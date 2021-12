Is it just me, or can you not even say the word Rakuten without thinking of the commercial the brand released covering Elton John’s iconic song “Rocket Man” and changing the lyrics to “Rakuten”? It not only immediately got stuck in my head the second I saw and heard the commercial, but it provided a foolproof way to never mispronounce the brand’s name ever again. Clever marketing actually works, my friends, and if you’re a Rakuten fan or just want to get started shopping through a Rakuten account, pay attention because the Rakuten Black Friday 2021 deals going on now will have you saving even more for shopping at your favorite stores.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO