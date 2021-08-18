Here's Every Denver Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

While we made it through the past week without a closing, one is coming on Sunday: West Flanders Brewing in Boulder will serve its last beer on August 22. But in Denver, it's all about celebrating something old and something new. Zaidy's Deli, which was founded in 1985 and closed its Cherry Creek location in October 2020, has new owners and a new space in the Hilltop neighborhood that opened on August 17. The return was celebrated by regulars who filed in to order old favorites like matzoh ball soup and pastrami on rye, along with new items like fresh-baked bagels.