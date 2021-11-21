Top 25 College Football Rankings: Ohio State climbs, Oregon and Michigan State crash

The college football rankings are the bottom-line determination of a team’s fate. Beginning with the Associated Press and coaches polls, and followed by the College Football Playoff rankings, the college football pecking order becomes clearer as the season goes on.

At Sportsnaut, we’ll continue to spice up your college football rankings leading up to the 2021 campaign. Instead of sticking to the status quo of the AP or Amway polls, or even the CFP rankings, check out our own editorial NCAA gridiron hierarchy, which are liable to feature some bold departures from how the primary polls stack up.

25. Mississippi State Bulldogs (LW: 25)

Mississippi State did nothing to prove it deserved to move up the Week 13 college football rankings. With that said, the Bulldogs certainly won’t move down after beating the brakes off an FCS opponent. Sophomore quarterback Will Rodgers racked up five touchdowns, leading this offense to a 55-10 victory. Now it’s time for the Egg Bowl, it’s going to be wild.

Mississippi State Bulldogs record: 7-4

24. BYU Cougars (LW: 22)

BYU, No. 14 in the playoff rankings, trailed Georgia Southern (3-8) 17-14 midway through the second quarter and only led by three at halftime. While this was a road game from the Cougars, it did nothing to erase doubts about how this team would fare against legitimate competition. We’ll need to see something special against USC to move BYU up in our final college football rankings for the regular season.

BYU Cougars record: 9-2

23. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (LW: 12)

Wake Forest kept it close early, heading into halftime trailing 17-7. But the Tigers’ offense exploded in the third quarter, with the help of two Demon Deacons’ fumbles. Between the turnovers and seven sacks allowed, it was evident that Wake Forest is still the inferior team in the ACC.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons record: 9-2

22. Clemson Tigers (LW: Unranked)

There is dominating an opponent and then there’s what college football fans witnessed in Week 12. Clemson’s offense ate Wake Forest alive in the trenches, opening up running lanes as Kobe Pace and Will Shipley combined for 303 rushing yards and four touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, just an eye-popping seven sacks from Clemson. From 3-3 to 8-3, quite the turnaround for the Tigers.

Clemson Tigers record: 8-3

21. San Diego State Aztecs (LW: 23)

Another close win for San Diego State and one more phenomenal kicking clinic from the best punter in college football. Matt Araiza pinned 5-of-6 punts inside the 20-yard line , including a punt to the 5- and 1- yard line. The Aztecs’ rushing attack is solid and its defense is among the best in the country statistically, but Araiza is the star.

San Diego State Aztecs record: 10-1

20. Iowa Hawkeyes (LW: 19)

It’s rarely pretty for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but they manage to find ways to win. Junior running back Tyler Goodson (132 rushing yards) and senior returner Charlie Jones (100-yard kickoff return touchdown) made the difference Saturday, responding to a 10-point deficit and leading the Hawkeyes to a 33-23 win over Illinois.

Iowa Hawkeyes record: 9-2

19. UTSA Roadrunners (LW: 16)

UTSA had to fight to preserve its perfect season. The UAB Blazers (7-4) held a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and still had a seven-point advantage at halftime. But Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris came through with two key second-half touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 3 seconds left, to keep UTSA undefeated.

UTSA Roadrunners record: 11-0

18. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (LW: 21)

In a matchup of coaching candidates for Power 5 programs, Billy Napier and the Ragin’ Cajuns steamrolled Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames. Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis struck early with a first-quarter touchdown, his first of three on the day. When the final whistle blew, the Ragin’ Cajuns walked off with a statement 42-14 victory on the road against a 7-3 Liberty program.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns record: 10-1

17. Houston Cougars (LW: 20)

Dana Holgorsen arrived at Houston in 2019 convinced he could help this program return to glory. After posting a combined 7-13 record in two seasons, Houston heads into its regular-season finale with an incredible 10-game win streak. Considering the final opponent is UConn, it’s safe to credit the Cougars with an 11-win season.

Houston Cougars record: 10-1

16. Michigan State Spartans (LW: 8)

Humiliating. While everyone knew Michigan State’s pass defense was the worst in college football, it could largely be forgotten thanks to Kenneth Walker and Co. But that changed against Ohio State. The Spartans’ defensive backs were burnt to a crisp on nearly every play, with the Buckeyes’ offense making Walker useless due to a blowout. It’s fair to wonder if Michigan State will end the season with three losses in its last four games.

Michigan State Spartans record: 9-2

15. Utah Utes (LW: 24)

Utah shot down the Ducks’ playoff hopes rather easily. Many expected the Utes to take down No. 3 Oregon, that’s the beauty of playing in one of the best stadiums in college football . But head coach Kyle Whittingham’s defense played phenomenal football, basically ending this game at halftime with a 28-0 lead. Early losses to San Diego State and Oregon State are the only things keeping Utah from being higher in the rankings. But they’ll move up with a similar effort in the eventual rematch with Oregon.

Utah Utes record: 8-3

14. Pittsburgh Panthers (LW: 17)

There was nothing easy about Pittsburgh’s Week 12 victory. The Virginia Cavaliers kept it close throughout, with plenty of lead changes and matched scoring drives. But the Panthers have Kenny Pickett, a future NFL quarterback, who drove the nail in the coffin to the Cavaliers for a crucial 48-38 victory.

Pittsburgh Panthers record: 9-2

13. Oklahoma Sooners (LW: 13)

The Heisman talk is in the rearview mirror and it’s evident that Caleb Williams (8-of-18, 87 yards, 1-1 TD-INT) has a ton of things to work on as a passer. But Oklahoma’s defense made enough stops against Iowa State and the Sooners’ rushing attack delivered the big runs to preserve a win. Oklahoma should be a heavy underdog vs. Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma Sooners record: 10-1

12. Texas A&M Aggies (LW: 14)

Wins against FCS opponents don’t typically earn a bump in the top-25 rankings, but Texas A&M lucks out with Michigan State and Wake Forest going down in epic fashion. Jimbo Fisher got to see some of his underclassmen making plays, providing fans with a good look at the future. A 10-win campaign, with the help of a bowl victory, is within reach for the Aggies.

Texas A&M Aggies: 8-3

11. Wisconsin Badgers (LW: 15)

It’s Braelon Allen’s world and Wisconsin is just living in it. The Badgers came uncomfortably close to dropping a game to Nebraska (3-8), but their teenage running back saved the day. A 53-yard touchdown run with under four minutes left mowed down the Cornhuskers’ defense and sealed a win. Oh, Allen finished with 228 rushing yards and Wisconsin has won seven in a row.

Wisconsin Badgers record: 8-3

10. Oregon Ducks (LW: 5)

This is the team the CFP committee was so high on. The Oregon Ducks’ early victory over Ohio State was impressive but the seven victories since then against unranked opponents were never impressive. On the road against Utah, the Ducks got roasted in front of a national audience. Oregon’s playoff hopes are gone and things could be just as ugly in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Oregon Ducks record: 9-2

9. Baylor Bears (LW: 11)

Another week, another big win for Baylor. The Bears took down Kansas State (7-4), a key moment for a program that struggled on the rose for much of the season. With the victory, Baylor will be watching Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State closely in Week 13 to see which previous matchup this season will have a bigger influence on the college football rankings.

Baylor Bears record: 9-2

8. Ole Miss Rebels (LW: 9)

Ole Miss is firmly in the mix for a New Year’s Six Bowl game, especially with Oregon and Michigan State plummeting. While Matt Corral’s Heisman hopes are over, the future first-round draft pick still did plenty of damage against Vanderbilt. With a victory in the Egg Bowl, the Rebels will secure a double-digit win season and there will be even more buzz regarding Lane Kiffin’s future.

Ole Miss Rebels record: 9-2

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (LW: 10)

On a night when Oklahoma State’s offense couldn’t find consistency, it didn’t even matter. One of the best defenses in college football came through again, holding Texas Tech under 60 total total yards in the first three quarters of action. While the Cowboys’ defense might not be quite as dominant next Saturday in the Bedlam Series, it can push this team to another monumental win.

Oklahoma State Cowboys record: 10-1

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (LW: 7)

The path to the CFB Playoffs is becoming increasingly clear for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s program obliterated Georgia Tech, as expected, and will likely run over Stanford to close out the season. After that, it’s a 9-1 record from a prestige program against a Cincinnati team the committee doesn’t respect and a two-loss Big Ten team.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish record: 10-1

5. Michigan Wolverines (LW: 6)

Michigan vs. Ohio State, with the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings at stake. We have never seen Jim Harbaugh beat the Buckeyes and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Wolverines are a double-digit underdog at home. But if Michigan pulls off the victory, it will be a moment that shapes this historic rivalry for years to come.

Michigan Wolverines record: 10-1

4. Cincinnati Bearcats (LW: 4)

The Cincinnati Bearcats are likely going to battle Notre Dame for the final spot in the playoffs. Given the Bearcats are undefeated and beat the Fighting Irish, it should give them the edge. It is nice to see this team putting down programs with 8-2 records and it wasn’t that long ago that SMU was ranked. It should be enough for the committee.

Cincinnati Bearcats record: 11-0

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (LW: 2)

It’s no fault of the Alabama Crimson Tide , but a fall down our latest top-25 college football rankings couldn’t be avoided. Ohio State just leveled Michigan State in a single half and Alabama beat Arkansas. When evaluating the best teams in college football, Alabama deserves to be in the top four. But it’s also evident that this team still isn’t playing at its best right now and crazy things happen in the Iron Bowl.

Alabama Crimson Tide record: 10-1

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (LW: 3)

A statement victory for the Ohio State Buckeyes . C.J. Stroud vaulted himself to the No. 1 spot in the 2021 Heisman Watch with a phenomenal performance. Blowing the doors of the No. 7 team in the country proved the Buckeyes’ offense is locked in and this defense can handle its own against top competition. The Michigan vs. Ohio State game is coming and the Buckeyes should be huge favorites in Week 13.

Ohio State Buckeyes record: 10-1

1. Georgia Bulldogs (LW: 1)

The Georgia Bulldogs hosted Senior Day with a cupcake matchup against Charleston Southern, further cementing this team’s path to the College Football Playoff. While the gap between the Bulldogs and Ohio State appears narrower than before Week 12, there’s no doubt Georgia remains the best team in college football and nothing will change their ranking when the regular season ends.

Georgia Bulldogs record: 11=-

