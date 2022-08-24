ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Top 25 college football rankings 2022: Best teams in college football before Week 1

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sWM8_0XjSZ89900

The college football rankings are the bottom-line determination of a team’s fate. Beginning with the Associated Press and coaches polls, and followed by the College Football Playoff rankings, the college football pecking order becomes clearer as the season goes on.

At Sportsnaut, we’ll continue to spice up your college football rankings leading up to the 2022 campaign. Instead of sticking to the status quo of the AP or Amway polls, or even the CFP rankings, check out our own editorial NCAA gridiron hierarchy.

The Georgia Bulldogs are reigning national champions, but every program in the country is now preparing for the 2022 college football season. As spring practices arrive, we’re evaluating the top-25 teams in 2022 with our latest college football rankings heading into the summer.

Also Read: NFL Sunday Ticket – Pricing, How to Buy, and it’s Future

Removed from top 25 college football rankings: Iowa Hawkeyes, South Carolina Gamecocks

25. Texas Longhorns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fN2Vv_0XjSZ89900
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Is Texas back? The short answer is no. However, quarterback Quinn Ewers is generating plenty of buzz and running back Bijan Robinson is one of the best players in college football. In addition, wideout Xavier Worthy is a player everyone is keeping an eye on for a breakout campaign. The Longhorns will likely be dropped from the college football rankings assuming they lose to Alabama in Week 2/ But there are a lot of winnable games on the schedule offering the ceiling of 10 wins.

24. Pittsburgh Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dmijk_0XjSZ89900
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s one thing to lose Kenny Pickett , but the likely departure of Jordan Addison could prove even more significant. While Kedon Slovis is a lot better than plenty of college football quarterbacks, he lost No. 1 receiver Jordan Addison and several Pitt coaches left the program. We’ll need to see something against West Virginia and Tennessee earlier in the year to keep Pitt in the top-25 college football rankings.

23. Cincinnati Bearcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Zm0F_0XjSZ89900
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a steep drop in the 2022 college football rankings for the Cincinnati Bearcats heading into the season. A top-five team in January, quarterback Desmond Ridder is in the NFL and so many of the great players who made this one of the best college football teams also departed. As of now, per Justin Williams of The Athletic , the quarterback battle between Evan prater and Ben Bryant is still ongoing. No matter who starts, the lost talent on both sides of the ball are a devastating blow.

22. Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dP9Cp_0XjSZ89900
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

There are intriguing elements with the Mississippi Rebels heading into the 2022 season. A running tandem of Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV could be one of the most explosive in the country, with coach Lane Kiffin building the offense around them. This doesn’t even account for the upside the passing game might have if Jaxson Dart achieves his potential. We are concerned about Dart’s consistency and the Ole Miss defense, enough so that the Rebels come in quite low in our top 25 college football rankings.

21. Kentucky Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjxFe_0XjSZ89900
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky is no longer just a basketball school. Coming off a 10-win season, head coach Mark Stoops should be excited for potential growth from quarterback Will Levis. If he elevates his game and Chris Rodriguez Jr. delivers another 1,000-yard season, Stoops’ team can finish with nine wins in 2022. Realistically, this team should have a great shot to take down the Florida Gators at The Swamp in Week 2.

20. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (Previously: 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbRgW_0XjSZ89900
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Sam Hartman injury is devastating for Wake Forest, forcing a catastrophic plummet in the college football rankings. Without a timetable for his return from this medical condition, it’s difficult to know if we’ll even see the standout quarterback on the field this year. Considering the backups behind him are Michael Kern and Mitch Griffis, the Demon Deacons could drop from the top-25 college football rankings early in September.

19. Houston Cougars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEnKo_0XjSZ89900
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars get to tear through the AAC one last time before likely departing for the Big 12. It’s going to be a fantastic year for coach Dana Holgorsen. He fortified the offensive line to better protect quarterback Clayton Tune. Even if there are issues defensively, an offense with Thune and wideout Nathaniel Dell will deliver a few wins. It’s just a shame that star running back Alton McCaskill (torn ACL) will now miss the 2022 season, delivering a blow to Houston in the rankings.

