How to Brine a Turkey – Recipe – Video. Step by step instructions and video for turkey brining. Brining makes a turkey extra juicy. Brining adds moisture and flavor to poultry and helps to keep it from drying out. A turkey can be a serious investment in time so you want to make sure it is perfect, especially if you’re entertaining. Whether you grill, smoke, fry, or roast your turkey, you should use a brined bird.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO