We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

With Thanksgiving now behind us, Christmas will be here before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021.

Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough to fit in a stocking. Sure, you could go with cash or a gift card for your stocking stuffers , but do you really want to be the one who phoned it in again ? No, we didn’t think so.

There’s a complicated list of best practices for stuffing a stocking. So if you’re determined to find the best stocking stuffers of 2021, here are some guidelines to keep in mind:

Don’t include anything more expensive than the main gift you’re giving the recipient

Don’t include anything that costs less than $5, unless you’re sure it’s a quality product (think chocolate bars or hot sauce)

Make sure everything inside a stocking is useful or enjoyable

Include mostly edibles if giving to children, but only some edibles for adults (but is there really such a thing as too much chocolate?)

All stocking stuffers must be small enough to actually fit inside the stocking

Some of the gifts in a stocking should be wrapped

When filling your family Christmas stockings , make sure each child gets similar items to avoid hurt feelings

This list might sound confusing and complicated, but as long as you’re stuffing a stocking with love, there isn’t really a wrong way to do it. And with the right stocking stuffer ideas, this might become your favorite holiday tradition.

Luckily, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Christmas gifts that almost everyone will enjoy unwrapping this holiday season — and will actually use throughout the year. So instead of tearing your hair out trying to stuff a stocking with a handful of throwaway items, check out our recommendations for the best stocking stuffers for Christmas 2021. With this year’s supply chain delays , we’re recommending you start Christmas shopping as soon as possible. And if you’re shopping for someone specific, you can also check out our guides to the best Christmas gifts for men and women , too.

Anker Wireless Charger

Give the gift of simple and fast charging with this Anker charger. This wireless charger alleviates the need for excess cables and cords while powering up your Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, AirPods, and more. With this order, you get Anker’s PowerWave Pad, a four-foot micro USB cable, and a handy user guide.

Buy: Anker Wireless Charger $13.99

Business Walrus: A Party Game by ClickHole

Brand new and from the makers of The Onion , the Business Walrus party game is a must-have for friend and family game night. Made for people 17 years of age and up, it offers 500 hilarious cards that’ll delight and entertain each and every one of your guests. In it, friends will invent products and try to win billions of dollars from the Business Walrus, aka the world’s wealthiest, most powerful investor. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone that loved Cards Against Humanity, Business Walrus is our new favorite party game.



Buy: Business Walrus: A Party Game by ClickHole $19.00

Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy

Does anybody really need this? No. But, does everybody truly want it? Absolutely. Gift someone a wacky waving inflatable tube guy of their own. This miniature salesman will sit on your giftee’s desk and occupy them all day from its wild movements. It’s pointless, but tons of fun.

Buy: Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy $6.79

Extendable Back Scratcher

These specific back scratchers are among the most popular stocking stuffer ideas ever featured on SPY, and so we’re recommending them again for the 2021 holiday season. This portable and extendable back scratcher comes in a pack of two, which means you can get two stocking stuffers for under $10. With a compact telescoping design, these metal back scratchers will slip right into your giftee’s stocking on Christmas Eve.

Buy: Extendable Back Scratcher (2-Pack $8.70

5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule

These five Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsules open to offer an assortment of five miniature replicas of popular brands including Skippy, Dove, Warheads, Dum Dums, Pez and more. Right now, Amazon is offering three different series, each of which includes two Mini Brands Capsules that contain four Mini Brand toys and one surprise shopping accessory. We named this one of the best Christmas gifts of the year, and it’s also one of our top recommendations among the year’s best stocking stuffers.

Buy: 5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule $12.99

Casper Nap Pillow

The same company behind one of the most comfortable mattresses in the world has reinvented the travel pillow. Lovingly called the Nap Pillow, Casper’s take is nearly silk-like in its construction, softly cradling the head. The microfibers nestled inside the 100% cotton plain weave shell allow for air to move through the pillow, which provides cool comfort while you drift off to sleep. Plus, with its included travel bag, it’s easy to carry around anywhere a nap needs to be taken.



Buy: Casper Nap Pillow $17.50 (orig. $35.00) 50% OFF

PureWine Wand Purifier Filter Stick

Enjoy wine while skipping the headaches with this wine purifier stick. These sticks help eliminate the most common side effects from drinking wine including headaches, nose congestion, flushed skin, hangovers, upset stomach, and more. They work by removing histamines and sulfites that cause wine allergies and can be used on red, white, and sparkling wines, working in less than three minutes.



Buy: PureWine Wand Purifier Filter Stick $24.97 (orig. $29.99) 17% OFF

Minecraft Joke Book

If there are any kids in your house that are going through a major Minecraft phase, then this is one of the best stocking stuffers for kids that you’ll find this year. Enter the world of Minecraft with this joke book filled with over 200 jokes inspired by the best-selling video game. Great for Minecraft lovers between 6 and 9 years of age, it also includes a full-color poster.

Fred SOCIAL CLIMBERS Sloth Drink Markers

Now that COVID-19 has been with us for over a year, we’re all pretty germaphobic. If you’re planning on having a small gathering this year for the holidays, keep everyone around you safe with these adorable sloth drink markers to ensure no one is sipping out of another person’s cup. Who said functionality couldn’t be fun?



Buy: Fred SOCIAL CLIMBERS Sloth Drink Markers $20.88

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray

We all know the feeling. You’re out and about, and you really have to go #2. No one likes to drop a deuce in public, but if you have to do it, you better have a can of Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray. Simply squirt the spray into the bowl before you sit down, and no one will ever know you’ve pooped. While this may seem like an odd Christmas gift , it certainly falls into the category of something you wouldn’t likely buy yourself. So, if you know the person you’re gifting it to well enough, it could either be a hilarious or super useful stocking stuffer to them.

Buy: Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $11.80

Vantic Metal Reusable Straws, 4 Pack

In the same way that we saw a big movement away from single-use plastic water bottles to multi-use bottles, the straw industry is now undergoing a similar revolution. This reusable straw kit is the perfect stocking stuffer for the savvy environmentalist in your life, as it collapses down into a keychain to fit nicely wherever it may be needed. Made from stainless steel, it’s tough enough to handle all kinds of traveling and works for both hot and cold liquids without worry.



Buy: Vantic Metal Reusable Straws, 4 Pack $13.99

Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Finger Puppets

Often, the secret to finding the perfect gifts for kids is easier than you think — just buy anything related to their favorite TV show or YouTube character. And these days, just about all American kids go through a Paw Patrol phase. These Paw Patrol finger puppets are made for kids aged two-four, and the bright colors will encourage curiosity and active play.



Buy: Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Finger Puppets $5.99

Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Disposable 35mm Camera

Take it back a couple of years with a way of shooting your giftee can’t get from their iPhone. The Fujifilm disposable camera is great for that friend or family member that’s a constant shutterbug. It comes with an easy-to-use design and a bright flash that can easily fill up a dark room. This is a pack of two, so they’ll get tons of use out of both. Plus, it’s a three-pack, so you can gift these to more than one person.

Buy: Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Disposable 35mm Camera Check Prices

HOME SMILE Ceramic Cacti Ring Holder

This cactus ring holder and jewelry dish combo is sure to delight any recipient. Made of glazed ceramic, it fits in nicely with any decor on your countertop, dresser or nightstand.



Buy: HOME SMILE Ceramic Aloe Ring Holder $16.99

Exploding Kittens Card Game

A must-have stocking stuffer for cat lovers, the Exploding Kittens games are hours of fun for the whole family. Great for game nights and drinking games alike, it’s no wonder that over a million copies of this game have been sold since its release. It only takes two minutes to learn and can accommodate two to five players ages seven and up.

Buy: Exploding Kittens Card Game $19.82

Smart Design Plastic Dryer Balls

These plastic dryer balls are the perfect stocking stuffers. They help fluff, lift and separate your clothes in the dryer to decrease drying time and help prevent wrinkles. Made from hypoallergenic plastic, they also assist in softening fabrics without the use of fabric softener or dryer sheets.



Buy: Smart Design Plastic Dryer Balls $9.99

Cutetitos Stuffed Animals

You can think of Cutetitos as Beanie Babies for a younger generation. These adorable stuffed animals come wrapped in a burrito or pizza, and you don’t know exactly which animal you’ll get until you unwrap it. Cutetitos are one of the hottest toys of 2021 , and they’re one of the best stocking stuffer ideas for young kids on your holiday shopping list.



Buy: Cutetitos Series 4 $13.75

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

Reduce morning puffiness and increase circulation with this Jade Roller and Gua Sha set. It helps to smooth and energize skin as you roll it across your face and jawline. For optimal smoothing place it in the fridge for a few minutes to get a refreshing recharge. This is one of the most popular stocking stuffers for women ever featured on SPY, and it’s an essential beauty tool any woman (and many guys!) would be glad to find in their stocking.



Buy: BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set $9.99

Jot Coffee

We first wrote about Jot Coffee back in 2020, and our product reviewer was extremely impressed with this “ultra coffee” concentrate. Tuck this Jot Coffee in the stocking of any coffee lover for an amazing surprise. This pure, highly concentrated coffee is 20 times more caffeinated than any coffee alternative, meaning they only need one tablespoon to transform a simple glass of iced water into a delicious cup of brew. (It’s also great for making coffee-inspired cocktails!)



Buy: Jot Concentrated Coffee $24.00

Welly Bravery Bandages & Travel Kits

We love Welly, the makers of the Adventure First Aid Kit (for adults) and adorable Bravery Bandages (for kids). All Welly products come in a compact tin that’s easy to travel with or tuck away in a medicine cabinet. Welly’s first aid kits come with everything you need to treat unexpected boo-boos at home or while traveling, and the brand’s colorful bandages are sure to be a hit with kids, too. We’ve included a few of our favorite Welly products below, and we think they’re some of the best stocking stuffers for 2021.



Buy: Welly Bravery Bandages $6.99



Buy: Welly Human Repair Kit $8.94

TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie

We would be hard-pressed to find a more adorable toy to add to this year’s Christmas roundup. This reversible octopus plushie is a major fan favorite and an excellent stocking stuffer that will surely bring a smile to your kids this holiday season (and beyond!).



Buy: TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie $15.00

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The brand new Fire Stick 4K Max is an amazing stocking stuffer for any person who enjoys watching TV and movies. Scheduled to be released in October 2021, this is Amazon’s most powerful Fire Stick yet with faster app starts and smoother streaming. This Alexa-enabled voice remote helps you search, control power, volume and stream your favorite programs with the sounds of your voice or touch of a button. Use it to watch live TV or download apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more. You can also use it to access smart cameras around the house and ask also Alexa about the weather and more.



Buy: Fire TV Stick 4K Max $34.99 (orig. $54.99) 36% OFF

Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Kits

We love our sneakers and boots, but a true sneakerhead knows that your shoes are only as good as your shoe cleaning skills. If you don’t know how to waterproof, clean and protect your kicks, then you’re one puddle away from ruining your most expensive sneakers . That’s why we love Jason Markk shoe cleaning kits, which are also the perfect stocking stuffers for men and women alike.

Buy: Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Bundle $35.00



Buy: Jason Markk Essentials Kit $14.96 (orig. $16.00) 7% OFF

Baby Nessie Tea Infuser

Give the tea sipper in your life the gift of this Baby Nessie Tea Infuser. Made for loose tea leaves, t his silicone tea infuser is built with a steeping spoon and a long, simple-grip neck for easy use. Use it to brew delicious powdered teas, fine ground teas, and more.

Buy: Baby Nessie Tea Infuser $16.75

Jambys

Stay cool and comfy in these boxers by Jambys. Made of soft French terry micro-modal, they are comfortable against the skin. Each pair comes with the convenience of pockets and is available in a wide color and size range. These award-winning boxers were featured in The 2021 Man , our end-of-year men’s product awards, where we honored them with the “Pockets Where You Don’t Expect Them” award.



Buy: Jambys $35.00

LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child

For kids and adults alike who enjoyed The Mandalorian on Disney+, this is one of the best stocking stuffer ideas of 2021. LEGOs are always one of the best stocking stuffers, to give or receive! There’s just something about Christmas that makes you want to relive your childhood years. Thanks to the LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars set, the recipient of this stocking stuffer can do just that. This kit is aimed at ages 10+ and will keep any adult or child entertained for a few hours. The kit comes with 295 pieces and directions for creating likenesses of the Mandalorian and the child.

Buy: LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child $15.79

ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Great gift for the aspiring chef in your life, an instant-read digital meat thermometer can mean the difference between meat that’s overcooked and meat that’s just right . This one from ThermoPro folds nice and neat to save on storage and can provide a reading in three to five seconds. The clear digital display can provide a temperature readout in both Fahrenheit and Celsius depending on preference. Plus, the foldout nature means it’s easy to collapse back into itself, which means there’s less of a chance for a burned finger.



Buy: ThermoPro TP18 Ultra Fast Thermocouple 19.99

Beard Care Essentials

Do you have a bearded man on your shopping list? Well, who doesn’t this year? Stuff his stocking with the beard care essentials he needs to keep his scruff in shape. In particular, we recommend a nice beard oil and a boar’s hair beard brush.



Buy: Honest Amish Beard Oil $12.22



Buy: Wahl Boar’s Hair Beard Brush $14.75

Paw Nectar Dog Paw Balm

This dog paw balm makes a great stocking stuffer for pet owners. It helps relieve sore cracked paws, soothing, healing, and protecting them on contact. The high-quality formula is made of 100% organic ingredients that help moisturize and nourish paws, which is especially needed during the cold winter months.



Buy: Quality Pet Paw Nectar Dog Paw Balm $16.99

Apple AirTag

As Guardians of the Galaxy will tell you, we’re all losers, especially in the sense that we lose stuff. And while we all know that one person that seemingly can never find anything, there’s a simple way to ease that frustration: Apple AirTag. Capable of being used to find any number of frequently lost items (keys, phone, wallet, and more) a simple Bluetooth tracker helps keep your sanity. It plays a sound on the built-in speaker when trying to locate them and offers a one-tap setup with your iPhone or iPad.



Buy: Apple AirTag $29.00

Leather AirTag Case for Apple AirTag

These AirTag cases can be easily attached to your keyring, luggage, dog collar, purse, or backpack to keep track of your important items. Simply slip your Apple AirTag Bluetooth tracker inside and it’s ready to go. With this purchase, you’ll get four different colored tags in soft, durable PU leather.



Buy: Leather Airtag Case for Apple AirTag $16.58

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

This Echo Dot smart home hub with a clock can quickly and easily turn your home into a smart dwelling space. Use the Alexa capable speaker to operate lighting and other aspects of your home while having access to the weather, news, music, and other apps.



Buy: Echo Dot 4th Gen $59.99

Avocado Slicer

Looking for the best stocking stuffers for millennials? Then order this avocado slicer, the multitool that makes it easy to enjoy avocado toast, guacamole, and more delicious avocado-based foods. For just $10 you can give a millennial the gift of avocados, and that’s a beautiful thing.



Buy: OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $9.66

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera

This instant camera is a great stocking stuffer for anyone who likes to take hard copy pictures. It features a classic black and silver trim design that produces instant print, credit card-sized 2 x 3-inch photos. There’s a b uilt-in one-touch selfie mode and selfie mirror for easy self-portraits. With this purchase, you’ll receive the camera, hand strap, user manual, and two AA batteries.



Buy: Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera $99.95

L’Occitane Hand Cream Trio

A popular gift year after year, L’Occitane’s Hand Cream trio makes for a great stocking stuffer. This trio pack comes with three scented hand creams in Bergamot and Verbena Mandarin formulated with shea butter for a soft and silky smooth finish. These hand creams are also one of Oprah’s Favorite Things , so you know they’re some of the year’s best stocking stuffers!



Buy: L’Occitane Hand Cream Trio $36.00

Grow Fragrance 100% Plant-Based Air Freshener

Alright, alright, not all of us buy a real Christmas tree every year. A lot of us are lugging that dusty plastic tree from the attic on Thanksgiving to get the holiday festivities started. One thing lacking with a fake tree ? That gorgeous piney scent. Grow Fragrance’s pine scent brings that festive tree scent you’re craving to your home interior with just a few spritzes. So, gift this to one of those fake tree owners this year — they’ll surely love it.



Buy: Grow Fragrance 100% Plant-Based Air Freshener $12.99

Ring Video Doorbell

This Ring Video Doorbell makes a great gift for any homeowner. It allows you to you see, listen and speak to anyone from your mobile device or PC with 1080p clarity. This product is super easy to install and set up right out of the box. Okay, so. admittedly this may be stretching the bounds of what counts as a stocking stuffer, but if you’re looking for the perfect gift to start off Christmas morning right, this is it.



Buy: Ring Video Doorbell $99.99

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane

For any guys that discovered the joys of self-care during the pandemic of 2020, this is one of our favorite stocking stuffer ideas. Tuck this moisturizer from one of the world’s best skincare brands, Kiehl’s, into your loved one’s stocking this holiday season. It does an excellent job of hydrating thirsty skin making it look and feel healthy and vibrant. We recently named this the best face moisturizer of the year in The 2021 Man , our guide to the top men’s products of the year.

Buy: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane $58.00

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger

This compact and portable power bank is one of the best stocking stuffers for 2021, and it comes from a brand we trust to produce quality products. The 26,800mAh portable charger from Anker is fully compatible with Apple, Samsung, and Google devices, and it holds enough juice to charge your device of choice multiple times. The PowerCore 26800 has collected an impressive 20,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star rating. Because of the slim design, it will fit perfectly into a Christmas stocking, and for just around $60 it’s one of the year’s best affordable Christmas gift ideas.



Buy: Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger $69.99

Sleep Wireless 3-in-1 Bluetooth Headband, Headphone, and Mask

Made of soft, washable materials, these 3-in-1 headphones, Bluetooth sleep mask, Bluetooth sports headband is perfect for travel, gym workouts, sleeping, and more. They feature two ultra-thin Bluetooth speakers. You’ll never miss a moment of music, thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 10 hours of playtime with 2.5 hours of charging.



Buy: Sleep Wireless Bluetooth Headband $19.99 (orig. $39.99) 50% OFF

Ted Lasso Sticker Pack

Ted Lasso fans will have a blast with this sticker pack. Use them to decorate laptops, water bottles, and more. These were the best-selling item in our guide to the best Ted lasso gifts , and we think these fun stickers make for excellent stocking stuffer ideas for anyone that loves AFC Richmond as much as we do.



Buy: Ted Lasso Stickers $5.99

Fenshine Tea Infuser

Looking for a stocking stuffer for the tea lover in your life? The search is over with this loose leaf tea diffuser. Made of silicone and durable stainless steel, this infuser is both BPA-free and easy to clean. It features fine mesh holes that allow water to move through while preventing tea leaves from escaping.



Buy: Fenshine Tea Infuser $6.98

Vintage Succulents 1,000-Piece Puzzle

There are few things more satisfying in life than finishing a good puzzle. Cacti are the plant that unites black and green thumbs through the ease of its care, and its durability no matter the season. This puzzle celebrates cacti in all their beautiful forms and is perfectly sized to slip into a stocking. This small gift is available from Uncommon Goods, so be sure to check out all of our favorite Uncommon Goods gift ideas .



Buy: Vintage Succulents Puzzle $20.00

lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 3 Pack

These boxer briefs from lululemon are some of the most comfortable briefs available, due in part to their soft, Modal-fabric construction. Part of the brand’s “Office Travel Commute” line, they’re underwear that can keep up with the busy, active lifestyle of the modern man — all while keeping warm and dry by actively wicking away moisture.



Buy: lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 3 Pack $68.00



JBL CLIP 3 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Never underestimate the amount of power that can come in a small package! This tiny speaker is capable of producing a shockingly large sound that provides rich, clear, and crisp audio via Bluetooth connection. With 10 hours of playback on a single charge, that’s more than enough power to keep the party rolling all day long. This waterproof design comes with a carabiner so you can attach it to your bag, backpack, belt loop, or other areas.



Buy: JBL Clip 3 $49.95

Tiki Toss Ring & Hook Game

The ring and hook game looks much easier than it is, which is why it’s the perfect porch game. This DIY ring and hook game kit from Tiki Toss can be installed on your porch, deck or backyard and is sure to provide endless fun for friends and family.



Buy: Tiki Toss Ring & Hook Game $16.99

Secura Electric Wine Opener

This electric wine opener from Secura is a great gift for wine lovers. It’s compatible with most wine bottles sizes, allowing you to open corks in mere seconds. Just place on top, press the button, and you’re ready to enjoy. One of our favorite stocking stuffer ideas year after year, this wine opener also comes with a convenient stand-up charging case.

Buy: Secura Electric Wine Opener $26.99

Finishing Touch Flawless Face Razor

Remove facial hair quickly and painlessly with the Finishing Touch Flawless face razor. It comes with a built-in light to optimize visibility and it is great for all skin types. Use it on your upper lip, cheeks, chin, or just about anywhere.



Buy: Finishing Touch Flawless Face Razor $19.88

Wool Avocado Ripener

That’s right, we’ve got not one but two avocado-related stocking stuffer ideas for you. This wool avocado sock helps ripen your avocados quicker than ever before. Made from pure Shetland wool, it encourages ripening in as little as 24 hours and can be used to ripen other fruits and veggies as desired.



Buy: Avocado Sock Wool Avocado Ripener $17.00

Fellow Carter Everywhere Travel Mug

Luckily, Christmas falls in winter, and winter is the best time to gift mugs. But, as a master of stocking stuffing, you aren’t going to give your loved ones any old mug. No, you’re going to give them a Fellow Carter Everywhere Mug. This item actually keeps your coffee and tea warm for up to 12 hours and keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It has a leak-proof seal and ceramic interior for delicious beverages that won’t spill.



Buy: Fellow Carter Everywhere Travel Mug $30.00

Mission Farms Rest CBD Bath Soak

CBD has become exceptionally popular in the past few years and for good reason. It has so many benefits, from pain-relieving, sleep-inducing and mindfulness properties. Recently, one of our favorite brands to snag our CBD topical products is Mission Farms. We’ve been loving this CBD bath soak made with real goat milk that doesn’t only promote a restful night’s sleep, but also soothes and helps your skin by reducing common redness and irritant issues. Its all-natural, chemical-free recipe is one for the books and it will fit nicely in anybody’s stocking this holiday season.



Buy: Mission Farms Rest CBD Bath Soak $20.00

Jabra Elite Active 75t Wireless Earbuds

Jabra’s Elite Active 75t Wireless Earbuds offer vibrant sound quality in a truly wireless design. They are super comfortable to wear and provide active noise cancellation for interrupted sound with up to 24 hours of battery life.



Buy: Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds $99.99 (orig. $179.99) 44% OFF

Wishbeads Intention Bracelet

Gift this to a dreamer that has tons (and we mean tons) of wishes. Let them write their most crucial wish on a provided piece of paper and hide inside a secret compartment to secretly rock on their wrist. They can wear it on special days or whenever they need to be reminded to keep track of their various goals.



Buy: Wishbeads Intention Bracelet $48.00

Tabasco Sauce Keychain

We all know a hot sauce lover who can’t go a single meal without at least a drop. This Tabasco keychain is perfect for anybody who needs to add a little bit of heat to anything they’re snacking on. It’s tiny enough to easily fit on your keychain without being too bulky, yet it packs just enough power to add the flavor you might need to your foods. Refill it again and again with your favorite hot sauce when it’s out and keep it on your keychain for the rest of your life.



Buy: Tabasco Sauce Keychain $11.88

Beekman 1802 – Pure Goat Milk Lip Balm

Compact enough to fit in any stocking but supremely useful, Beekman Pure Goat Milk Lip Balm is a Christmas winner. As you probably already know, winter brings dry air and, therefore, chapped lips , but this lip balm offers protection against extreme temperatures and windburn. The formula includes pure goat milk, beeswax, and shea butter, and other natural ingredients packed with moisture.



Buy: Beekman 1802 – Pure Goat Milk Lip Balm $8.00

Pokémon Official Pikachu Clip and Go Pokéball

“Pikachu, I choose you!” There’s no doubt you have a Pokémon lover in your life whether they’re 13 or 30. This is a super cute, easy, inexpensive stocking stuffer for any Poké-nerd that will certainly bring a smile to their face. It clips on the belt for those that really want to live out their Pokémon trainer fantasy, but can also sit on any work-from-home desk as a reminder to the child inside your favorite guy.



Buy: Pikachu Clip and Go Pokeball $14.95

Conido Charging Stand for Apple Watch

When you have a product as beautiful and as elegant as an Apple Watch, it’s absolutely deserving of its own special place in your home. That’s why this Apple Watch stand makes a great stocking stuffer idea for those who are obsessed with their wearable. Crafted from high-quality materials, the stand has a place for your giftee to simply juice on up, keeping it nice and snug while the Apple Watch clicks into place. From there, it’s easy to toggle the watch over into nightstand mode for a quick bedside view of the time. And since it works with all Apple Watch series, there’s no need to worry about getting the newest version, as compatibility across models won’t be an issue with the stand.



Buy: Conido Charging Stand for Apple Watch $16.99

Diptyque Mimosa Scented Candle

How could we ever create a holiday stocking stuffer list without an option from Diptyque? This delicious candle release offers pleasing floral notes of blossoms and honey into the air for a sensory experience like no other. It will also look pretty good on any tabletop or mantle during the holiday season.



Buy: Diptyque Mimosa Scented Candle $38.00

What Do You Meme? Game

What Do You Meme? is similar to other adult card games (i.e., Cards Against Humanity ) in which you have a topic card and other cards to find the most humorous pairing. The spin here is that the game brings the online world of memes offline , allowing everyone to pair their favorites with a prompt to create some hilarious results. It’s a perfect stocking stuffer for someone that loves to throw a good party or the meme-obsessed person in your life.



Buy: What Do You Meme? Game $29.99

Kicking Horse Coffee Kick Ass Dark Roast

If there’s one thing coffee lovers enjoy getting for Christmas, it’s new coffees to try out. That’s why a small bag of coffee beans might be the ideal gift for your friends and family. This Kicking Horse Coffee Kick Ass Dark Roast has incredible reviews on Amazon. This bag offers a whole bean coffee that’s sweet and smoky with notes of molasses, chocolate malt and licorice, but Kicking Horse Coffee also produces several other roasts, too. As an added bonus, this USDA organic and fairtrade coffee was grown in a socially and environmentally responsible manner in Indonesia and South America.

Buy: Kicking Horse Coffee Kick Ass Dark Roast $10.65

WizGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount

If you know someone that hasn’t bought a quality phone mount for their vehicle, it’s time to introduce them to the wonder that is the WizGear phone mount. By slipping this mount into the air vent in a car, it quickly provides a safe and secure position by which to use helpful car applications like Google or Apple Maps without having to look away from the road. The other nice feature about the WizGear mount is that it can quickly swivel the display depending upon the preferred method of use.

Buy: WizGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount $12.99

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

The holidays are a perfect time to go ahead and invest in a really good beanie or winter cap. Fortunately, Carhartt’s Knit Cuffed Beanie is one of the best around, at a price that won’t break the bank. The uni-sex Watch Cap comes in just about every color under the sun, so there’s more than likely one for everyone’s stocking. Hurry! Many of their best colors, like this Brite Lime, are selling fast so get yours while you still can.

Buy: Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie Prices Vary

Funko Pop! Britney Spears

Well, #FreeBritney really did it. They freed Britney. Celebrate the end of Britney’s conservatorship with this fierce Funko Pop! Britney Spears figure, which is the perfect stocking stuffer for any Britney Spears fan in your life.

Buy: Funko Pop! Britney Spears $15.00

Bebird Ear Wax Removal Tool with Camera

This may sound like a gross gift-giving option, but it’s a great tool for many reasons. It helps you clean deep inside your ear canal while watching live from your phone. There are six LED lights with a 360-degree wide-angle lens for better viewing. This ear otoscope also comes with an ear wax spoon for comfortable use on all size ears.



Buy: Ear Wax Removal Tool with Camera $26.99

V-MORO AirPods Leather Case

AirPods have quickly become the preferred Bluetooth headphones of Apple users everywhere, but that tiny case can be a little difficult to keep track of among the hustle and bustle of daily life. This handsome carrying case helps keep track of where those earbuds are at any given time. For loyal AirPods users, this is definitely one of the year’s best stocking stuffers. This particular version from V-MORO is made from stylish, quality leather with a refined look and feel. Additionally, the front LED is visible through the case, so users will be able to tell at a glance where their battery life is — all without needing to remove the case.



Buy: V-MORO AirPods Leather Case $15.79

Saucemoto Dip Clip

We’ve all been there. You spent 15 minutes in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru. You’ve ensured thrice that they have included multiple Chick-fil-A sauces, Polynesians, ranches and honey mustards so you can properly enjoy your spicy chicken sandwich meal. You snag your bag and begin to dig in, but you realize, you’ve got no place to put your sauce. Let this be a problem of the past for all sauce lovers with the Saucemoto dip clip. This baby clips right onto your car’s air conditioning vent as a hands-free dipping solution you can place your go-to sauces in on the road. It’ll save you tons of spills and free up your hands tremendously.

Buy: Saucemoto Dip Clip $9.99

OLIKA Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer — one of the hottest items of the year. Remember March? How could you not. Hand sanitizer was nowhere, and we mean NOWHERE to be found. Purell became but a distant memory. Fathers across the globe were creating hand sanitizer alternatives by using Tito’s bottles in their liquor cabinets. Gloves were worn as a precaution to touching things out in public. Thankfully, so many hand sanitizing brands have popped up out of nowhere to save us all, with OLIKA being one of them. These cute clip-ons come are perfect for anyone to place right onto their keys and come in a variety of scents and colors. The set comes with six, so feel free to gift these to everyone on your list.



Buy: OLIKA Hydrating Hand Sanitizer $29.99

W&P Craft Cocktail Kit

Sure, you’ve heard of BOYB, but have you heard of BOYC? With the Carry on Cocktail kit from SPY-favorite brand W&P , your giftee will have everything they need to turn the unrefined and sometimes chaotic experience of flying into something that’s a lot more palatable. Each kit has all the tools you need to craft a premium cocktail from 20,000 feet. And with several different options to accommodate everyone’s personal favorite drink, they’re great to keep on hand for the hotel minibar should they be so inclined. Although the majority of us aren’t flying right now, it’s a surefire hit in any stocking. Overall, it’ll be sure to make flying a little easier — or at least a little bit more fun.



Buy: W&P Craft Cocktail Kit $22.62

Baron Fig Confidant Hardcover Notebook

For the person in your life that’s inherently creative or is always journaling, they’ll certainly appreciate a hardcover notebook like this one from Baron Fig. The clothbound hardcover notebook comes in three different sizes, but each journal is still compact enough to carry around all day, but large enough to work effectively in. The notebook will sit flat, avoiding that troublesome issue of pages flipping shut on their own.



Buy: Baron Fig Confidant Hardcover Notebook $18.00

Upcycled Record Coasters

For the music lover that enjoys a good drink, or the craft cocktail connoisseur that loves a good tune, this is one of our absolute favorite stocking stuffer ideas. These upcycled record coasters will elevate the traditional drink coaster to something that’s a bit more elegant and refined. And if your giftee is a real music buff, they’ll recognize some long-forgotten classics among the coasters.



Buy: Upcycled Record Coasters $18.00



Philips Sonicare Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

This year, switch it up and gift your favorite person a rechargeable electric toothbrush for the holidays. This one comes with a 30-day rechargeable battery, a two-minute smart timer, and a streamlined travel case. Although it may seem like an unconventional stocking stuffer, it’s definitely something that the recipient will appreciate and use over and over again.



Buy: Philips Sonicare Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush $39.99

Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle

Quality water bottles are a dime a dozen these days, but bottles with built-in water filters are less common, which makes this superlative version from Brita particularly handy. As one of the most trusted names in water filtration, the 26-ounce water bottle will actually filter water as you drink it, ensuring the water inside is safe and clean to drink. With its rounded bottom, it’ll fit nicely into most car cup holders, making it easy to carry around from home to work and back again.



Buy: Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle $19.00

WOLF PROJECT Sheet Mask

This facial mask from WOLF PROJECT has somewhat of a ferocious name, but its results are a far cry from scary. Design and tested with men in mind, the Bro Mask is thicker than normal skincare masks in order to better clear the denser, oilier and more acne-prone skin that men tend to have. Additionally, these masks actively hydrate better than typical skincare masks, providing better results due to its high-quality ingredients. Don’t let the men in your life get left behind by the self-care craze.



Buy: WOLF PROJECT Sheet Mask $24.49

Homesick City Candles

Let’s face it, we all yearn for our homes when we’re away from them. Each of those places has its own unique energy and feeling that’s hard to capture when someone isn’t there — but that doesn’t mean we can’t try to recapture that feeling. Homesick Candles are the closest thing out there to bottling up the scent and vibes of a particular place and bringing it along elsewhere. With a unique scent for most major cities in the United States, there’s more than likely a candle for everyone.

Just take this New York City candle for example, which evokes notes of Central Park, luxury department stores, and that concrete jungle (where dreams are made of). And with approximately 60-80 hours of burn time, there’s plenty of good feels to go around.



Buy: Homesick City Candles $34.00

M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub

While bath-themed gifts may be generally overdone at Christmas, we would argue that gifting someone a quality bath item is always worthwhile. Just do your recipient a favor and stay away from scented lotions, shower gels or other items he or she probably already has a stockpile of.

One example of an excellent bath stocking stuffer to gift this holiday season The M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub. With almost 8,000 reviews, this scrub maintains a 5-star rating on Amazon. The natural Himalayan pink salt scrub includes lychee fruit and sweet almond oil to clean the skin. It’s also infused with collagen and stem cells to provide anti-aging benefits. These properties along with its pure luxuriousness make this a skin scrub anyone would be happy to receive.



Buy: M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub $32.99

Hide & Drink Rustic Leather Pencil Roll Pouch

When traveling, it can be unwieldy to keep track of all your various electronic cords. A cord organizer eliminates that issue, placing everything in one convenient accessory and keeping them always at the ready. This leather rollup case from Hide & Drink also has dedicated spaces for a pens, a passport and whatever else your giftee may need to tuck away in a safe place.



Buy: Hide & Drink Rustic Leather Pencil Roll Pouch $35.99

Ivy Vine String Lights

Transform someone’s room into a jungle. A lit jungle, that is. This fake ivy vine string light set is the perfect stocking stuffer for those that love greenery and ambiance lighting. It has a super cozy vibe and looks great strewn in with the rest of your plant collection or above your bed. It’s completely powered with a USB cable, so unplug your phone charger from its block and get these babies lit up.



Buy: Ivy Vine String Lights $16.00

The Ridge Aluminum Wallet

Minimalist wallets are all the rage right now, which makes sense as most people only need to carry a few cards in their pocket rather than a pile of cash and membership cards for every store in town. If you want to buy the man (or lady) in your life one of the best minimalist wallets available, check out The Ridge Wallets . These wallets have an innovative and customizable design and offer RFID blocking, too.



Buy: The Ridge Carbon Fiber 3K Wallet $85.00

Baxter of California Clay Face Mask for Men

A luxury skincare stocking stuffer for men for $25? Yes, please.

Baxter of California is one of our favorite grooming brands , and you’ll find this clay face mask in the medicine cabinet of SPY editors. Made from bentonite clay, aloe leaf juice, witch hazel and other natural ingredients, the formula moisturizes skin as it cleanses the pores of impurities. For men that aren’t afraid of self-care, it’s the perfect stocking stuffer idea for 2021.

Buy: Baxter of California Aha Face Mask $25.00

Modern-Day Saints Candles

These votive candles celebrate modern-day saints, from iconoclasts like Frida Kahlo to national heroes like Harriet Tubman. Your giftee can honor unforgettable figures like Freddie Mercury, Eleanor Roosevelt, and James Baldwin by placing these tasteful candles on their desk or bookshelf. Plus, they’re just the right size for filling up a Christmas stocking.



Buy: Frida Kahlo Votive Candle $15.95



Buy: Carl Sagan Votive Candle $15.95



Buy: James Baldwin Votive Candle $15.95

Beardaments Lights

Have a bearded family member that took No-Shave November a little too seriously? Get them to rock these glowing beard ornaments this year by adding them to their stocking. Unexpected isn’t even the word when it comes to these facial ornaments — opening these up will be a truly joyous shock.



Buy: Beardaments Lights $14.99

Blowfish for Hangovers

Too much eggnog for Christmas or New Year’s Eve? This is the product for you! The gift that keeps on giving, this formula will help you cope with hangover symptoms after a night of too much sipping. This is one of the most popular stocking stuffers ever featured on SPY, and we think it’s the perfect gift idea for anyone that likes to have a good time. And, hey, New Year’s Eve is right around the corner.



Buy: Blowfish for Hangovers $11.99

Amazon Gift Card in a Holiday Gift Box

Yes, we know we said that gift cards are a touch impersonal. But when you’re in a pinch or looking for a stocking stuffer for the person who already has everything, an Amazon gift card is always right on time. This card comes in the holiday gift box of your choice and can be purchased in several denominations.



Buy: Amazon.com Gift Card in a Holiday Gift Box Prices Vary

