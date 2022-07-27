Achieve the ‘Coastal Grandmother’ Effect With These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Items

Click here to read the full article.

Nancy Meyers has long has long been known for her immaculate interiors and drool-worthy decor. Look no further than the all-white kitchen in “Something’s Gotta Give,” famous for being the most-copied kitchen ever. But this month has seen a renewed love for the acclaimed filmmaker and actor’s distinct aesthetic, thanks to one TikTok user @lexinicoleta who has dedicated her entire channel to breaking down’ what she defines as the “coastal grandmother look,” inspired by some of Meyers’ most memorable films.

What goes into the “coastal grandmother” lifestyle? Think bucket hats and snug sweaters a lá Diane Keaton’s Erica Barry in “Something’s Gotta Give,” Cameron Diaz’s white turtlenecks as Amanda in “The Holiday,” Meryl Streep’s chic caftan in “It’s Complicated.” It’s less about the specific pieces and more about the overall vibes they elicit: to be a coastal grandmother is to sit down with a glass of red wine and a big plate of pasta bolognese without a care in the world.

Treat yourself to a lifestyle makeover, Meyers edition. Here are the best pieces to add your wardrobe and home to become Nancy Meyers chic — all on sale as part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale that runs through July 31. Check out the Best Beauty Deals and Fashion Deals , too.

Woven Basket (20% Off)

What have you been using to gather your household items, a satchel? Leftover Amazon boxes? NO MORE. Fill your home with baskets. Sturdy baskets , circular baskets , basket sets — no coastal grandmother is complete without a collection of effortlessly fabulous baskets that scream, “I have a problem with wicker.” Headed to the garden to pluck some fruit for your requisite bowl of house lemons, grab yourself a basket. Driving to the market to pick up some fresh c harcuterie bites, don’t use a cloth sack, bring your grocery basket. Your life is baskets and French music playlists now, embrace it.







$59

$47.20





Linen & Cotton Apron (25% Off)

Cooking up something special? Protect your Meyer’s lewk with this stylish and chic apron. This classic linen and cotton apron is a close second to the “Top Chef”-loved brand Hedley & Bennett at a fraction of the cost.







$49

$36.90





Diptyque Mini Candles (28% Off)

A frugal way to keep your house populated with a classic candle line, go the travel route. This five candle collection from the very popular diptyque brand can be sprinkled across your home. Baies blends the scents of berries with rose, Figuier has the scent of bark and fruit and Roses (one of the more classic scents) channels the flower that’s also its name.







$152

$110





Cake Stand (50% Off)

Now that you’re filling your home with baked goods and fruit, you’ll need somewhere to store them, publicly, so everyone can see. Nothing is better than a cake stand. It says “I did this!” Even if you bought a bag of scones from a back ally behind the questionable Ralphs, no one will doubt your skills when presented under a glass dome.







$70

$35





White Bucket Hat (35% Off)

Long before the bucket hat made its way to the Gen Zers on TikTok, Erica made the accessory a staple of her wardrobe as she strolled the beach outside her Hamptons house with Harry. This one from Rag & Bone exudes all the ’90s cool of Nancy Meyers’ best characters, with an unstructured crown and wide wraparound brim made out of quilted polyester and reverses into a fuzzy faux shearling for a cozier look.







$150

$97.50





Kiehl’s Hand Soap (33% Off)

If you’re a consumer of discerning tastes, no ordinary soap will do. In order to reach the full Meyers experience, replace that drugstore brand with something elevated. In a time of extreme hand-washing, treat your skin to a soap that’s paraben-free, botanical, and nourishing.







$48

$32





Neom Wellbeing Pod Oil Diffuser

Improve your home’s air quality and overall fragrance with a simple and elegant diffuser. With an automatic shut off timer you can fill your house with a scent that channels perfectly manicured floral arrangements, home cooking and a woman trying to have it all.







$60

$45





Seed Stitch Jersey Rope Throw Blanket (33% Off)

Nothing says comfort quite like an amazing knit throw. The medium shows the amount of tiny intricate detailing that went into creating this gorgeous blanket, but the use says “it’s for movie night!” Plus the whole thing is totally machine washable do you won’t have to freak out if you spill red wine sobbing through a backyard screening of your favorite vintage flick.







$99

$65.97





Silk Pillowcase (30% Off)

Nothing feels more luxurious (and promises a restful night) better than a silk pillow set. Not only are they cool to the touch when the blankets get too warm at night, but they can even help with fine lines and wrinkles thanks to the silk’s amino acids known to improve skin.







$178

$125





Veronica Beard Crosbie Raw Hem High Waist (33% Off)

A monochromatic outfit is an instant showstopper, and requires little effort. This ’90s style from Veronica Beard features a waist-accentuating high rise fit and a cool straight leg, made out of a strechy blended cotton mix for a broken-in old school feel.







$298

$198.90





White Turtleneck Sweater (60% Off)

If you fancy yourself a “turtleneck kind of gal,” as Erica does in “Something’s Gotta Give,” then you’ll love this cozy rib-knit from Naadam (and currently 60% off!). Other good options: this tight-fitting cotton blend from Splendid and this slouchy mock neck from Free People , also both on sale.







$295

$118





Glass Vase (60% Off)

All good coastal grandmothers have flowers, oodles of them. But do not commit the cardinal sin of shoving a perfectly splendid floral arrangement into an uninspired vase. This is why a lovely vase makes for a wonderful gift for any CG.







$110

$44





Oversize Wool Blend Cardigan (33% Off)

Get cozy in this versatile buttoned cardigan that’s just as comfortable as it is stylish. It features oversized buttons, dropped shoulders and textured sleeves.







$77

$110





Rib Knit Robe (40% Off)

Who says you can’t dress up for staying in? This subtly ribbed robe is designed with an elegant shawl collar, wraparound tie that cinches the waist and long sleeves for an elevated touch to your everyday loungewear. Plus, it’s machine washable and features thermoregulation to maintain a comfortable body temperature.







$78

$46.80





