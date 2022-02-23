2022’s Best Streaming Devices to Gift Yourself or Others This Saint Patrick’s Day

Photo: Shutterstock

While spring is just around the corner, chilly March evenings are still the perfect time to upgrade your streaming device to enjoy a cozy night in with your loved ones to watch the latest Netflix releases and celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day. Patty’s Day aside, it’s never been easier to cut the cord. The uptick in advanced dedicated streaming devices are making pricier cable and satellite subscriptions look gauche—and one of the best gifts you can give to a significant other is an even better way to stream all their favorite shows, movies and videos from one device.

Before you look into buying the best TV streaming device, be sure to take a look at your TV, as new models have added a host of new features over the past few years. Most popular platforms, like Netflix and Hulu, offer 4K and HDR ultra high definition content, which means you’ll want to make sure your hardware reflects that. The speedier processors will also assure you’ll never have to wait for content to load.

So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your device for yourself or have someone special in mind for that improved HDR video quality, here are the best streaming devices of 2022 to gift yourself or others for Saint Patrick’s Day.

Best Streaming Stick: Roku Express 4K Plus

We love the Roku Express 4K Plus because it’s simple and gives you access to over 5000 different channels—all with 4K HDR quality. This perfect little gadget’s slim silhouette plugs directly into the HDMI port of your TV and even intensifies your wireless signal with the included cable. The Roku interface is streamlined and easy to navigate. It also comes packed with Apple AirPlay 2 and Homekit so you can easily connect an iPhone or other Apple device to your TV.

Best for Apple Lovers: Apple TV 4K

Whether you’re an avid Apple streamer or just looking for a higher-end device, the new Apple TV 4K offers the best way to access 4K HDR streaming content. In Apple style, it’s onboarded with an extremely speedy A12 Bionic processor and, yes, you can watch all your movies and TV shows from iTunes, but also play games, stream apps and even control smart home devices from the Siri-enabled remote. The 2021 Apple TV 4K is a solid upgrade from the 2017 streaming box, rocking a redesigned Siri remote which will restore your faith in the touch-enabled clickpad.

Best for Streaming YouTube TV: Google Chromecast with GoogleTV

The complete reboot of the Google Chromecast with Google TV is a revelation and the best device to stream YouTube TV with its full YouTube TV channel guide along with its DVR features. This updated device offers over 6500 apps (including HBO Max and Peacock), and allows for high-end 4K UHD streaming options and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. We also dig the updated version of the Google TV interface. Shaped as a dongle rather than a stick, the Chromecast, which comes in three colors—snow white, blush pink and eggshell blue. And if you’re like us and hate having to sign into every single app, you’ll also appreciate the speedy recognition of personal information curated from your Google account.

Best for 4K Streaming: Amazon Fire TV Cube

The newest Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s quickest streaming device yet. The upgraded voice control lets you easily call up movies, TV shows and videos with the built-in Alexa (though a comprehensive remote is included as well). True to its name, it is indeed shaped like a cube, and it’s compact enough to discreetly tuck away. The HDMI port ensures you can take advantage of the 4K HDR content you’ll probably be streaming to your screen, and we appreciate its intuitive interface, which not only shows your channels, but also puts titles front and center–meaning you can instantly get to whatever you’ve been watching without having to first click into the streaming service.

Best for Movie Lovers: Roku Streambar

The hybrid Streambar is a Roku 4K streaming device housed in a compact four-driver speaker. Because it’s a two-in-one system, it’s a great option for movie lovers who want extra audio features. The streaming capabilities are simple to use and reflect Roku’s well-ordered menus and speedy response. It comes with Bluetooth, Spotify, and like the Roku Express 4K Plus, also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Best for Sports Fans: TiVo Stream 4K

The TiVo Stream 4K packs the 4K HDR streaming abilities as well as Dolby Atmos. It’s one of the best streaming devices because it’s small, sleek and comes with a Google Assistant voice-controlled remote that runs an Android TV platform. Similar to the Chromecast, Tivo Stream curates your preferences into one easy, cohesive interface, so there is no need to sign into any apps. And because the full featured remote lets you access Live TV, you can easily switch to your favorite games in real time.

Best for Replacing Cable: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Another streaming in the Amazon family, the Fire TV Stick 4K stick offers 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision support—and the upgraded remote now offers built-in Alexa for voice control. Just plug it into the HDMI port of your TV, sign in with your Amazon account, and you can start streaming. It works across Alexa-enabled devices, too, so you can use voice control to dim the lights before you stream your next film. This one is perfect for those that want an easy, no-frills streaming device.