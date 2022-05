To download your PS4 saves on PS5 is something you'll definitely want to do for games you're picking up on the new PlayStation 5 console. Who wants to lose all their progress and have to start again? Generally speaking, the majority of PS4 saves should leap over automatically to your PS5, though occasionally you might have to do it manually, depending on the situation. Just to muddy things a little further, the process you can use to do this is very different from downloading your saves on PS4, and you'll have to manage it all via the settings menu, not just interact with the game options directly. Don't worry though - we'll walk you through it concisely and clearly below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO