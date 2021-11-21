ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Top 25 College Football Rankings: Ohio State climbs, Oregon and Michigan State crash

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l35Y7_0XjSZ89900

The college football rankings are the bottom-line determination of a team’s fate. Beginning with the Associated Press and coaches polls, and followed by the College Football Playoff rankings, the college football pecking order becomes clearer as the season goes on.

At Sportsnaut, we’ll continue to spice up your college football rankings leading up to the 2021 campaign. Instead of sticking to the status quo of the AP or Amway polls, or even the CFP rankings, check out our own editorial NCAA gridiron hierarchy, which are liable to feature some bold departures from how the primary polls stack up.

Stay up to date with every game on the NCAA football schedule with our College Football Games Today flagship post

25. Mississippi State Bulldogs (LW: 25)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDleY_0XjSZ89900
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State did nothing to prove it deserved to move up the Week 13 college football rankings. With that said, the Bulldogs certainly won’t move down after beating the brakes off an FCS opponent. Sophomore quarterback Will Rodgers racked up five touchdowns, leading this offense to a 55-10 victory. Now it’s time for the Egg Bowl, it’s going to be wild.

  • Mississippi State Bulldogs record: 7-4

24. BYU Cougars (LW: 22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8Xzv_0XjSZ89900
Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

BYU, No. 14 in the playoff rankings, trailed Georgia Southern (3-8) 17-14 midway through the second quarter and only led by three at halftime. While this was a road game from the Cougars, it did nothing to erase doubts about how this team would fare against legitimate competition. We’ll need to see something special against USC to move BYU up in our final college football rankings for the regular season.

  • BYU Cougars record: 9-2

23. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (LW: 12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01L7EF_0XjSZ89900
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest kept it close early, heading into halftime trailing 17-7. But the Tigers’ offense exploded in the third quarter, with the help of two Demon Deacons’ fumbles. Between the turnovers and seven sacks allowed, it was evident that Wake Forest is still the inferior team in the ACC.

  • Wake Forest Demon Deacons record: 9-2

22. Clemson Tigers (LW: Unranked)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kF4Lp_0XjSZ89900
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his players sing the alma mater after their 44-7 victory over UConn at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Jm Clemson 113221 037

There is dominating an opponent and then there’s what college football fans witnessed in Week 12. Clemson’s offense ate Wake Forest alive in the trenches, opening up running lanes as Kobe Pace and Will Shipley combined for 303 rushing yards and four touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, just an eye-popping seven sacks from Clemson. From 3-3 to 8-3, quite the turnaround for the Tigers.

  • Clemson Tigers record: 8-3

21. San Diego State Aztecs (LW: 23)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKOBa_0XjSZ89900
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Another close win for San Diego State and one more phenomenal kicking clinic from the best punter in college football. Matt Araiza pinned 5-of-6 punts inside the 20-yard line , including a punt to the 5- and 1- yard line. The Aztecs’ rushing attack is solid and its defense is among the best in the country statistically, but Araiza is the star.

  • San Diego State Aztecs record: 10-1

20. Iowa Hawkeyes (LW: 19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxoJp_0XjSZ89900
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

It’s rarely pretty for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but they manage to find ways to win. Junior running back Tyler Goodson (132 rushing yards) and senior returner Charlie Jones (100-yard kickoff return touchdown) made the difference Saturday, responding to a 10-point deficit and leading the Hawkeyes to a 33-23 win over Illinois.

  • Iowa Hawkeyes record: 9-2

19. UTSA Roadrunners (LW: 16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cyq5U_0XjSZ89900
Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

UTSA had to fight to preserve its perfect season. The UAB Blazers (7-4) held a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and still had a seven-point advantage at halftime. But Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris came through with two key second-half touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 3 seconds left, to keep UTSA undefeated.

  • UTSA Roadrunners record: 11-0

18. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (LW: 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p05ub_0XjSZ89900
Quarterback Levi Lewis throws a pass as the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on Georgia State at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Cajuns Vs Georgia State H2 3815

In a matchup of coaching candidates for Power 5 programs, Billy Napier and the Ragin’ Cajuns steamrolled Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames. Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis struck early with a first-quarter touchdown, his first of three on the day. When the final whistle blew, the Ragin’ Cajuns walked off with a statement 42-14 victory on the road against a 7-3 Liberty program.

  • Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns record: 10-1

17. Houston Cougars (LW: 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nq2Pa_0XjSZ89900
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Dana Holgorsen arrived at Houston in 2019 convinced he could help this program return to glory. After posting a combined 7-13 record in two seasons, Houston heads into its regular-season finale with an incredible 10-game win streak. Considering the final opponent is UConn, it’s safe to credit the Cougars with an 11-win season.

  • Houston Cougars record: 10-1

16. Michigan State Spartans (LW: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Femwa_0XjSZ89900
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) makes a catch against Michigan State Spartans safety Darius Snow (23) in the second quarter during their NCAA College football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. Osu21msu Kwr 18

Humiliating. While everyone knew Michigan State’s pass defense was the worst in college football, it could largely be forgotten thanks to Kenneth Walker and Co. But that changed against Ohio State. The Spartans’ defensive backs were burnt to a crisp on nearly every play, with the Buckeyes’ offense making Walker useless due to a blowout. It’s fair to wonder if Michigan State will end the season with three losses in its last four games.

  • Michigan State Spartans record: 9-2

15. Utah Utes (LW: 24)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1ONU_0XjSZ89900
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah shot down the Ducks’ playoff hopes rather easily. Many expected the Utes to take down No. 3 Oregon, that’s the beauty of playing in one of the best stadiums in college football . But head coach Kyle Whittingham’s defense played phenomenal football, basically ending this game at halftime with a 28-0 lead. Early losses to San Diego State and Oregon State are the only things keeping Utah from being higher in the rankings. But they’ll move up with a similar effort in the eventual rematch with Oregon.

  • Utah Utes record: 8-3

14. Pittsburgh Panthers (LW: 17)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOKFj_0XjSZ89900
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There was nothing easy about Pittsburgh’s Week 12 victory. The Virginia Cavaliers kept it close throughout, with plenty of lead changes and matched scoring drives. But the Panthers have Kenny Pickett, a future NFL quarterback, who drove the nail in the coffin to the Cavaliers for a crucial 48-38 victory.

  • Pittsburgh Panthers record: 9-2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9OKN_0XjSZ89900 Also Read:
Heisman Watch 2021: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young deliver Heisman worthy performances

13. Oklahoma Sooners (LW: 13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yN7SN_0XjSZ89900
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Heisman talk is in the rearview mirror and it’s evident that Caleb Williams (8-of-18, 87 yards, 1-1 TD-INT) has a ton of things to work on as a passer. But Oklahoma’s defense made enough stops against Iowa State and the Sooners’ rushing attack delivered the big runs to preserve a win. Oklahoma should be a heavy underdog vs. Oklahoma State.

  • Oklahoma Sooners record: 10-1

12. Texas A&M Aggies (LW: 14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiEF2_0XjSZ89900
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Wins against FCS opponents don’t typically earn a bump in the top-25 rankings, but Texas A&M lucks out with Michigan State and Wake Forest going down in epic fashion. Jimbo Fisher got to see some of his underclassmen making plays, providing fans with a good look at the future. A 10-win campaign, with the help of a bowl victory, is within reach for the Aggies.

  • Texas A&M Aggies: 8-3

11. Wisconsin Badgers (LW: 15)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dfoue_0XjSZ89900
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Braelon Allen’s world and Wisconsin is just living in it. The Badgers came uncomfortably close to dropping a game to Nebraska (3-8), but their teenage running back saved the day. A 53-yard touchdown run with under four minutes left mowed down the Cornhuskers’ defense and sealed a win. Oh, Allen finished with 228 rushing yards and Wisconsin has won seven in a row.

  • Wisconsin Badgers record: 8-3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuLFt_0XjSZ89900 Also Read:
10 highest-paid college football coaches (and are they worth it?)

10. Oregon Ducks (LW: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVVE3_0XjSZ89900
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

This is the team the CFP committee was so high on. The Oregon Ducks’ early victory over Ohio State was impressive but the seven victories since then against unranked opponents were never impressive. On the road against Utah, the Ducks got roasted in front of a national audience. Oregon’s playoff hopes are gone and things could be just as ugly in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

  • Oregon Ducks record: 9-2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prSj3_0XjSZ89900 Also Read:
4 Miami Hurricanes coaching candidates to replace head coach Manny Diaz

9. Baylor Bears (LW: 11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDa7J_0XjSZ89900
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Another week, another big win for Baylor. The Bears took down Kansas State (7-4), a key moment for a program that struggled on the rose for much of the season. With the victory, Baylor will be watching Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State closely in Week 13 to see which previous matchup this season will have a bigger influence on the college football rankings.

  • Baylor Bears record: 9-2

8. Ole Miss Rebels (LW: 9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pvPV_0XjSZ89900
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss is firmly in the mix for a New Year’s Six Bowl game, especially with Oregon and Michigan State plummeting. While Matt Corral’s Heisman hopes are over, the future first-round draft pick still did plenty of damage against Vanderbilt. With a victory in the Egg Bowl, the Rebels will secure a double-digit win season and there will be even more buzz regarding Lane Kiffin’s future.

  • Ole Miss Rebels record: 9-2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrI9S_0XjSZ89900 Also Read:
4 Florida Gators head coach candidates to replace Dan Mullen

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (LW: 10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c54dO_0XjSZ89900
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

On a night when Oklahoma State’s offense couldn’t find consistency, it didn’t even matter. One of the best defenses in college football came through again, holding Texas Tech under 60 total total yards in the first three quarters of action. While the Cowboys’ defense might not be quite as dominant next Saturday in the Bedlam Series, it can push this team to another monumental win.

  • Oklahoma State Cowboys record: 10-1

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (LW: 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aR5K_0XjSZ89900
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The path to the CFB Playoffs is becoming increasingly clear for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s program obliterated Georgia Tech, as expected, and will likely run over Stanford to close out the season. After that, it’s a 9-1 record from a prestige program against a Cincinnati team the committee doesn’t respect and a two-loss Big Ten team.

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish record: 10-1

5. Michigan Wolverines (LW: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnIuO_0XjSZ89900
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan vs. Ohio State, with the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings at stake. We have never seen Jim Harbaugh beat the Buckeyes and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Wolverines are a double-digit underdog at home. But if Michigan pulls off the victory, it will be a moment that shapes this historic rivalry for years to come.

  • Michigan Wolverines record: 10-1

4. Cincinnati Bearcats (LW: 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41X8Et_0XjSZ89900
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bearcats are likely going to battle Notre Dame for the final spot in the playoffs. Given the Bearcats are undefeated and beat the Fighting Irish, it should give them the edge. It is nice to see this team putting down programs with 8-2 records and it wasn’t that long ago that SMU was ranked. It should be enough for the committee.

  • Cincinnati Bearcats record: 11-0
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaGbx_0XjSZ89900 Also Read:
College Football Playoffs: Fallout from wild Week 12

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (LW: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmjtK_0XjSZ89900
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no fault of the Alabama Crimson Tide , but a fall down our latest top-25 college football rankings couldn’t be avoided. Ohio State just leveled Michigan State in a single half and Alabama beat Arkansas. When evaluating the best teams in college football, Alabama deserves to be in the top four. But it’s also evident that this team still isn’t playing at its best right now and crazy things happen in the Iron Bowl.

  • Alabama Crimson Tide record: 10-1

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (LW: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5bfY_0XjSZ89900
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

A statement victory for the Ohio State Buckeyes . C.J. Stroud vaulted himself to the No. 1 spot in the 2021 Heisman Watch with a phenomenal performance. Blowing the doors of the No. 7 team in the country proved the Buckeyes’ offense is locked in and this defense can handle its own against top competition. The Michigan vs. Ohio State game is coming and the Buckeyes should be huge favorites in Week 13.

  • Ohio State Buckeyes record: 10-1

Related: Hungry for more College Football news? Tap here for the hottest headlines breaking right now .

1. Georgia Bulldogs (LW: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VSPr_0XjSZ89900
Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs hosted Senior Day with a cupcake matchup against Charleston Southern, further cementing this team’s path to the College Football Playoff. While the gap between the Bulldogs and Ohio State appears narrower than before Week 12, there’s no doubt Georgia remains the best team in college football and nothing will change their ranking when the regular season ends.

  • Georgia Bulldogs record: 11=-
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfKrh_0XjSZ89900 Also Read:
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues in 2021

More must-reads:

Comments / 144

CrmsnTyde 4ever
09-06

Ummm, you dropped UNC ten spots after losing at VA Tech, yet Miami Hurricanes moved up 2 spots after Bama completely blew their doors off?...The Crimson Tide emptied its bench and even played 3 QB's just so it wouldn't get any worse.

Reply(2)
25
b c smith
09-07

It's obvious, the polls have ND & Ohio State bias. ND beat a NON RANKED FSU in OVERTIME!! ND shouldn't even be in the top 10!! 🥺

Reply(8)
30
Gayle Rogers Lewis
09-06

No way should Norte Dame be in the top 10! FSU beat them around in the 4th quarter while ND didn’t tell even score in the 4th quarter! PoliticsPure and simply! Hope ND gets the socks beat off them next game!

Reply(1)
15
Related
FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Newton taunted by Washington player after loss

Cam Newton’s first home game back with the Carolina Panthers did not go to plan, much to the delight of the Washington Football Team. Washington came away with a 27-21 road win at Carolina on Sunday, and they limited Newton in the process. The Panthers quarterback did throw for a pair of touchdowns and run for another, but was limited to 235 total yards on the day.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Nebraska State
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#American Football#Ohio State#The Associated Press#Ap#Amway#Cfp#College Football Games#Sports Mississippi State#Fcs#Byu Cougars#Sports Byu#Georgia Southern#Usc#Tigers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
The Spun

Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Ohio State reinstates backup QB Jack Miller after suspension for impaired-driving arrest

Ohio State announced backup quarterback Jack Miller has been reinstated to the team after a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired was reduced to a misdemeanor. Miller was pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol the morning of Nov. 5 for driving in marked lanes. At the time, Miller refused a Breathalyzer test, was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and was released the same day.
OHIO STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy