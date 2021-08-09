Dame
Perfect For: Date Night Dinner with the Parents Drinking Good Wine Impressing Out of Towners. On paper, Dame might look like a Super Serious Restaurant. Reservations for this Greenwich Village spot get booked three weeks in advance as soon as they’re released at noon every day. Two chefs stand behind a sleek white bar and cook the highest-quality seafood for miles. Grilled oysters are blanketed by green Chartreuse hollandaise, a bottle of $425 Champagne readily stands by, and, as soon as you finish one dish, several more will appear to take their position.www.theinfatuation.com
