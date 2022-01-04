ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Never Take on a Project Without a Tool-Friendly Pair of Work Pants

By Jake Cappuccino
 4 days ago

Every man needs some of the best work pants if he wants to be ready for chores, projects, manual labor, or just stylishly looking like it.

A great pair of work pants is tough and durable and made from high-quality fabrics. For serious work, you want these pants to be able to take a beating and handle dirt, cuts and regular washing. Given they’re designed to be used for work, many work pants also include extra or oversize pockets or loops to carry around any tools you might need.

But not everyone needs construction work-level protection; some of the best work pants offer durability and cargo room but with more flexible or relaxed materials.

So whether you’re gardening , working in a shed or heading to a construction site, you’ll be able to find some of the best work pants for you below. We stand by every pair below, so they’re not in any particular order.

1. Carhartt Rugged Flex Rigby Double-Front Utility Pant

BEST OVERALL

Everyone knows by now that Carhartt is one of the best brands for durable work attire, so it’s only fitting we mention it right out of the gate. The Flex Rigby Double-Front Utility Pant uses durable canvas consisting of cotton and spandex. Those fabrics allow the pants to offer superb mobility and give you the freedom to move around comfortably. They come with several handy features like Double fronted with cleanout knee pad openings, a right leg pocket for your cell phone, and a left leg utility pocket. The pants have a relaxed straight leg fit that sits along your waist and comes in four colors. No matter what type of work you plan on doing in these pants, we assure you that you will love them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXg4S_0XiS0XWE00


Buy: Carhartt Rugged Flex Rigby Double-Front Utility Pant $49.99

2. REI Co-op Trailsmith Pants

RUNNER-UP

Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI) is the place to go whenever it comes to finding the best hiking gear. Not to mention, they’re the place to go to for some reliable work pants too. The Trailsmith pants are made of a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex fabrics for added durability. They’re moisture-wicking which comes in handy during a warm day. The pants have a relaxed fit with a straight-leg style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2a81_0XiS0XWE00


Buy: REI Co-op Trailsmith Pants $69.95

3. CQR Tactical Pants

MOST VERSATILE

If you’re looking for multipurpose pants, the CQR Tactical Pants offer everything you’d want in great work pants. Made from 65% polyester and 35% cotton, these ripstop pants feature eight cargo pockets. The fabric, which CQR calls Duratex, also repels liquid, dirt and any other crud you might get on your pants during a job.


Buy: CQR Tactical Pants $39.98

4. Proof Rover Pant

BEST FIT

Not a fan of the traditional work pants design? You’ll love this pair of pants from Proof. The Rover pants offer the same durability, comfort, and performance as classic work pants but with a modern twist. These pants have a jean-like appearance thanks to pigment dye that wears over time, like raw jeans. They are constructed from tough, breathable fabric that wicks away moisture from your skin to prevent chafing. As for the fit, the pants come in two different options slim and straight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rfkuj_0XiS0XWE00


Buy: Proof Rover Pant $118.00

5. Dickies Relaxed Straight-Fit Cargo Work Pant

MOST CLASSIC

If you need a tougher pair of pants than the Rovers, we suggest going with the Dickies Relaxed Straight-Fit Cargo Work Pant. These pants are 100% wrinkle and fade resistant, thanks to their cotton/poly twill blend. They’re great for utility as they come with hook-&-eye waist closure, side cargo pockets with flaps, and welt back pockets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkqdM_0XiS0XWE00


Buy: Dickies Relaxed Straight-Fit Cargo Work Pant $29.99 (orig. $34.99) 14% OFF

6. First Ascent Snowcat Fleece-Lined Canvas Pants

BEST FOR WINTER

Does your job require you to work outside 80% percent of the time? If so, you no longer have to layer up during a cold day. All you need are these First Ascent Snowcat Fleece-Lined Canvas Pants. The pants come equipped with a fleece lining to ensure you stay warm all day. They’re made out of a blend of cotton, spandex, and nylon with reinforced construction for added durability. Also, these pants can tackle inclement weather as they feature StormRepel® DWR to shed excess moisture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36yamS_0XiS0XWE00


Buy: First Ascent Snowcat Fleece-Lined Canvas Pants $119.00

7. Columbia Flex ROC Pant

MOST FLEXIBLE

Every man knows the most important quality to look for when buying work pants is flexibility. And let me tell you that you won’t find another pair of bottoms as agile as the Columbia Flex ROC Pant. The regular-fit pants are 98% cotton and 2% elastane, providing crucial flexibility and stretching for those crouching moments. They come with several handy features like a tool and knife pocket and a zip-up security pocket to protect your personals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2KnB_0XiS0XWE00


Buy: Columbia Flex ROC Pant $65.00

8. Quest Pant

BEST STORAGE

For men looking for a great pair of work pants with plenty of storage, we highly recommend the Quest Pant from 511 Tactical. The heavy-duty pants are made from a blend of cotton and polyester, making them highly durable, all while being lightweight and breathable. They fit the body well and are super comfortable to wear since they have a gusseted crotch. As for storage capability, the pants feature eight built-in pockets as well as Hook & loop security for carrying around tools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7esi_0XiS0XWE00


Buy: Quest Pant $49.49 (orig. $75.00) 34% OFF

9. Wrangler Riggs Workwear Ranger Pant

BEST VALUE

The Wrangler Riggs Workwear Men’s Ranger Pant will keep you comfortable and protected while you go about your work. With a 10-ounce cotton ripstop fabric, these relaxed-fit pants will fall apart before the rips, tears, and abrasions take them down. Wrangler also reinforced the knees and seams and lined the back pockets with Cordura for added durability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZIxl_0XiS0XWE00


Buy: Wrangler Riggs Workwear Ranger Pant $43.60 (orig. $54.00) 19% OFF

10. Duluth Fire Hose Relaxed Fit Cargo Work Pants

ANOTHER CONSIDERATION

The Duluth Fire Hose Relaxed Fit Cargo Work Pants are some of the best work pants around for their durability and modern flourishes. The relaxed-fit pants are constructed from 11.5-oz DuluthFlex Fire Hose fabric consisting of 100% cotton for as much softness and flexibility as possible. They also feature a FendOff Finish, designed to repel water and stains you might ensure on the job. To make the pants even more durable, Duluth triple-stitched the seams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgyQj_0XiS0XWE00


Buy: Duluth Fire Hose Relaxed Fit Cargo Work Pants $69.50

