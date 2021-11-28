Top 25 College Football Rankings: Michigan makes statement, Oklahoma State moves up

The college football rankings are the bottom-line determination of a team’s fate. Beginning with the Associated Press and coaches polls, and followed by the College Football Playoff rankings, the college football pecking order becomes clearer as the season goes on.

At Sportsnaut, we’ll continue to spice up your college football rankings leading up to the 2021 campaign. Instead of sticking to the status quo of the AP or Amway polls, or even the CFP rankings, check out our own editorial NCAA gridiron hierarchy, which are liable to feature some bold departures from how the primary polls stack up.

Removed from Top 25: No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 19 UTSA Roadrunners, No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

25. Kentucky Wildcats (LW: Unranked)

The Kentucky Wildcats ended their regular season on a positive note, finishing with 9 wins. It’s just the latest example of how important Mark Stoops is for this program. While Kentucky is a basketball school used to devoting resources to that program, it might be time for boosters and the athletic department to make Stoops an offer that will keep him in town.

Kentucky Wildcats record: 9-3

24. Arkansas Razorbacks (LW: Unranked)

Arkansas ends the season with four losses, but its resume is impressive. The Razorbacks beat Mississippi State, LSU, Texas A&M and Texas. This team also narrowly lost to Ole Miss (52-51) and put up a fight to the finish vs. Alabama (42-35). Keep an eye on the Razorbacks, they could be a great bet in their bowl game.

Arkansas Razorbacks record: 8-4

23. Wisconsin Badgers (LW: 11)

It seemed like the Wisconsin Badgers turned things around, putting that ugly start to the 2021 season behind them. But the demons returned on Saturday. Graham Mertz completed just 55.2% of his passes and threw an interception. Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s rushing attack averaged 2.3 yards per rush outside of a 14-yard run. Changes are needed this offseason.

Wisconsin Badgers record: 8-4

22. BYU Cougars (LW: 24)

The BYU Cougars have one notable win this season, a Week 2 victory at home over a very different Utah team. Outside of that, there is nothing from Brigham Young University’s resume that warrants being ranked so highly by the college football playoff committee. Maybe voters are right, but BYU seems destined to get beat in a bowl game.

BYU Cougars record: 9-2

21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (LW: 23)

Sam Hartman and Co. took care of business in Week 13, dismantling Boston College in two quarters. The November victory over NC State is the only impressive note on Wake Forest’s resume, but a 10-win season deserves praise regardless of opponents faced.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons record: 10-2

20. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (LW: 18)

In what could be one of his final games on the Ragin’ Cajuns sidelines, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier saw his team struggle. At home against a four-win UL Monroe program, Louisiana saw a 14-3 lead in the first quarter nearly slip away. It results in a slide down the college football rankings, but we’d still feel confident picking Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns record: 11-1

19. Clemson Tigers (LW: 22)

The 2021 college football season certainly didn’t unfold how the Clemson Tigers planned. But dozens of schools would give anything to win nine games in a season, some would even be satisfied to reach that total in two years. Clemson comes out of November with plenty of positives to build off. However, there have to be some long-term concerns with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Clemson Tigers record: 9-3

18. Iowa Hawkeyes (LW: 20)

Trailing Nebraska 21-6 with a minute left in the third quarter, Iowa was in danger of falling out of the top-25 college football rankings altogether. Thanks to a safety and a pair of turnovers, Iowa responded with 22 unanswered points in a wild comeback victory. We still don’t love this team, compared to others around the country, but the fight shown is notable and we’ll see if it carries into the Big Ten Championship Game.

Iowa Hawkeyes record: 10-2

17. NC State Wolfpack (LW: Unranked)

Emeka Emezie is both a hero and villain in North Carolina. Fans in Chapel Hill thought it was over with 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter, leading NC State 30-21. But Emezie came through in the clutch, snagging two touchdowns in the final 95 seconds to become a Wolfpack legend. AN unexpected, but outstanding, season for NC State.

NC State Wolfpack record: 9-3

16. Houston Cougars (LW: 17)

Facing one of the worst teams in college football, quarterback Clayton Tune and the Houston Cougars used UConn as a tune-up game. It didn’t take much effort, dominating from start to finish and giving some underclassmen opportunities in the fourth quarter. Houston now prepares for an American Athletic Conference duel against Cincinnati, a statement game if there ever was one.

Houston Cougars record: 11-1

15. Oklahoma Sooners (LW: 13)

In the final games of the Oklahoma Sooners 2021 season, Caleb Williams showed his inexperience. This is a freshman who didn’t play high school football last year and he started the season on the bench. But Williams is a special talent and if Lincoln Riley sticks around, this can be a top-five team in 222.

Oklahoma Sooners record: 10-2

14. San Diego State Aztecs (LW: 21)

With a trip to the Mountain West Championship Game at stake, San Diego State quarterback Jordan Brookshire came through. Completing 11-of-15 passes for 192 yards, adding 46 yards on the ground and scoring two total touchdowns, the senior played a crucial role in San Diego State making a huge push up the top-25 college football rankings.

San Diego State Aztecs record: 11-1

13. Pittsburgh Panthers (LW: 14)

The Pitt Panthers took care of business on Saturday. Thanks to Kenny Pickett, this program is celebrating its first 10-win season since 2009 and its second since 1981. Up next, an ACC Championship Game duel against Wake Forest with a marquee bowl game at stake.

Pittsburgh Panthers record: 10=2

12. Michigan State Spartans (LW: 16)

Missing multiple starters due to the flu, a short-handed Michigan State roster overcame obstacles to knock off Penn State. It is little surprise that Kenneth Walker (138 yards, one touchdown) led the way for an offense that is built around this Heisman finalist. While the Spartans aren’t a playoff team, a 10-win season helps justify that Mel Tucker contract.

Michigan State Spartans record: 10-2

11. Oregon Ducks (LW: 10)

Winning the Civil War is never easy, but Oregon certainly made it look that way in Week 13. Anthony Brown delivered one of his most efficient games of the 2021 season and the Ducks took control of their rivalry fight with Oregon State by halftime. Headed for a rematch against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship clash, we’re not trusting the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks record: 10-2

10. Utah Utes (LW: 15)

This is a different Utah Utes football team than the one that started the year 1-2. Switching to quarterback Cameron Rising unlocked the offense and we’re seeing the typical level of play from the Utes defensively. Headed to the Pac-12 Championship Game, expect Utah’s winning streak to continue.

Utah Utes record: 9-3

9. Baylor Bears (LW: 9)

Baylor didn’t exactly end November on the brightest note. The two-score victory over Oklahoma matters, but the Bears also narrowly escaped with a win over Texas Tech and his same team lost to TCU on Nov. 6. A double-digit win season is still far better than the wildest expectations for Baylor entering the year and it’s why Aranda deserves a huge raise this year.

Baylor Bears record: 10-2

8. Ole Miss Rebels (LW: 8)

The Egg Bowl delivered some excitement, but Ole Miss easily proved it landed the better coach. Matt Corral wasn’t at his best, but the Rebels’ defense and senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond came through in pivotal moments. We’ll see Ole Miss in a New Year’s Six bowl game and expectations should be high.

Ole Miss Rebels record: 10-2

7. Ohio State Buckeyes (LW: 2)

In Ohio State’s two losses this season, its opponent was far more physical. Saturday’s defeat at Michigan Stadium saw the Buckeyes allow 297 rushing yards and six touchdowns. When Ohio State had the football, its offensive line was getting destroyed and made life even harder for C.J. Stroud. A rough end to a promising season for Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes record: 10-2

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (LW: 6)

Notre Dame boasts the record to make a strong argument for a spot in the playoffs, but there’s a problem. North Carolina, USC and Wisconsin racking up losses mean the Fighting Irish don’t have a win against a current top-20 opponent. At this point, Notre Dame needs Alabama to get rolled by Georgia to have a shot at the playoffs.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish record: 11-1

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys (LW: 7)

Bedlam indeed. Oklahoma State couldn’t get its offense going for much of the night, but it took advantage of great opportunities. The win over Oklahoma, largely the second-half performance, highlighted one of the best defenses in college football. Oklahoma State is headed to the Big 12 Championship Game and they are one win away from earning a spot in the playoffs.

Oklahoma State Cowboys record: 11-1

4. Cincinnati Bearcats (LW: 4)

If the Cincinnati Bearcats wanted to earn a spot in the playoffs, they needed to start beating up bad opponents. Since that narrow victory over Tulsa, Cincinnati is averaging a margin of victory over 18.6 points per game in the last three weeks. Now they just need to beat Houston, a consensus top-25 team in college football rankings, to land a ticket to the CFP Semifinals.

Cincinnati Bearcats record: 12-0

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (LW: 3)

Bryce Young has ice water in his veins. The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback was under constant pressure, given very little time to throw behind an offensive line that kept leaking defensive linemen. But Young came through when it mattered most, delivering a 97-yard drive to tie it in the final minute and then making big throws in OT. Alabama won’t beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, but it still has a great shot at the CFB Playoffs.

Alabama Crimson Tide record: 11-1

2. Michigan Wolverines (LW: 5)

Jim Harbaugh is finally victorious over Ohio State. Saturday’s win could go down as a program-defining moment, the week that change the course of the Big Ten and this rivalry. It’s all a credit to Hassan Haskins (169 rushing yards, five TDs) and Aidan Hutchinson, delivering performances for the ages and carrying Big Blue to a W. With a win in the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan heads to the College Football Playoffs.

Michigan Wolveriens record: 11-1

1. Georgia Bulldogs (LW: 1)

The gap between the best team in college football, Georgia Bulldogs, and everyone else is widening. As Ohio State got pushed around on Saturday, the Bulldogs were displaying signs of an even more explosive offense. Brock Bowers went off (100 yards, 2 TDs) and George Pickens is back. See you in the playoffs, Georgia.

Georgia Bulldogs record: 12-0

