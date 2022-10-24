ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Which console wins?

By Marshall Honorof
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfvrO_0XhayeCl00

Almost two years after their launch, the PS5 vs Xbox Series X battle remains a fierce one. In our reviews we were suitably impressed with both games consoles and remain so, with the two machines gaining more features and games as the latest generation gathers pace. But if you can only choose one, you'll want to find out which one is best for you.

As such, Tom’s Guide has compared the two consoles head-to-head, and without spoiling the results, it’s a very close contest between two high-quality consoles. Read on to discover how each system fares in our PS5 vs. Xbox Series X faceoff.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Specs

PS5 Xbox Series X
Price $500 (PS5); $400 (PS5 Digital Edition) $500
Key Exclusives Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 Halo Infinite, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Forza Motorsport 8
Backwards Compatibility Almost all PS4 games, including optimized PS4 Pro titles All Xbox One games / Select Xbox 360 and original Xbox games
CPU 8-core 3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2 8-core, 3.8 GHz AMD Zen 2
GPU 10.3 teraflop AMD RDNA 2 12.0 teraflop AMD RDNA 2
RAM 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6
Storage 825 GB custom SSD 1 TB custom NVMe SSD
Resolution Up to 8K Up to 8K
Frame Rate Up to 120 fps Up to 120 fps
Optical Disc Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray (Standard PS5 only) 4K UHD Blu-ray

While the specs are handy to know, they only tell part of the story when it comes to performance. As such, this section isn’t scored. However, we can say that the Xbox Series X has more powerful hardware, in terms of both GPU and SSD. Check out the performance section to see how this hardware performs in action.

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Price

Both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X cost $500 apiece. Since the two systems are very similar, this category would seem to be a tie at first glance. However, the standard PS5 and Xbox Series X are not the only variants available. There’s also the $400 PS5 Digital Edition and the $300 Xbox Series S.

The PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition are identical, save for a 4K Blu-ray physical disc drive in the former. The latter has no disc drive, as the name suggests. On the other hand, the Xbox Series S has significantly different hardware from the Xbox Series X: a less-powerful GPU, a smaller SSD, less RAM and so forth.

(You can see a more comprehensive breakdown in our Xbox Series X vs. Xbox Series S article.)

As such, both consoles have cheaper variants, and both the PS5 Digital Edition and the Xbox Series S have legitimate applications: the former for digital diehards, the latter for casual players or secondary setups. Still, since the Xbox Series S is a somewhat different system, and not just a console variation, it's hard to pick a definitive winner. Both full-fledged systems cost the same amount of money; that's the most important thing at the moment.

Winner: Tie

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Games

The PS5 and Xbox Series X have fundamentally different approaches to game libraries. The Xbox Series X assumes you’ll pick up the same games you left off on the Xbox One, and will want optimized performance across the board for all favorites. The PS5, on the other hand, has a bevy of exclusive titles that launched alongside its new console — although most of them are also available on the PS4, to be fair. (Our PS5 vs. Xbox Series X exclusive games piece offers a deeper look at this topic.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jx6MN_0XhayeCl00

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Image credit: Sony)

At present, it’s hard to deny that the PS5 has the more exciting game selection. Just in terms of first-party titles, the PS5 launched with Spider-Man: Miles Morales , Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and the surprisingly delightful Astro’s Playroom . More recently, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart showed off just what a next-gen game should look like.

Compare and contrast with the Xbox Series X, which didn’t have any exclusive titles at launch. Instead, Microsoft released a list of 30 “ optimized for Xbox Series X/S ” titles, including fan favorites like Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Forza Horizon 4. While the Xbox Series X optimizations are indeed impressive, not all of these games are brand new, and they’re all available on Xbox One, PC or both.

A handful of semi-exclusive Xbox Series X titles, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator , Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 all showed off what the system is capable of, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDp5H_0XhayeCl00

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Beyond that, both consoles are well-stocked with third-party titles, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , Borderlands 3, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and so forth. They both got Cyberpunk 2077 , Madden 21 and Destiny 2 later on, and third-party parity is likely to continue well into this year and beyond. Both systems also have excellent backwards compatibility features, although that gets its own section further down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAY2E_0XhayeCl00

(Image credit: Xbox)

It’s also worth mentioning Xbox Game Pass Ultimate , to which Sony doesn’t currently have a perfect answer. This $15-per-month subscription service lets you download more than 100 games across a variety of genres, and play them on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and even Android.

Sony, meanwhile, has the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, which offers hundreds of games to download and/or stream from the PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5 and PSP platforms. The functionality is not nearly as refined as Game Pass, but the raw game library is bigger, so take it for what it's worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odlka_0XhayeCl00

Halo Infinite (Image credit: 343 Industries)

Of course, both systems will also have some interesting games coming down the line. But restricting ourselves to what we can play and review right now, the PS5 has the stronger lineup.

Winner: PS5

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Performance

Comparing PS5 and Xbox Series X performance is difficult at present, as Tom's Guide does not have the specialized equipment required to measure resolution and frame rate in great depth.

Bearing that in mind, I compared two games qualitatively across both systems: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition. The former is a huge open-world title, where it’s easy to measure load times as you fast travel from one distant point of the map to another. The latter is a fast, frenetic action game, where any drop in framerate is immediately noticeable.

First: Sony’s ambitious claims about the PS5’s load times aren’t exaggerated, as far as I can tell. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla went from the main menu into the game in less than a minute; fast travel took less than 10 seconds from point to point. However, while the Xbox Series X took longer to load the game initially (almost a minute), fast travel time was exactly the same.

Gameplay-wise, if you handed me an ambiguous controller and put either the PS5 or Xbox Series X version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on a screen in front of me, I honestly wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. Both systems ran the game at 4K at 60 frames per second (although I understand that the 4K is probably upscaled in both cases), and neither one seemed to have any major difference in animation fluidity, lighting, etc. Texture pop-in seemed a little more noticeable on the Xbox Series X, although that may have just been the area I was in.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition told a similar story, although this time, I was able to discern some slight differences in the lighting. While both the PS5 and Xbox Series X offer ray tracing, the Xbox Series X’s ray tracing in this game was a little richer, offering greater contrasts between light and shadow, particularly in the game’s early, eerie red-and-purple landscapes. ( Digital Foundry found the same thing, with some stats to back it up.) The Xbox Series X also seemed a little bit smoother when I turned on the 120 fps performance mode, although again, I’d be hard-pressed to tell the two titles apart if I didn’t know which one was in front of me.

Evaluating performance with these two games is difficult, however, because they were both designed with PS4 and Xbox One in mind rather than PS5 and Xbox Series X exclusively. While I can also talk about how impressive games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Gears 5 looked, they’re not possible to compare directly.

For now, I can say that the two consoles both perform extremely well, although the PS5 has slightly shorter loading times.

Winner: PS5

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Design

For the most part, whether you like a console’s design comes down to personal preference. But my personal preference is that I cannot stand how the PS5 looks. Not only is the system comically large; it’s also a pain to switch from vertical to horizontal configuration, and the standard version sports an ugly, asymmetrical design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1E5v_0XhayeCl00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The front panel is prone to fingerprints; the “power” and “disc eject” buttons are indistinguishable. It’s rare that I recommend you hold off on a console purchase simply to wait for the prettier redesign, but you should very strongly consider doing that with the PS5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HlAQ9_0XhayeCl00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Xbox Series X, on the other hand, is still pretty bulky, but manages its space much better. Rather than looking like an oversized router, the Xbox Series X is a sleek black box that looks, at least in its vertical form, kind of like a small tower PC (or a tiny refrigerator ). It has a clearly defined power button, as well as a pairing button to make wireless connections painless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypBjI_0XhayeCl00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The only big advantage the PS5 has over the Xbox Series X is the presence of a USB-C port — which is a big deal, especially as more accessories get USB-C adapters. But even if the Xbox Series X design is much more conservative, it’s also much more sensible overall.

Winner: Xbox Series X

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Controller

Another area in which the Xbox Series X plays it safe , to its credit, is in its controller. The Xbox Series X controller is nearly identical to the Xbox One model, save for textured grips and shoulder buttons, an improved D-pad and a new “share” button in the center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSjzQ_0XhayeCl00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It’s a smart upgrade for one of the best controllers ever made. Still, the fact that it runs on AA batteries instead of a built-in rechargeable unit feels positively archaic, and also pasts a lot of cost onto the end-user, whether they choose to buy AAs or rechargeable packs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDnFR_0XhayeCl00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The PS5 DualSense, on the other hand, is a big departure from the DualShock 4, with a two-tone color scheme and much bigger grips. It also adds a variety of new features: extremely sensitive haptics and a built-in mic among them. The haptic feedback is impressive, mimicking the feel of objects rolling around in a box, or putting up realistic resistance when you push a trigger. However, the DualSense still has a ton of wasted space (particularly in the touchpad), and the haptics have the potential to take you out of the game as much as they immerse you in it.

Winner: Tie

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Backwards compatibility

Both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X have excellent backwards compatibility features, but there’s no denying that the Xbox reaches further back into Microsoft’s library. Not only is the Xbox Series X compatible with just about every Xbox One game; it’s also compatible with many Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. While it doesn’t include every stab Microsoft’s ever taken at backwards-compatible games (the Xbox 360 still plays many original Xbox games that the Series X can’t), it’s an impressive effort with zero friction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrU4q_0XhayeCl00

(Image credit: Future)

The PS5 can play just about every PS4 game on the market, but compatibility doesn’t go back any further than that, unless you count its PlayStation Now streaming service for PS3 games. Still, it’s not quite the same as playing games you already own directly on a console.

Winner: Xbox Series X

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Cloud gaming

Cloud gaming isn’t a huge issue for either the PS5 or the Xbox Series X, since you can simply download games and play them natively on either platform. But as cloud gaming grows over the next few years, it’s good to know where each company stands at the outset of this console generation.

The PS5 has the PlayStation Plus revamp, which lets you stream a variety of PS3 titles, as well as some PS4 titles, to PlayStation consoles and PCs. It costs $10 per month for a tier that includes streaming capabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwIwU_0XhayeCl00

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as discussed above, costs $15 per month, and lets you stream games to Android, iOS, non-gaming PCs and even Xbox consoles.

While the PlayStation Plus revamp has some potential, Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently a much more refined and functional service.

Winner: Xbox Series X

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Verdict

PS5 Xbox Series X
Price (10) 8 8
Games (20) 18 15
Performance (15) 13 12
Design (10) 5 8
Controller (10) 7 7
Backwards compatibility (10) 7 9
Cloud gaming (5) 3 4
Total (80) 61 63

While both consoles are off to a strong start and show significant room for improvement, the Xbox Series X seems like a slightly better investment for the moment. With more powerful hardware, a better design, a more comprehensive game subscription service and a delightful controller, the Xbox Series X has the early lead in the next generation of consoles.

Still, the PS5 has some virtues that the Xbox Series X does not. There’s a full-featured digital console, a more inventive controller, a faster SSD and — this is not to be understated — a better selection of exclusive games.

From having used both consoles extensively over the last few years, my gut feeling is that they have more similarities than differences, and whichever one you get should be more than sufficient to power your gaming for the next few years. Of course, you could always just build a gaming PC — but that’s a different story.

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
aiexpress.io

Xbox Series S isn’t holding next-gen back, reality is

^Keep tuned for Jim’s video op-ed on how good the Collection S actually is. There’s a pernicious hearsay going round that the common-or-garden Xbox Collection S, the most cost effective next-gen console in the marketplace, is in some way inflicting different, higher machines to be compromised with pointless framerate caps. Fairly how the hearsay began is a little bit convoluted, however I’ve defined all within the accompanying video. And, look, right here’s the factor: it’s a load of garbage.
BGR.com

Xbox will get more expensive, says Phil Spencer

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming and, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, the service is already profitable despite the recent growth decline on consoles. As reported by The Verge, Spencer recently sat down with The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern to talk all things Xbox at WSJ Live. During the conversation, the Microsoft executive said that he doesn’t expect Game Pass to make up more than 15% of Xbox’s revenue.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation quietly removes PS Plus feature

Weirdly, Sony has seemingly deleted the dates that tell you when games are leaving PlayStation Plus from the display menus and graphical user experience on the PlayStation 5. It's very possible that this is an error that has emerged from an update, before we start rolling up our sleeves. However. It is known that Sony doesn't particularly prioritise preservation of its storied library of games, especially in contrast with Xbox's commitment to backwards-compatibility across generations and TLC for older titles.
Indy100

Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
TechSpot

Bethesda announces surprise next-gen update for Fallout 4

In brief: Bethesda is wrapping up its month-long 25th anniversary celebration of the Fallout series on a high note. On Monday, Bethesda announced a next-gen update for Fallout 4. Set to launch in 2023, the freebie will be available for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 as well as on the PC. Details are sparse at this hour but we do know it'll support 4K resolution and high frame rates, plus deliver bug fixes and bonus Creation Club content.
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Finally Score a Console in October

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The PS5 remains elusive as we near the second anniversary of its launch, but a new way to obtain one has emerged. Amazon has started a PS5 invitation system that could possibly make it easier to get your hands on the new console. It won't necessarily guarantee you a PS5, but it's worth signing up for. There's always the tried-and-true method of keeping your eyes on stock at your favourite retailers, too, if you prefer buying from somewhere else or aren't selected as part of Amazon's new queue system. With awesome games like God of War: Ragnarok and the upcoming PSVR 2, it's a great time to snag the PS5.
Polygon

Xbox may have to raise prices, says Phil Spencer, but not before the holidays

At the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference Wednesday (and cataloged by our sister site, The Verge), head of Xbox Phil Spencer revealed that Microsoft may eventually raise the prices of its consoles or services. “We’ve held price on our console; we’ve held price on games and our subscription,”...
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new free game trial to check out this week. Starting on October 26th, players will have the chance to play the full version of OBAKEIDORO!, which normally retails for $19.99. The trial will run through November 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT. Subscribers will receive 100 Platinum points for participating in the trial, and the game will be offered at a 50% discount from the start of the trial through November 13th at 11:59 p.m. PT. As with all of these trials, progress from the trial will transfer to the paid version if purchased.
protocol.com

Call of Duty says farewell to the traditional console gaming model

When the latest Call of Duty title launches Friday, it will mark the end of one of gaming’s most enduring, lucrative, and influential series. Call of Duty isn’t disappearing, of course, but its future stands to change in both subtle and dramatic ways in the coming years. A transforming game industry and Microsoft’s pending acquisition of parent company Activision Blizzard, combined with a potentially bitter breakup from longtime partner Sony, have set the shooter series on a collision course with the kind of radical change franchise leadership has avoided for much of the last two decades.
IGN

Fallout 4 Goes Next-Gen and the Future of Fallout – Unlocked 567

Fallout 4 is getting a next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S, but is it going to be the only Fallout we get on this generation of Xbox consoles? We lament just how far away Fallout 5 probably is. Plus: Xbox sales figures continue to impress, we're concerned about the departures of the Rocksteady co-founders, and more!
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)

You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy