MLB

Detroit Tigers

By RotoWire
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Manning (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout in 5.2 innings, earning the win over St. Louis on Wednesday. Manning has put in a pair of similar efforts across his first two major-league starts, although he was able to come away with a win after taking a loss in his debut on June 17. The 23-year-old threw 52 of his 80 pitches for strikes in Wednesday's win. The right-hander lines up for a road start in Cleveland next week should he stay in the rotation, which is likely with Spencer Turnbull (forearm) and Matthew Boyd (triceps) expected out through the All-Star break.

