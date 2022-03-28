ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

RS Recommends: The Best Space-Saving Mini Computers

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iq5O0_0Xh9hJPv00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re considering downsizing your desk, or are tired of bulky towers taking up precious floor space, it may be time to pick up a mini PC. Don’t be fooled by the size — the best mini PCs contain a full desktop computer inside, freeing up more of your workspace and letting you easily take it with you as well.

What Is a Mini Computer?

Instead of a traditional tower-type hard drive for a desktop machine, a mini PC contains everything in a simple space-saving little unit, which you then hook up to a monitor, keyboard and mouse. They’re much more compact, and give you the option of an entire desktop computer that you can now carry around with you, or sometimes even mount to the back of the monitor itself.

What Is a Mini Computer Used For?

While most any mini PC can handle the basics of everyday internet life, such as web browsing, streaming, and social media, anything beyond that is something you’ll want to check the stats for, to see if your mini computer can deal with what you need. For example, heavy gamers using a mini PC with an average RAM and processing speed would face lots of annoying lag and latency, not to mention a unit that’s at risk for overheating (and gets obnoxiously loud when the cooling fans kick in).

But for regular usage, like schoolwork, spreadsheets and office tasks, getting a beefed-up machine with loads of storage would be a waste, as those types of applications don’t weigh down the CPU processing and put much of a strain on it.

There’s also the customizable aspect too. While many of the best mini PC brands let you choose between a few pre-built ones that are ready to go right out of the box with varying storage and memory amounts, others are designed to be further customized once they arrive, as more experienced users add their own parts and remove others.

What Are the Best Mini PCs?

There are a lot of good mini PCs available, and shopping for one can be overwhelming. So we’ve selected four of the most accessible and versatile computers to get you started. Read on to find out what’s going to work for you, your online and offline lifestyle, and your space – both physical and memory-wise.

1. Intel NUC11PAHi5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBmAT_0Xh9hJPv00

Amazon

Fueled by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4.2gHz of speed (the base unit supports 2.4gHZ, but you can add components to make your PC more powerful), there’s a lot packed into this little unit.

There are Intel graphics integrated, allowing you to stream mostly clear video and use this mini PC for your basic productivity needs. You’ll be able to connect up to four monitors as well via the HDMI, mini DisplayPort and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

You’ll also be able to pick anywhere between 8 to 32 GB or RAM and up to 1TB of storage. We suggest choosing one of the heftier options if you plan to game or create with your new PC. If you’re using it for basic productivity needs and don’t plan on downloading storage-heavy apps, you’re fine choosing a more barebones option.

Your new Intel PC is fast, responsive, and portable (at just 1.32 pounds), this is recommended more for users who have built and maintained machines before, as it might be confusing or overwhelming for newbies. It can handle regular internet usage and mild gaming with no problem, but heavy gamers will probably need something more powerful and with a better response to overheating.


Buy:
Intel NUC11PAHi5
at
$649.00

2. Apple Mac Mini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00TOPb_0Xh9hJPv00

Amazon

Apples Mac Mini is a good choice for Mac users and is both incredibly compact and portable.

There are two storage sizes to choose from (256GB and 512GB) and both pack 8GB of RAM, just enough for your work-from-home needs, as long as your job doesn’t involve heavy video editing. You’ve also got Apple’s M1 chip built-in which features faster processing times with lower fan speeds.

The performance will be quick, fast and powerful and Apple even claims that the M1 chip boasts faster graphics processing for clear visuals.

The macOS is also super user-friendly and intuitive with hundreds of useful apps and top-notch privacy settings available,  making this a great option for beginners who don’t have much experience building PCs and just need something to get their day-to-day work done.


Buy:
Apple Mac Mini
at
$669.00

3. Raspberry Pi 4 Model B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JdYnO_0Xh9hJPv00

Amazon

If you want to create your own setup and figure out what works best for you, the Raspberry Pi 400 B is the PC you need.

Don’t be fooled by its exposed design — this PC is just as powerful as any other we mention on this list. It’s got two USB ports and two HDMI ports, supporting 4K video. Built-in RAM is at 4GB and speed’s at 2.4GHz to start. This is a basic enough setup for casual streaming or web browsing, but you’ll need to upgrade your PC based on your daily needs.

What’s more, this Mini PC can be tinkered with and used to build anything — which means you can use this PC even if you want to try your hand at robotics or build your own smart display. If you’re new to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, you can even purchase one of the kits to get you started.


Buy:
Raspberry Pi 4 Model B
at
$215.97

4. HP ProDesk 400 G6 Desktop Mini PC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmPcX_0Xh9hJPv00

HP

The HP ProDesk 400 G6 packs a punch with a 10th generation intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s also got Intel UHD graphics integrated so you know your videos, games and presentations will look clear and vivid.

