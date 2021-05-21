newsbreak-logo
Virginia is reopening, just in time for Memorial Day. Here’s what you need to know.

By Jenna Portnoy
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe region is entering a new phase of the pandemic as restrictions are being lifted and life is returning to the state. The rate of new infections is going down and masks are no longer required in most cases for those who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) plans...

Richmond, VANBC12

Northam issues flag order for Peace Officers Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has issued a flag order for all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday for Peace Officers Memorial Day. The order applies to all flags flown over the state Capitol, along with all local, state and federal buildings and...
Public Healththecharlottegazette.com

Northam lifts VA’s mask mandate

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted the state’s universal indoor mask mandate and announced Virginia will soon be easing all social distancing and capacity restrictions as a result of the coronavirus. Northam’s announcement, according to a press release distributed late Friday, May 14, aligns with new guidance from the Centers...
Virginia StateConnecticut Post

Virginia governor lifting indoor mask mandate in most places

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor announced Friday that he is lifting the state’s indoor mask mandate in line with new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gov. Ralph Northam said the mask policy change takes effect at midnight along with changes to other mitigation measures...
Public Healthchesterfieldobserver.com

Northam lifts universal mask mandate for fully vaccinated Virginians

Gov. Ralph Northam lifted Virginia’s universal indoor mask mandate beginning at midnight Friday, a move intended to align with new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need facial coverings in most indoor and outdoor settings.
Public HealthBluefield Daily Telegraph

Northam ends face covering order for qualified residents

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has also ended its indoor mask-wearing mandate for those fully vaccinated, as well as move up the easing of all distancing and capacity restrictions. Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Friday, saying the mask mandate change aligns with the new CDC recommendations. Northam said fully-vaccinated individuals...
Indiana Stateindianapublicradio.org

UPDATE: Here’s What You Need To Know About Indiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Indiana opened registration to all Hoosiers 16 and older on March 31. Following federal approval, the state expanded eligibility to Hoosiers 12 and older on May 13. The state expanded to all Hoosiers 16 and older on March 31. After approval by an independent advisory committee with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state expanded to Hoosiers 12 and older on May 13.
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

Fully-Vaccinated Virginians No Longer Need Masks in Most Settings

Fully-vaccinated Virginians no longer need to wear masks in most places, including indoors. On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam updated his mask mandate, effective Saturday, to align with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance released Thursday. “Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in...
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Virginia unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent in April

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia’s unemployment rate fell 0.4-percentage point to 4.7 percent in April, nearly a point and a half the national rate, which rose in April to 6.1 percent. “Virginia’s unemployment rate has decreased every month since last June and is edging closer to...
Public Healththerecorderonline.com

Governor lifts mask mandate to align with CDC Guidance

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam today lifted Virginia’s universal indoor mask mandate to align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Northam also announced that Virginia will ease all distancing and capacity restrictions on Friday, May 28 — two weeks earlier than planned. The updates to...
PoliticsWBOC

Northam, State Officials Making Trade Mission to Europe

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is departing on an international trade and marketing mission to Europe this weekend. His office announced Friday that Northam and a delegation that includes Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball will visit Germany, Greece and Switzerland. They are scheduled to depart...
Virginia StateCentral Virginian

Virginia ends universal mask mandate, other restrictions end in two weeks

(The Center Square) – Effective at midnight Saturday, Virginia’s universal mask mandate was repealed, but some mask requirements will remain in place – all social distancing and capacity restrictions will end in two weeks. Virginians will no longer need to wear a face covering when going to restaurants, bars, stores...
Virginia Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Anti-Marijuana GOP Congressman Asks Virginia Governor To Veto Legalization Of ‘Gateway Drug’

A GOP congressman representing Virginia is urging the state’s governor to reject a bill to legalize marijuana that was sent to his desk last month. Freshman Rep. Bob Goodman (R-VA) argued that legalization is the wrong move, in part because he subscribes to the theory that cannabis is a “gateway” to other drugs and believes that federal law accurately classifies marijuana as a strictly controlled substance. “I write to you today to express my strong opposition to legalizing marijuana in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” he wrote to Gov. Ralph Northam (D), specifically citing the measure that was recently approved by the state House and Senate. “This legislation would undermine the rule of law. ” Goodman argued in the Thursday letter that “if marijuana is legalized, those who have been profiting from its sale in the current illegal drug trade will undoubtedly refocus and intensify their efforts in the sale and distribution of more dangerous drugs, as has happened in other states that have legalized cannabis for recreational use,” and this “is assuredly why a large majority of states have still not moved to legalize marijuana.” “Not only would efforts to legalize marijuana undermine the rule of law and federal law enforcement, it is also harmful to families. Legalizing recreational use of marijuana, even if limited to adults, will likely expose more children to drug use at young impressionable ages. Marijuana is often the ‘gateway’ drug, and its legalization will increase experimentation with it and other drugs. Surely, we can all agree that facilitating more Virginians trying and using addictive, behavior-altering, recreational drugs is not good for individuals or the Commonwealth as a whole.” The congressman—who previously raised controversy as a local policymaker by supporting resolutions declaring the U.S. Supreme Court’s legalization of same-sex marriage to be unlawful and urging the…
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions. Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.