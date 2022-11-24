ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

I virtually cooked my mom's stuffing recipe for a taste of home this Thanksgiving

By Kelly McCarthy
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbXbz_0XjO1z4K00

This Thanksgiving I'm thankful for FaceTime, the one New York City grocery store that had poultry seasoning in stock, and my mom who helped me recreate a taste of home for the holiday.

Like so many others amid the pandemic, I can't be home with my family to celebrate the food-filled holiday this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgP6c_0XjO1z4K00
ABC Photo Illustration - PHOTO: Cooking Thanksgiving Across the Country

"It made me sad that we're not going to get to be with as many people. But it was also kind of comforting to know that we’re both gonna have this one dish that’s the same on Thanksgiving to be able to at least share part of the meal together," my mom told me. "It brought back such fun memories of so many wonderful Thanksgivings that we’ve had as a family."

Now that my eyes are finished watering -- from chopping leeks, and definitely not from missing home -- here's what she had to say about the recipe and her guidance as we cooked through it together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qb6E1_0XjO1z4K00
Katherine McCall, Dan McCarthy - PHOTO: Kelly McCarthy and her mom Lori McCarthy both prepared a family stuffing recipe for Thanksgiving from across the country.

"I've been making this recipe for over 25 years and I keep going back to it cause it's a crowd pleaser," she said. "My stuffing is my favorite Thanksgiving dish because not only is it delicious, but it brings back so many wonderful family memories." Same Mom, same.

Recipe and prep for successful stuffing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WX5G_0XjO1z4K00
Kelly McCarthy - PHOTO: Ingredients for homemade sausage, leek and apple stuffing for Thanksgiving.

She emailed the latest iteration of the recipe that has her handwritten little reminders of things she's added or omitted since first adapting it from a recipe by Bon Appetit.

"Every year when I make it, I try to take notes about what I did right and what I would do differently to make it better next time," she said. "You have to be willing to adjust the recipe and over time you get a feel for the texture it should be when you’re putting it into the pan."

Next, I took note of all the delicious food I needed and went to the grocery store to assemble my arsenal of ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vnBv_0XjO1z4K00
Lori McCarthy - PHOTO: Ingredients to make Lori McCarthy's stuffing recipe.

"Get fresh sweet Italian sausage, it makes it extra savory and some of the spices from the blend come through so nicely with the other herbs in this recipe," my mom suggested on the phone. "You'll need a white bread that has a little bit denser texture, but isn't too crusty like a baguette and not too fluffy like Wonderbread."

While she said I could get frozen leeks, I opted for the fresh, pre-trimmed option and grabbed an extra because I love the flavor and didn't want to risk not having enough. Celery, parsley, rosemary, green apples, low-sodium chicken stock, dried cranberries, pecans and butter rounded out my cart, and I was off.

After walking home -- up five flights of stairs -- and assessing the haul, I realized I still needed poultry seasoning. I went to four more stores and after I finally secured the last spices, had all I needed to get cooking.

Note: I decided to cut the recipe in half for my own eating endeavors and my mom opted for the full amount, baking hers in two different dishes -- one glass casserole dish and one standard muffin tin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSCJA_0XjO1z4K00
Lori McCarthy - PHOTO: Stuffing goes into a buttered glass baking dish and muffin tins.

"One year I was looking through my cabinet and since I didn't have another casserole dish, I just grabbed a muffin tin," she said of the initial choice to try it, which has since become a preferred method in our family. "People love the crunchy edges the best and this is perfect because it's crusty all around. You still get some of the moist interior, but especially if you put gravy on it you really want the crunchiness."

Bonus, the individual size also makes it a perfectly portioned piece and is perfect for easy serving.

We both prepared our cooking vessels with a coat of butter to ensure those delicious crispy edges, plus it makes cleanup quicker.

Cooking apart together and tips we taught each other along the way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qs2lW_0XjO1z4K00
Lori McCarthy - PHOTO: Bread toasted in the oven for Lori McCarthy's stuffing recipe.

We both diced and toasted our bread first because you can let it sit; "plus, then the oven is already warm for when you're ready to bake the stuffing."

Next, I peeled and diced my apples, chopped my other veggies and fresh herbs while my mom started sautéing her sausage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsEC7_0XjO1z4K00
Lori McCarthy - PHOTO: Leeks, green apples and celery chopped for Lori McCarthy's stuffing recipe.

"I wish I had really chopped everything in advance," she admitted. "I started chopping while the sausages were cooking, and I didn't finish in the time it took to cook the sausage so it sat in the bowl for a little while waiting to have the other ingredients stirred in."

After a quick but important reminder on the importance of mise en place, especially for holiday cooking, she showed me a trick to easily crumble sausage into a pan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kfC3_0XjO1z4K00
Lori McCarthy - PHOTO: Use ice water to stop sausage from sticking to fingers while crumbling it from the casing.

"When you're crumbling the sausage out of the casings, it sticks to your hands and you're kind of flicking your wrist trying to get it off," she said with a laugh, "but if you keep dipping your fingers in ice water it helps the sausage from sticking to your hands."

Cranberries and pecans can be divisive additions to stuffing recipes and thus are optional here, but we both added them for sweetness and crunch. However in a much more pro move, my mom sliced her dried cranberries "so that way you're not getting a whole big cranberry, just a nice small sliced piece."

via GIPHY

"My favorite step is when I'm sautéing the leeks, apples and celery with the poultry seasoning, because that's when it really comes together and the scent really blooms. It just comes to life and immediately smells like Thanksgiving time to me," she said of the fresh and savory aromas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DttcB_0XjO1z4K00
Lori McCarthy - PHOTO: The warm butter and chicken stock get mixed in with the stuffing ingredients.

Once we both assembled our prepared dishes, they went into their respective West Coast and East Coast ovens.

via GIPHY

I baked mine for 20 minutes, turned it around 180 degrees for an even bake and let it continue for an additional 20 before taking the foil off the top to crisp up for the final 15 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7HWT_0XjO1z4K00
Kelly McCarthy - PHOTO: A serving of stuffing on a plate in a New York City apartment.

My mom forgot the foil on top of hers for the first five minutes, but offered a great reminder that "you don't want to sinch the foil on too tight, because you don't want it to steam."

via GIPHY

Once both our kitchens smelled like Thanksgiving, it was ready to let them cool and taste test our results.

"I can't even wait for this to cool," my mom laughed as she took a bite of one of her stuffing muffins. "It tastes as good as I remember and it's so nice to have a recipe in your repertoire that you know is consistently good. Even if I mess up -- it's still tremendous."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPKDA_0XjO1z4K00
ABC News - PHOTO: Overall taste and execution of Lori McCarthy's stuffing recipe recreated over FaceTime.

Overall I wish I had used muffin tins too for cuter plating, but the overall taste and technique helped me eke out an 8/10 self assessment on how mine stacked up to my moms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSNZY_0XjO1z4K00
Kelly McCarthy - PHOTO: Kelly McCarthy recreated her mom Lori McCarthy's stuffing recipe for Thanksgiving to have a taste of home.

Hers earned high marks and praise from my dad, brother and sister-in-law who all reaped the benefits of taste testing. She missed a partial point on execution, but still notched a near perfect 9.5/10.

Check out my mom's full sausage, leek and apple stuffing recipe below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hi2IS_0XjO1z4K00
ABC Photo Illustration - Lori's Sausage, Leek and Apple Stuffing Recipe

Bonus, if you do make a full batch and miraculously have any leftovers, Lori shared some awesome ideas for what to do with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCNWA_0XjO1z4K00
Dan McCarthy - PHOTO: Lori McCarthy holds her finished dish of stuffing for Thanksgiving.

"If there's one leftover I want after Thanksgiving, it's my stuffing, and I've come up with so many creative ways to use the leftovers," she said. "I'll take a little bit of stuffing and fill it in a mushroom cap and it's like instant stuffed mushrooms. Plus, it's super fast to make. I've heated up a block of it and put a fried egg on it almost like a hash. You could totally turn it into a strata -- a bread based egg custard bake -- in fact I'm going to do that this year."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reader's Digest

The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year

Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
AL.com

Sausage Cheese Balls: Thanksgiving recipe for a tasty holiday appetizer

The Thanksgiving meal is a full-on feast. But that doesn’t mean that some sort of preliminaries are not only called for, but are a necessity. You don’t need a lot of appetizers; just something filling to carry you over while the turkey bakes and the giblet gravy simmers and drives you crazy with the tantalizing aroma.
macaronikid.com

Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Thanksgiving Side Dish

Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's Thanksgiving celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
News4Jax.com

When to start thawing your turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving coming up next week, News4JAX is tackling all of your turkey questions. One question is when to start thawing your turkey. Depending on the size of your turkey, you might need to start thawing it as early as this weekend. A 16- to 20-pound bird needs four to five days in the fridge to fully thaw. But if you’re having a smaller crowd, an 8- to 12-pound turkey can go into the fridge on Monday. You essentially need to account for one day per 4 pounds.
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients To Add To Your Morning Coffee—They Cause Inflammation!

Many of us choose to start our day with a cup of coffee—and sometimes, we fill that coffee with ingredients that make it taste just a little better. Unfortunately, though, what we gain in taste, we typically pay for in health effects. As it turns out, the best way to drink your coffee for your health is black. In fact, health experts agree that there are certain coffee add-ins you should avoid at all costs because they lead to inflammation and a range of other issues: sugar and artificial sweeteners.
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries

When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
OHIO STATE
Mashed

Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken

The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
The Kitchn

For a Perfectly Roasted Turkey, Skip the Roasting Pan

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s the nostalgic ideal: Presenting a beautifully golden, glistening, crispy-skin whole turkey to the table on Thanksgiving, à la Norman Rockwell’s painting Freedom from Want. If you’re hosting the big feast this year, you might be considering investing in some new gear, like a pretty platter for the turkey and an instant-read thermometer. But the good news is that you can skip buying a roasting pan and swap in something you probably already have: a sheet pan.
CBS Sacramento

These are the Thanksgiving foods you should never share with your dog

BALTIMORE -- Veterinarians see a spike in visits after Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennell Club. That's because a lot of common Turkey Day foods can be dangerous for dogs' health. As tempting as it is to share the holiday cheer with Fido, there are foods to absolutely keep away from them, according to the AKC. The club says while there are foods that are safe for dogs, you should avoid bones, sweets, alcohol, and foods high in fat to keep your pet safe. Here are some examples of common foods to avoid, as listed by the American Kennel Club:Turkey bones, skin, and...
GMA

GMA

76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy