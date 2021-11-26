LEGO Sets Are On Sale Now for Amazon's Black Friday Event & Your Kid Will Flip

LEGO sets are at the top of many holiday wish lists this year — for kids and adults alike. Luckily for eager shoppers, those coveted LEGO sets are also part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Some of the LEGO sets that are discounted are going to fly off of the shelves, including one for Star Wars and Baby Yoda fans, plus some from LEGO’s architecture series, which showcase different city skylines. These will be must-haves for teens and LEGO collectors alike. After all, many of us expect to spend more time at home this winter, so your kids (or you) will need some projects — instead of just streaming services!

LEGO’s deals are only available for a limited time, though, so you’re going to have to act fast if you want to get discounted sets. We’re not exactly sure when the deals will disappear, but Amazon does state that time is limited. We take Amazon’s warnings seriously.

Now’s the time to get your shopping done, so December won’t be as stressful.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Mandalorian Shock Troopers and Speeder Bike Building Kit for $12 (originally $14.99)

If your kid can’t get enough of The Mandalorian , they’ll love this LEGO set . Unfortunately The Child isn’t available in this set, but four Mandalorian fighters are.

Buy: LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack $12

The City of London Skyline Set for $32 (originally $39.99)

Designed for “kids” ages 12 and up, this skyline shows off the best parts of London’s architecture. Your fam can recreate it with this 468-piece LEGO set .

Buy: LEGO Architecture London Skyline Collection $32

Disney Frozen II Elsa’s Jewelry Box Creation for $31.99 (originally $39.99)

Kids can build Princess Elsa’s jewelry box with this Frozen -inspired set that includes 300 Lego pieces, two characters (Elsa and the horse Nokk), two rings, a mirror, a drawer, and a turntable.

Buy: LEGO Disney Frozen II Elsa’s Jewelry Box Creation 31.99

Looking for some holiday gift inspiration? Check out the best holiday toys on Amazon .