This mini PC has got Windows 10 Pro as well, and you can even get a free upgrade to Windows 11 if you so desire. As for ports, you’ve got an HDMI port, a Display Port and multiple USB ports, plus an audio jack.

It’s also relatively light weighing just under three pounds, so you can carry it around when you’re traveling on business.


Buy:
HP ProDesk 400 G6 Desktop
at
$824

1. HP ProDesk 600 G4 Desktop Mini PC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This shiny mini PC features Intel’s Core i3-8100T, with their UHD Graphics 630 and 3.1 GHz of processor speed. Dual-band wireless and Bluetooth provide a quick and secure connection. At 6.5 pounds, it’s the heaviest of the bunch here, but also contains a lot: 2666MHz of memory speed, a 500GB HDD, 4GB RAM, and probably the best and most plentiful port selection too (the dual audio input jacks are a nice bonus).

Windows 10 Pro is the OS of choice here, and there’s even an HP keyboard and mouse included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMuRs_0Xh9hJPv00

Amazon

Buy: HP ProDesk 600 G4 Desktop Mini PC

2. ASUS CHROMEBOX3-NC356U Mini PC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing “sus” about the ASUS. This sleek machine runs on Google’s Chrome OS, with a fast Intel Celeron processor that can handle 4K movies without lag, as well as 4GB DDR4 of memory.

Graphics look great when plugged into a monitor, and it can even handle two screens at a time using HDMI and DisplayPort over a USB-C connection. All Android apps are fully supported, and there’s built-in Bluetooth, WiFi, and and a gigabit LAN port for a faster connection.

Startup is swift, it’s near-silent when running, the OS is user friendly, and it barely takes up any space on your desk. It’s also well-protected against malware and viruses, automatically installing the latest software updates and bug fixes to keep your stuff secure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFLli_0Xh9hJPv00

Amazon

Buy: ASUS CHROMEBOX3-NC356U Mini PC

3. Intel NUC 8 Mainstream Kit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Fueled by a quad-core 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 2.7gHz of speed, there’s a lot packed in to this little unit. And it’s up to you what exactly goes in, since it’s customizable to your lifestyle, particularly how much memory you’ll need.

Intel’s Iris Plus Graphics 655 look vivid and sharp, and can support triple displays – all in 4K Ultra HD. Audio sounds great as well due to the eight-channel output. There are plenty of ports too, including Thunderbolt 3, two 2.0 USB, HDMI 2.0a, DisplayPort 1.2 via USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

While fast, responsive, and portable-ish (at three pounds), this is recommended more for users who have built and maintained machines before, as it might be confusing or overwhelming for newbies. It can handle regular internet usage and mild gaming no problem, but heavy gamers will probably need something more powerful and with better response to overheating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxoDP_0Xh9hJPv00

Amazon

Buy: Intel NUC 8 Mainstream Kit

4. ACEPC AK1 Mini PC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Intel 2.3GHz Celeron Apollo Lake Quad-Core J3455 powers this unit, and setting up dual displays is easy due to the double HDMI outputs. 4K HD video looks great, and 4GB of RAM keeps everything running pretty smoothly.

The 2.5G and 5G WiFi options provide a strong and steady signal, and build is small and light enough (just 1.3 pounds) so it can attach to some monitors for increased space on your desk. But if you want more (virtual) space, there’s a slot for a microSD card up to 128GB, and extra customizable options to make sure you’re getting the exact specifications that are going to fit what you need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SCC9_0Xh9hJPv00

Amazon

Buy: ACEPC AK1 Mini PC More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘He Could Have Killed Him’: Celebrities Weigh In on Will Smith Slap

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Oscars ceremony was derailed when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock referenced Pinkett Smith’s baldness (she has alopecia) and made a reference to 1997 movie G.I. Jane (which features a bald Demi Moore). Shortly after smacking the comedian, Smith returned to the stage for winning for Best Leading Actor, accepting the award in a bizarre, tearful speech. As the chaos unfurled on-screen, the program scrambled to defuse the tension in the room. Co-host Amy Schumer...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

A Timeline of Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Beef

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock’s jab at Jada Pinkett Smith at this year’s Oscars wasn’t the first time the comedian has joked about the famous couple. Here, a closer look at their history as both friends and frenemies. Shots Fired in 2016 After Pinkett Smith boycotted the 2016 Oscars ceremony for its lack of diversity, that year’s host, Rock, suggested in his opening monologue that the actress wasn’t even invited to the show in the first place. “Jada went mad,” he began. “Jada says she’s not coming. Protesting.” Then he quipped, “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desktop Computer#Privacy Settings#Rs
laptopmag.com

Lenovo Chromebook 3 drops to $97 — this is the best laptop under $100

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 with AMD 6 CPU is one of the best budget laptops for basic use. And for a limited time, you can nab this compact Chromebook for under $100. Currently, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $97 — its lowest price yet. Typically, this laptop retails for $219, so that's $122 in savings.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Best Buy is running a huge Microsoft Surface Pro X sale for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you like to stay productive on the go and don't feel like Apple's industry-leading iPads can really keep up with your daily work needs, our list of the best Windows tablets available today includes quite a few great options... from Microsoft.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Wins Best Actor Minutes After Smacking Chris Rock: ‘I Hope the Academy Invites Me Back’

Click here to read the full article. Minutes after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the face for making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, he won Best Actor for his role as Venus and Serena Williams’ father in King Richard. Smith took the stage smiling — acknowledging the timeliness of the situation — before kicking off his speech. “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said. “In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Professional Bigot, Tells Pete Buttigieg Stay Out of Girls’ Bathrooms

Click here to read the full article. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Geo.) on Saturday for some reason demanded that Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, “stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.” During a brief speech at a rally headlined by ex-President Donald Trump, Greene touched on the typical points of emphasis for a MAGA-devotee such as herself, namely the Jan. 6 insurrection and Hunter Biden’s laptop. The freshman congresswoman — also a full-time online troll who has appeared on the white-nationalist gathering speaker’s circuit — also told her home-state audience that she intends of defeating a lawsuit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars Over Jada Pinkett Smith Joke

Click here to read the full article. In what may be the most shocking moment in the history of the Academy Awards, Will Smith jumped onstage and smacked Chris Rock while the comedian was presenting the Best Documentary award at the 2022 Oscars. The unscripted moment arrived after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, a symptom of alopecia. “Jada, love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Rock said, before the actress rolled her eyes. Will appeared to laugh at the joke at first but then walked up onstage. After Rock said “Uh oh,” Smith hit...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Academy ‘Condemns’ Will Smith’s Oscar Slap, Launches Formal Investigation

Click here to read the full article. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences “condemn[ed]” Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday and announced they’ve launched a formal investigation into the incident, Variety reports.  “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” an Academy spokesperson said. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.” (A representative for the Academy did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.) While the Academy could take disciplinary...
CELEBRITIES
Apple Insider

Amazon's $200 price cut on Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro is back

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Retail 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are at the lowest prices seen in 30 days at Amazon, with mid-Marchdeals driving prices down to as low as $1,799.
COMPUTERS
KR Official

Try These Laptop and Desktop Accessories to Make Your Daily Work as Easy as Possible

Disclaimer - This post may contain links to affiliate websites, and I receive an affiliate comission for any purchases made by you on the affiliate website using such links. Once again, I came up with some of my recommendations for you regarding the laptop or desktop accessories. So, don't forget to scan the entire post, maybe something you want will get here!
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Gets Down to ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ at Post-Slap Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. While social media erupted into turmoil over the implications of Chris Rock being slapped during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast, the culprit himself headed off to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party seemingly completely unbothered. Will Smith — along with Jada Pinkett, Willow, Jaden, and Trey Smith — attended the famed event together, where he got down on the dance floor to a medley of his own hits, including “Summertime” and his 1997 Big Willie Style singles “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” and “Miami,” his first Academy Award in hand. Will Smith is at the #VanityFairOscarParty...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Degrades His Own General as an ‘Idiot’ Before Gushing Over ‘Smart’ Kim Jong-un

Click here to read the full article. Before Donald Trump took the stage in Commerce, Georgia for a campaign-style rally Saturday night, those in attendance were shown a monologue by General George Patton. It wasn’t the actual Patton; like most what took place on stage Saturday night, it was someone acting a part. In this case, it was the general as played by George C. Scott in the 1970 Academy Award-winning film Patton. Within the hour, Trump had called the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — Gen. Mark Milley — a “freaking idiot.” “Where the hell are our General Pattons?”...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Oscars’ Three Female Hosts Are ‘Cheaper Than Hiring One Man’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes kicked off the 2022 Oscars — the first time three women have ever had that job — with hilarious jabs at Hollywood pomposity and the culture wars. After a questionable and overblown introduction by DJ Khaled, Schumer set the scene by quipping, “This time, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.” She also joked about being the only white woman in the co-hosting group: “I am representing unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too...
CELEBRITIES
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $119 today — save $110

Chromebook deals offer some of the best value around without compromising on usability. On top of that, Chrome OS devices are the ideal student laptop deals because they’re inexpensive, internet-ready, and compatible with the ecosystem of Google-enabled education platforms that many schools use. That’s why we wanted to share this affordable offer for a Chromebook that we found at Walmart. Right now, you can get an 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $119, a huge $110 discount on the regular price of $229. You won’t find a better deal on a Chromebook today! Keep reading to learn more about this laptop.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Upcoming Windows update will kill Internet Explorer for good

Internet Explorer is set to have its final end-of-life update on June 15. The Windows 10 update will be sent out to PCs after that date, disabling the browser and wiping it from devices. While Microsoft has detailed its plans to retire Internet Explorer since May 2021, the Redmond, Washington...
SOFTWARE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy