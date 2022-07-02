ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 25 college football rankings 2022: Alabama, Ohio State on top before 2022 season

By Matt Johnson
 3 days ago

The college football rankings are the bottom-line determination of a team’s fate. Beginning with the Associated Press and coaches polls, and followed by the College Football Playoff rankings, the college football pecking order becomes clearer as the season goes on.

At Sportsnaut, we’ll continue to spice up your college football rankings leading up to the 2022 campaign. Instead of sticking to the status quo of the AP or Amway polls, or even the CFP rankings, check out our own editorial NCAA gridiron hierarchy.

The Georgia Bulldogs are reigning national champions, but every program in the country is now preparing for the 2022 college football season. As spring practices arrive, we’re evaluating the top-25 teams in 2022 with our latest college football rankings heading into the summer.

25. South Carolina Gamecocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wKQy_0XjSZ89900
Spencer Rattler (7) and Austin Stogner (18) are transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina, reuniting with former Sooner assistant Shane Beamer. Lx11126

There should be excitement in South Carolina. The arrival of quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner is a huge lift for this offense. There’s also a lot of buzz surrounding RS sophomore tight end Jaheim Beill (497 receiving yards, five touchdowns in 2021), all for an offense already armed with receivers Josh Vann Xavier Legette, Corey Rucker and Dakereon Joyner. We’re betting on Shane Beamer proving us right for putting South Carolina in our top-25 college football rankings.

24. Iowa Hawkeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0Jmi_0XjSZ89900
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Ferentz is an excellent college football coach and there’s not a single doubt Iowa’s defense will play at a high-level next season. But the Hawkeyes’ offense was atrocious this past season, ranking outside the top 100 in nearly every category. With two key starters on the offensive line gone, we’re not betting on Iowa to win 10 games.

23. Pittsburgh Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dmijk_0XjSZ89900
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s one thing to lose Kenny Pickett , but the likely departure of Jordan Addison could prove even more significant. While Kedon Slovis is a lot better than plenty of college football quarterbacks, he lost No. 1 receiver Jordan Addison and several Pitt coaches left the program. We’ll need to see something against West Virginia and Tennessee earlier in the year to keep Pitt in the top-25 college football rankings.

22. Cincinnati Bearcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Zm0F_0XjSZ89900
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bearcats are poised to take a step back in 2022, it’s inevitable. Desmond Ridder, Jerome Ford, Ahmad Gardner and Myjai Sanders are all NFL-bound. While Luke Fickell is an outstanding coach, the depletion in Cincinnati’s talent makes an undefeated season unlikely. The Bearcats will still be the AAC champs, but the playoff appearance was a one-year moment.

21. Kentucky Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjxFe_0XjSZ89900
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky is no longer just a basketball school. Coming off a 10-win season, head coach Mark Stoops should be excited for potential growth from quarterback Will Levis. If he elevates his game and Chris Rodriguez Jr. delivers another 1,000-yard season, Stoops’ team can finish with nine wins in 2022.

20. NC State Wolfpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pP7gX_0XjSZ89900
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Led by quarterback Devin Leary (3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns), the NC State Wolfpack delivered a nine-win season with a 6-2 conference record. There will be a hole on the offensive line in 2022 with Ikem Ekwonu off to the NFL and several other contributors on offense are departing. But the Wolfpack’s quarterback play, coaching and returning defensive starters certainly make them a top-25 team.

19. Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dP9Cp_0XjSZ89900
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

There’s certainly a challenge ahead for Lane Kiffin with Matt Corral headed to the NFL and Jeff Lebby joining the Oklahoma Sooners. But he already pulled in running back Zach Evans from the transfer portal. With a void at quarterback, Kiffin reeled in former USC starter and four-star recruit Jaxson Dart. Losing both the offensive and defensive coordinator is a blow, but the incoming talent keeps Ole Miss in the top-20 of our college football rankings.

18. Houston Cougars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEnKo_0XjSZ89900
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars get to tear through the AAC one last time before likely departing for the Big 12. It's going to be a fantastic year for coach Dana Holgorsen. He fortified the offensive line to better protect quarterback Clayton Tune.

17. Oklahoma State Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnovR_0XjSZ89900
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Many are optimistic about Oklahoma State in 2022 and for good reason. Spencer Sanders is returning along with a majority of the starts on offense. It’s great news for Mike Gundy, who continues to prove he can win even without pulling in top recruits. But losing Jim Knowles, responsible for overhauling the Cowboys’ defense, gives us enough doubt to push Oklahoma State down our top-25 college football rankings entering the summer.

16. Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DaE4U_0XjSZ89900
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Expectations for the Tennessee Volunteers were on the floor entering the 2021 season. But Josh Heupel’s offense became a bright spot and quarterback Hendon Hooker (36 total touchdowns) emerged as one of the SEC”s best quarterbacks. If Tennessee’s defense improves, the Vols could finish the season in the top-15 of college football rankings. The future is even brighter in Knoxville thanks to five-star quarterback Kicholaus Iamaleava committed to the team.

15. Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9Zdl_0XjSZ89900
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Buy stock in the Arkansas Razorbacks. Sam Pittman took over a program that won four total games in two seasons under Chad Morris. In 2021, the Razorbacks went 9-4 with Pittman at the helm. Losses in the front seven are concerning, but the arrival of receiver Jadon Haselwood from the portal shows top talent wants to play for Pittman. The Arkansas schedule will be tougher in 2022 (Cincinnati, BYU), but this is a team on the rise and the Razorbacks can take down the Bearcats.

14. Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgCOj_0XjSZ89900
New Oregon football coach Dan Lanning takes questions from media after being formally introduced as the head coach for the Ducks Monday Dec. 13, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Eug 121321 Lanning 05

Most first-year head coaches walk into a program that needs work, that won’t be the case for Dan Lanning. The architect of Georgia’s defense heads to Eugene, taking over a talented Oregon Ducks roster with a majority of the starters returning. We’re expecting this to be one of the best defenses in the nation next season, with Oregon’s Pac 12 title hopes dependent on how well Bo Nix plays.

13. Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0dGP_0XjSZ89900
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There will be plenty of pressure on Mel Tucker in 2022, especially after he signed a massive contract extension. The departure of running back Kenneth Walker III is massive, but we’ve learned that Tucker is better than almost anyone at pulling in talent from the transfer portal. The real question will be how Michigan State’s defense looks in 2022. It will determine whether this is a future top-10 team or a 20-25 team in college football.

12. Baylor Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtyjH_0XjSZ89900
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Aranda is building one of our favorite college football programs. Unfortunately, the Bears had to slide from No. 7 in our April college football rankings due to the departure of RJ Sneed and a few more questions about the lost skill talent. With that said, Aranda’s coaching provides enough reason to think Baylor will overcome it.

11. Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kh62n_0XjSZ89900
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers desperately need quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to live up to his reputation when he arrived at the program. Dabo Swinney lost both of his top coordinators this offseason, thrusting the jobs onto young coaches. While the new hires add a layer of uncertainty, the biggest reason we have Clemson lower in our top-25 college football rankings is that we haven’t seen any reason to trust Uiagalelei thus far. The Tigers can move up if that changes.

10. Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZriq_0XjSZ89900
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma should be elated about its college football program in 2022. Brent Venables is one of the smartest defensive minds in college football and he will have this unit looking drastically better this season. While the departures of Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley hurt, quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a proven starter and Jeff Lebby is one of the best offensive coordinators in the sport. With eye-popping talent at running back and receiver, we’re confident about the Sooners being worth the No. 10 spot in our college football rankings.

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHp6I_0XjSZ89900
South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Marcus Freeman era got off to a rocky start , but there’s plenty of reasons to believe in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish next season. With more experienced starters the offensive line projects tof are even better this fall, opening things up for the new rushing attack and either quarterback Drew Pyne or Tyler Buchner. Whichever passer starts, they’ll have a great offensive line and tight end Michael Mayer, a future first-round pick.

8. Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezGD2_0XjSZ89900
Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jim Harbaugh is sticking it out with the Michigan Wolverines, a smart decision. After riding his defense to the College Football Playoff Semifinal a season ago, the offense will pave the road to success this fall. Blake Corum is one of the best running backs in college football and this unit should be more well-rounded in 2022 thanks to a deep receiving corps. The Wolverines could become a top-five team, but that requires quarterback J.J. McCarthy being ready to start.

7. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LoEH_0XjSZ89900
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

While Clemson might be the favorite to win the ACC in 2022, Wake Forest is our early pick. Dave Clawson’s program rebounded from a four-win season in 2020, delivering a Gator Bowl victory and a 11-3 record in 2021. With quarterback Sam Hartman returning this fall and the Deacons hosting Clemson at home, don’t be surprised if this program is the king of the conference.

6. USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2iTN_0XjSZ89900
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, we’re willing to buy stock in the USC Trojans hype. Caleb Williams is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country. He’ll also be surrounded by some great weapons, making life even easier in the Lincoln Riley offense. The ceiling for USC is extremely high, especially after it added Jordan Addison to the offense. Maybe buying the hype backfires, but Utah is the only other Pac-12 foe the Trojans should really fear.

5. Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqRlv_0XjSZ89900
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Credit to Kyle Whittingham and the entire Utah Utes football program for playing so well after losing two teammates within a year. Following a 1-2 start, the Utes finished the season with a 10-4 record and took Ohio State to the wire in the Rose Bowl. Heading into the 2022 college football season, Utah is the best team in the Pac 12 and expectations should be high for quarterback Cameron Rising after an outstanding stretch to end his sophomore season. If a new-look defense plays up to expectations for this program, Utah can compete for the College Football Playoff.

4. Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206IoO_0XjSZ89900
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It all comes down to the quarterback battle between Haynes King and transfer Max Johnson. The Texas A&M Aggies brought in the 247 Sports’ top recruiting class in 2022 and there is explosive talent on both sides of the ball, including running back Devon Achane. Ultimately, this comes down to who is QB1 and whether or not they can take advantage of this golden opportunity.

3. Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAAJ1_0XjSZ89900
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Builldogs lost a historic level of talent on the defensive side to the NFL. But even after those departures, defensive lineman Jalen Carter might be the best player in the program and his life is made easier with a phenomenal secondary behind him. What Georgia lacks at receiver it makes up for with the three-headed monster at tight end of Arik Gilbert, Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. We might not view the Bulldogs as the best team in college football right now, but that can change quickly this fall.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Bvtb_0XjSZ89900
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson off to the NFL, the Ohio State Buckeyes will have one of the best offenses in college football. C.J. Stroud should take another step forward in 2022, a top candidate in the 2022 Heisman Watch and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best receiver in college football. Throw in Marvin Harrison Jr., All-American running back TreVeyon Henderson and a reshaped defense under coordinator Jim Knowles, the Buckeyes can win a college football title this season.

1. Alabam Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OHDo_0XjSZ89900
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will use the CFP National Championship Game loss as fuel. For Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, there will be even more put on his shoulders this year following the departures of Jameson Williams and John Metchie. We’re excited about running back J ahmyr Gibbs and cornerback Eli Ricks, great talents added via the transfer portal. With Young and Will Anderson Jr, the Crimson Tide deserves to open season No. 1 in the 2022 college football rankings.

Related: Alabama football schedule 2022