18. Oklahoma State Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnovR_0XjSZ89900
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Many are optimistic about Oklahoma State in 2022 and for good reason. Spencer Sanders is returning along with a majority of the starts on offense. It’s great news for Mike Gundy, who continues to prove he can win even without pulling in top recruits. But losing Jim Knowles, responsible for overhauling the Cowboys’ defense, gives us enough doubt to push Oklahoma State down our top-25 college football rankings entering the summer. You’ll find the Cowboys higher in other college football rankings, we’ll wait until they prove themselves against Baylor on Oct. 1.

17. Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9Zdl_0XjSZ89900
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Buy stock in the Arkansas Razorbacks. Sam Pittman took over a program that won four total games in two seasons under Chad Morris. In 2021, the Razorbacks went 9-4 with Pittman at the helm. Losses in the front seven are concerning, but the arrival of receiver Jadon Haselwood from the portal shows top talent wants to play for Pittman. The Arkansas schedule will be tougher in 2022 (Cincinnati, BYU), but this is a team on the rise and the Razorbacks can take down the Bearcats.

16. NC State Wolfpack (Previously: 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pP7gX_0XjSZ89900
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Led by quarterback Devin Leary (3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns), the NC State Wolfpack delivered a nine-win season with a 6-2 conference record. There is a hole on the offensive line in with Ikem Ekwonu off to the NFL and several other contributors on offense gone. But the Wolfpack’s quarterback play inspires a lot of confidence in this program. It should be an early riser in the 2022 college football rankings thanks to a September schedule against East Carolina, Charleston Southern, Texas Tech and UConn.

15. Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0dGP_0XjSZ89900
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There will be plenty of pressure on Mel Tucker in 2022, especially after he signed a massive contract extension. The departure of running back Kenneth Walker III is massive, but we’ve learned that Tucker is better than almost anyone at pulling in talent from the transfer portal. The real question will be how Michigan State’s defense looks in 2022. It will determine whether this is a future top-10 team or a 20-25 team in college football.

14. Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DaE4U_0XjSZ89900
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations for the Tennessee Volunteers were on the floor entering the 2021 season. But Josh Heupel’s offense became a bright spot and quarterback Hendon Hooker (36 total touchdowns) emerged as one of the SEC”s best quarterbacks. If Tennessee’s defense improves, the Vols could finish the season in the top-15 of college football rankings. The future is even brighter in Knoxville thanks to five-star quarterback Kicholaus Iamaleava committed to the team.

Related: College Football Picks Against the Spread

13. Miami Hurricanes (Previously: Unranked)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsDX8_0XjSZ89900
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“The U” is back in the top 25 college football rankings, just maybe not quite as high as some want to see. There’s no denying quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is a top 2022 Heisman candidate and head coach Mario Cristobal is assembling some nice talent to strengthen the program. We just need to see the Hurricanes prove it. The test arrives on Sept. 17 against Texas A&M, with the outcome having a massive influence on our Week 3 college football rankings.

Also Read:
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools

12. Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgCOj_0XjSZ89900
New Oregon football coach Dan Lanning takes questions from media after being formally introduced as the head coach for the Ducks Monday Dec. 13, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Eug 121321 Lanning 05

Most first-year head coaches walk into a program that needs work, that won’t be the case for Dan Lanning. The architect of Georgia’s defense heads to Eugene, taking over a talented Oregon Ducks roster with a majority of the starters returning. We’re expecting this to be one of the best defenses in the nation next season, with Oregon’s Pac 12 title hopes dependent on how well Bo Nix plays.

Expectations for the Georgia game shouldn’t be especially high. While Lanning will have some great things schemed up to stop the Bulldogs’ offense, there is better talent in Georgia. While we do anticipate Oregon losing in Week 1, it also means there wouldn’t be a huge drop in the college football rankings.

11. Baylor Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtyjH_0XjSZ89900
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Aranda is building one of our favorite college football programs. Unfortunately, the Bears had to slide from No. 7 in our April college football rankings due to the departure of RJ Sneed and a few more questions about the lost skill talent. With that said, Aranda’s coaching provides enough reason to think Baylor will overcome it.

Also Read:
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, CFP Semifinal predictions

10. Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kh62n_0XjSZ89900
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers desperately need quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to live up to his reputation when he arrived at the program. Dabo Swinney lost both of his top coordinators this offseason, thrusting the jobs onto young coaches. While the new hires add a layer of uncertainty, the biggest reason we have Clemson lower in our top-25 college football rankings is that we haven’t seen any reason to trust Uiagalelei thus far. The Tigers can move up if that changes.

9. Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZriq_0XjSZ89900
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma should be elated about its college football program in 2022. Brent Venables is one of the smartest defensive minds in college football and he will have this unit looking drastically better this season. While the departures of Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley hurt, quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a proven starter and Jeff Lebby is one of the best offensive coordinators in the sport. With eye-popping talent at running back and receiver, we’re confident about the Sooners being worth the No. 10 spot in our college football rankings.

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHp6I_0XjSZ89900
South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Marcus Freeman era got off to a rocky start , but there are plenty of reasons to believe in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish next season. With more experienced starters the offensive line projects to be even better this fall, opening things up for the new rushing attack. With quarterback Tyler Buchner officially named the Notre Dame starting quarterback, there is added excitement surrounding the Fighting Irish heading into the season. Best of all, a matchup of top 10 teams in the college football rankings is the perfect start to Week 1.

Related: Notre Dame football schedule

7. Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezGD2_0XjSZ89900
Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jim Harbaugh is sticking it out with the Michigan Wolverines, a smart decision. After riding his defense to the College Football Playoff Semifinal a season ago, the offense will pave the road to success this fall. Blake Corum is one of the best running backs in college football and this unit should be more well-rounded in 2022 thanks to a deep receiving corps. The Wolverines could become a top-five team, but that requires quarterback J.J. McCarthy being ready to start.

Also Read:
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues in 2022

6. USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2iTN_0XjSZ89900
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, we’re willing to buy stock in the USC Trojans hype. Caleb Williams is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country. He’ll also be surrounded by some great weapons, making life even easier in the Lincoln Riley offense. The ceiling for USC is extremely high, especially after it added Jordan Addison to the offense.

Also Read:
USC coach Lincoln Riley buys incredible $17.2 million Los Angeles mansion

Maybe buying the hype backfires, everyone has been disappointed before after putting the Trojans too high in the preseason college football rankings. With that said, things feel different this year with the talent on offense and the new coaching regime. We still put USC behind Utah and Oregon’s defense could push it ahead, but there is confidence riding with the Trojans this summer.

5. Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqRlv_0XjSZ89900
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Credit to Kyle Whittingham and the entire Utah Utes football program for playing so well after losing two teammates within a year. Following a 1-2 start, the Utes finished the season with a 10-4 record and took Ohio State to the wire in the Rose Bowl. Heading into the 2022 college football season, Utah is the best team in the Pac 12 and expectations should be high for quarterback Cameron Rising after an outstanding stretch to end his sophomore season. If a new-look defense plays up to expectations for this program, Utah can compete for the College Football Playoff.

4. Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206IoO_0XjSZ89900
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It all comes down to the quarterback battle between Haynes King and transfer Max Johnson. The Texas A&M Aggies brought in the 247 Sports’ top recruiting class in 2022 and there is explosive talent on both sides of the ball, including running back Devon Achane. Ultimately, this comes down to who is QB1 and whether or not they can take advantage of this golden opportunity.

Also Read:
Highest-paid college football coaches 2022: Kirby Smart lands historic contract

3. Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAAJ1_0XjSZ89900
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Builldogs lost a historic level of talent on the defensive side to the NFL. But even after those departures, defensive lineman Jalen Carter might be the best player in the program and his life is made easier with a phenomenal secondary behind him. Georgia is still loaded with talent, including tight end Brock Bowers, cornerback Kelee Ringo and linebacker Nolan Smith. The reservation, beyond the defense no longer being an all-time great, is a question regarding how repeatable Stetson Bennett’s success is.

Related: College football games today – 2022 college football schedule

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Bvtb_0XjSZ89900
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson off to the NFL, the Ohio State Buckeyes will have one of the best offenses in college football. C.J. Stroud should take another step forward in 2022, a top candidate in the 2022 Heisman Watch and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best receiver in college football. Throw in Marvin Harrison Jr., All-American running back TreVeyon Henderson and a reshaped defense under coordinator Jim Knowles, the Buckeyes can win a college football title this season.

Also Read:
NFL mock draft 2023: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young headline outstanding 2023 NFL Draft class

There was serious consideration to putting Ohio State atop the college football rankings before Week 1. However, we need to see Stroud thrive against the Fighting Irish. If the Buckeyes can open their schedule with a statement victory, that will push them ahead of Alabama.

1. Alabam Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OHDo_0XjSZ89900
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will use the CFP National Championship Game loss as fuel. For Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, there will be even more put on his shoulders this year following the departures of Jameson Williams and John Metchie. We’re excited about running back J ahmyr Gibbs and cornerback Eli Ricks, great talents added via the transfer portal. With Young and Will Anderson Jr, the Crimson Tide deserves to open season No. 1 in the 2022 college football rankings.

Related: Alabama football schedule 2022

As for the early portion of the 2022 schedule, there isn’t a ton that stands out. While the Texas Longhorns are rising, the Crimson Tide shouldn’t have much trouble rolling through Austin. Holding the stop spot in the top 25 college football rankings for now, Alabama’s floor in September is No. 2.

More must-reads:

Comments / 195

CrmsnTyde 4ever
09-06

Ummm, you dropped UNC ten spots after losing at VA Tech, yet Miami Hurricanes moved up 2 spots after Bama completely blew their doors off?...The Crimson Tide emptied its bench and even played 3 QB's just so it wouldn't get any worse.

Reply(4)
27
b c smith
09-07

It's obvious, the polls have ND & Ohio State bias. ND beat a NON RANKED FSU in OVERTIME!! ND shouldn't even be in the top 10!! 🥺

Reply(10)
31
Gayle Rogers Lewis
09-06

No way should Norte Dame be in the top 10! FSU beat them around in the 4th quarter while ND didn’t tell even score in the 4th quarter! PoliticsPure and simply! Hope ND gets the socks beat off them next game!

Reply(6)
18
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Caleb Darthard then had...
HEATH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Scott Frost Asked If He Would Resign From Nebraska

Scott Frosts' coaching stint with Nebraska has been frustrating to say the least. With a three-point loss to Northwestern to kickoff the 2022 college football season, that frustration continued at full tilt on Saturday. Today's Week 0 defeat marks Frosts' ninth loss in a row — eight of which came...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Gridiron Football#Football Stadiums#American Football#The Associated Press#Amway#Cfp#The Georgia Bulldogs#Longhorns
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Admission About His Future At Nebraska

Five seasons ago, Scott Frost was the leader of the undefeated UCF Knights and earned his dream job at his alma mater Nebraska. But since taking over in Lincoln, the Huskers haven't come close to a winning season, suffering heartbreaking losses in the process. Coming into Saturday, 19 of Nebraska's 29 losses under Frost had been by a touchdown or less.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022

With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Desmond Howard says that Scott Frost is the head coach most in need of a season opening win

No head coach in the country needs a win this weekend than Scott Frost. So says ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Desmond Howard when talking about Frost, the embattled Nebraska head coach. The difficulties faced by Nebraska last season in closing out games are well-established and don’t need rehashing…but we will anyway…each of the Cornhuskers nine losses last year came by nine or fewer points. Three came by fewer than five points. Frustrating to say the least, especially given the talent on that roster. In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost is 15-29 and has failed to make a bowl game. The...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Announces USC's Starting Quarterback

Lincoln Riley's starting quarterback announcement for the 2022 USC Trojans should come as no surprise to the college football world. Caleb Williams, Riley's five-star transfer from Oklahoma, will serve as the team's starting signal caller this coming season. Williams won the starting job over redshirt freshman Miller Moss, the only...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Vicksburg Post

Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands

A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
VICKSBURG, MS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

72K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy