundle deals varying between territories, one consistent is this Fuji twin pack option loaded with Superia X-TRA ISO400 film providing 27 exposures each, or 54 total. The thinking being that two cameras are better value than one, you’ll probably want to make use of that built-in flash with its three-metre range in gloomier conditions, or use this small fixed aperture and single fixed shutter speed camera in mainly in bright light outdoors.

Read more:

Best film cameras in 2022

Best instant cameras

Best waterproof cameras in 2022

Best cameras under $100

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.