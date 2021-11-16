NFL coaches fired: Time running out in 2021 for Vic Fangio, Matt Nagy

The 2021 season is underway and that means the coaching hot seat is starting back up with a new wave of names who will be among the next NFL coaches fired.

Change is inevitable in the National Football League as organizations set higher standards for excellence and patience wears thin. While change is expected, no one saw the Jon Gruden story coming. He became the first of the NFL coaches fired, but he won’t be the last.

With that in mind, let’s examine the head coaches who could be fired by the end of the 2021 season.

NFL coaches fired

Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders (resigned)

Jon Gruden resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach on October 11, following the latest release of emails containing offensive language.

Gruden, who signed a 10-year, $100 million contract in 2018, came under fire before Week 5 after the Wall Street Journal reported the iconic coach used racially charged language when referring to NFLPA executive DeMaurice Smith in 2011. He later apologized for the email, which was sent when he worked for ESPN, saying it came at a time of great frustration.

The emails were obtained as part of the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team. On Oct. 11, the New York Times reported there were additional emails from 2011-2018, containing sexist, homophobic, misogynistic and racist language aimed at commission Roger Goodell and others within the league.

Shortly after the story broke, Gruden resigned from his position. The Raiders have named Rich Bisaccia as their interim coach.

NFL coaches on the hot seat: Who will be the next NFL coach fired?

Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It was easy to see this coming from a mile away. The Jacksonville Jaguars thought they struck gold with Urban Meyer, basically ignoring the search process because they only wanted one guy. As we’ve already seen, getting locked on to a coach with zero NFL experience can backfire.

Meyer hired his friend Chris Doyle months into the job, despite multiple claims from Iowa of his racism towards student-athletes. While Doyle resigned a day later, following the backlash, it showed Meyer’s naivety for how many things won’t be tolerated in the NFL. Naturally, Meyer followed that up with the failed Tim Tebow experiment, fines for violating the NFL’s practice rules, he is treating NFL players like college athletes and creating additional concerns.

Keep in mind, Meyer was among our favorites to be one of the first NFL coaches fired before the video came out. Now he has lost what little respect he had left from the locker room. While he is no longer winless, it would still be a surprise if Meyer isn’t among the NFL coaches fired after the season.

But maybe, just maybe there is hope for Meyer. Ownership still backs him and Jacksonville pulled off the biggest upset of the 2021 NFL season. Will it be enough to buy Meyer another year? Only in Jacksonville is that possible.

Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears should have fired Matt Nagy this past offseason. But he, along with general manager Ryan Pace, survived because the team went on a late winning streak to sneak them into the playoffs. But Chicago based its decision off wins against the likes of the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars and they are paying the price for it now.

If it felt like Nagy had a shot at saving himself after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders, pushing Chicago to 3-2, that’s gone. The Bears lost their next fou games, including poor efforts against the likes of the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. Nagy will be among the NFL coaches fired before the year ends.

Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Vic Fangio, a defensive-minded coach, has been put through an emotional ride this season. The Denver Broncos started 3-0 (New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets). But it was followed by four consecutive defeats to the Ravens, Steelers, Raiders and Browns. Quickly becoming the new favorite to be the first of many NFL coaches fired, rumors swirled in Denver.

The Broncos responded with a win over Washington, led by a defense allowing just 10 points. When Denver traded its face of the franchise Von Miller, that seemed to represent a waving of the white flag, surely Fangio was toast. But the Broncos stunned the Dallas Cowboys, led by a defensive clinic all because of Fangio’s game plan.

It still feels unlikely that Fangio makes it into the 2022 season, especially since he barely made it through the firing cycle last year. But there’s at least a small possibility Denver gives him more time.

Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The most accomplished name among our candidates for NFL coaches fired, Mike Zimmer is dealing with some pressure from ownership . Following a 7-9 season, the calls for him to be dismissed might be deserved even after his contract extension a year ago .

Mike Zimmer record: 68-52-1, 2-3 in NFL Playoffs

At times, it feels like Zimmer cares too much about his defense. In a press conference after a loss, Zimmer brought up the defense’s sack numbers to boast about success. Being a defensive-minded coach is fine, but not if it gets in the way of primary coaching duties. The Vikings have lost five one-score games this season. Like it or not, that reflects on the man leading this team. Zimmer will survive the season, but he could easily be among the group of NFL coaches fired in January.

Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

As the temperature cools down in Miami, the NFL coaching hot seat for Brian Flores is turned up. Expected to be a playoff contender this season, the Dolphins are four games below the .500 mark and that’s after a two-game win streak.

Brian Flores record: 18-24

There is an opportunity for Flores, from the Bill Belichick coaching tree, to turn this around. Close losses to the Las Vegas Raiders (21-28, OT), Jacksonville Jaguars (23-20) and Atlanta Falcons (30-28) could convince the Dolphins that this team is only a few pieces away from a quick turnaround. The winning streak, including an upset of the Baltimore Ravens, also helps. But it still wouldn’t be a surprise if Flores is among the NFL coaches fired this offseason.

Joe Judge, New York Giants

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe there’s a reason everyone questioned the New York Giants for hiring Joe Judge out of nowhere. Off the consensus list of NFL coaching candidates, many were stunned when New York chose the New England Patriots’ special-teams coordinator. Unsurprisingly, another attempt at finding the next Bill Belichick is failing.

Joe Judge record: 9-16

Treating professional athletes like they are still in college or high school almost never works. We’re also not seeing any change or growth in his second season. New York averaged 5.1 penalties per game in 2020 and is averaging 6.4 this year. Judge doesn’t understand how analytics should be used and it’s hard to see this team winning more than six games in 2021. Yet, ownership won’t change their ways and that might make him safe.

Unfortunately for the fans, this is headed in a predictable outcome. New York fires Gettleman in 2022 and brings in a new general manager. But the Mara family won’t let the new executive make the coaching decision, requiring Judge hangs around another year. Fast forward to October 2022, we’ll be talking about why Judge needs to be among the NFL coaches fired in the next cycle.

Who will be the next NFL coaches fired?

1. Vic Fangio

2. Matt Nagy

3. Mike Zimmer

4. Urban Meyer

5. Brian Flores

6. Joe Judge

NFL coaches fired: How many head coaches were fired last season?

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

