Can Cats Eat Cheetos? Are Cheetos Safe For Cats?

By Phillip Mlynar
 4 days ago
(Picture Credit: Juanmonino/Getty Images)

Can cats eat Cheetos? You might have had this thought if you see your kitty begging while you’re grabbing a bag of Cheetos for a quick snack. If humans can eat Cheetos, can cats safely eat them too?

There is no short yes or no answer as to whether cats can eat Cheetos. Technically, Cheetos aren’t toxic or poisonous to cats. But as they’re also high in fat and sodium, they really have no place in a cat’s regular diet.

As always, you must ask your regular vet before sharing any human food with your beloved feline, including Cheetos. Here’s what you need to know about Cheetos and cats.

When Are Cheetos Okay For Cats To Eat?

If you notice that your cat likes to take a sneaky bite of your Cheetos , you can rest assured that the ingredients in these snacks aren’t toxic to cats.

So if you’re lounging on the couch and you end up feeding your cat a small bit of an individual Cheeto, you shouldn’t have too much to worry about.

Just don’t make it a regular habit, and always avoid the spicier flavors of Cheetos.

When Are Cheetos Bad For Cats?

(Picture Credit: Sergeeva/Getty Images)

The majority of ingredients that go into making Cheetos might not technically make your cat sick, but your cheesy snack is also a junk food that offers little in the way of nutritional benefits to both cats and humans alike.

Cheetos are high in sodium, calories, and fat, all of which could cause weight gain if eaten on a regular basis. If a case of feline obesity sets in, there are a number of other medical issues that could be subsequently brought on.

It’s also important to remember that feeding too much of any human food to a cat could eventually cause the feline to start rejecting their own cat food in favor of human snacks. This could bring about other meal-based problems and complications further down the road.

So don’t panic if your cat sneaks in a quick bite or two of a Cheeto, but definitely don’t make it a regular habit.

Has your cat ever taken a bite of your Cheetos? What healthier snacks do you feed your cat? Tell us about it in the comments section below!

The post Can Cats Eat Cheetos? Are Cheetos Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime .

