Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Just Leaked, With Millions of Items Now on Sale

By Tim Chan
 2 days ago

As always, Amazon will be your best place to score a Black Friday deal this year, with the retailer offering millions of items at deep discounts, with many products on sale for even cheaper than Prime Day .

This year’s Amazon Black Friday deals feature savings of up to 70% off on top electronics, wearables, home and kitchen appliances, fashion apparel, toys and more. Amazon’s Early Black Friday sale is already live on the site , with Bowflex, Fitbit, LG, Ring and Xbox among the brands already discounting its merchandise online.

Amazon’s official Black Friday sale, meantime, runs for 48 hours, from November 24 to 25. Bookmark this page as we update it with more deals leading up to Amazon’s big Black Friday event.

What Are the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals?

The best Amazon Black Friday deals will once again be on its slate of Amazon devices , ranging from Alexa-enabled speakers (like the 5th-gen Echo Dot ) to Kindle e-readers and home security monitoring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxPsJ_0XifFRZf00
Buy: All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa | Cloud Blue $59.99

Save up to 70% off Alexa-enabled devices including the Echo Show 15 , Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Echo Studio smart speaker

Save up to 60% off Ring camera devices and bundles

40% off Ring Video Doorbell — now just $59.99

30% off Ring Video Doorbell 3 — now just $139.99

28% off Ring Wired Video Doorbell — now just $38.99

25% off Ring Indoor HD Security Cameras — now starting at just $44.99

Save up to 50% off on Fire TV devices

50% off Fire TV Sticks — now starting at just $14.99

30% off Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni Series — now just $749.99

47% off Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series — now just $249.99

All-New Kindle devices starting at just $99

Get 30-days of Kindle Unlimited free, then continue on for just $4.99/month (regularly $9.99). The deal gets you access to over a books, magazines and audiobooks.

Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

The best Amazon Black Friday electronics deals include discounts on top tech brands like Samsung, Sony, Beats, HP and LG. These brands almost never go on sale, so you’ll want to take advantage of the Black Friday offers here .

Amazon’s Black Friday tech deals include savings on everything from TVs to headphones, earbuds, laptops and gaming accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vY0Fh_0XifFRZf00
Buy: SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display Screen, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, Smart TV with Alexa Built-In (QN43LS03BAFXZA,2022 Model) $797.99

Save up to 33% off Samsung Frame TVs

Up to 30% off Samsung QLED TVs

Up to 30% off Sony OLED TVs

Up to 27% off LG QLED and QNED TVs

Up to 48% off Samsung speakers and soundbars

Up to 34% off Sony speakers and soundbars

Up to 33% off Beats earbuds (with noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds from $99 )

Up to 40% off JBL headphones (with top-rated JBL headphones from $29 )

Up to 36% off Shure headphones and microphones (including popular podcast microphones )

Up to 40% on select laptops, desktops and monitors from HP and Dell

Amazon Black Friday Home Deals

Score Amazon Black Friday deals on must-have products for your home and kitchen, from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Nespresso, Ninja and Vitamix. Amazon’s Black Friday home deals discount everything from espresso machines and coffee makers, to blenders, ovens and other small appliances.

You can also find Amazon Black Friday deals on name-brand vacuums , top-rated mattresses and furniture online .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMqSE_0XifFRZf00
Buy: Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother, Graphite Metal $195.89

Save up to 30% off De’Longhi espresso machines (countertop models starting from $118 )

Up to 30% off Philips espresso machines

Up to 27% off Nespresso coffee and espresso machines

Up to 48% off Hamilton Beach blenders, rice cookers, toasters and small appliances

Up to 17% off Vitamix blenders

Up to 42% off Calphalon cookware

Up to 30% off Cosori air fryers and toaster ovens

Up to 44% off eufy robot vac u ums

Up to 75% off cordless stick vacuums (get this Dyson dupe for $149 )

Up to 35% off mattresses and box springs (with mattresses starting at under $100 )

Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals

Amazon is offering up to 50% off top name brand fashions for men and women . Among the brands on sale for Black Friday: Ray-Ban, Ugg, Carhartt and more. Amazon also has a number of premium beauty brands discounted for Black Friday , with some of the lowest prices we’re seeing for these brands online.

As always, the best Amazon Black Friday deals will be on its in-house collection of men’s and women’s apparel. Many items are under $10 . See the full selection of Amazon’s private fashion brands here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnC3c_0XifFRZf00
Buy: Gloria Vanderbilt womens Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jeans, Frisco, 12 Regular US $5.33

Save up to 89% off women’s denim (with jeans starting at just $5 )

Up to 68% off on men’s and women’s watches from Fossil, Bulova, Anne Klein, Citizen and more

Up to 50% off lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna . Many of these items were showcased in Rihanna’s recent Savage X Fenty runway show .

Up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel

Up to up to 30% on premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black

Up to 30% on premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW

Up to $100 off Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

1d ago

Are these authors of articles on this site just looking to be read to pretend they are relevant? The headline including “just leaked..” is just not even true. They weren’t “leaked” in any manner. They are posted specifically by the marketing department. I see this all the time with “this hack”. It’s not a “hack” when it’s listed in the instructions or directions for something.

