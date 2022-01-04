Make Kristin Cavallari’s Style Yours With This Cutout Bodysuit — Under $20

Kristin Cavallari and Judith Spies Eifrig/Blooming Jelly Long-Sleeve Cutout Bodysuit Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram/Amazon

Everyone is all about sweatshirts, sweaters and coats right now, and we’re definitely in that group too. But does that mean we can’t leave room for anything else in our shopping cart? Of course not. Your daily wear might consist of a lot of fleece, sherpa and terry at the moment, but sometimes you need to spice things up!

Need a little inspiration? We’re here for you. We can’t take all of the credit though. We’re just passing along an idea from our own inspiration: Kristin Cavallari! We’ve been admiring her style for well over a decade. She is a designer, after all. We recently were inspired by a mirror selfie she posted on her Instagram Story, and we found an affordable bodysuit to help you get the same look!

Kristin Cavallari and her mother, Judith Spies Eifrig. Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Get the Blooming Jelly Long-Sleeve Cutout Bodysuit starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

In her selfie, Cavallari actually posed with her mother, Judith Spies Eifrig, and when it comes to stunning style, this is definitely a case of like mother, like daughter! They both looked fabulous. Cavallari wore jeans with ripped knees, boots, a long coat and a black top (or bodysuit) with a cutout at the chest. The look was sophisticated, but the cutout gave it some serious edge, and we knew we had to recreate it!

We were so excited when we spotted this bodysuit. From what we can see, it looks practically identical to what Cavallari was wearing. They’re both black and they both have the same style cutout at the chest. Even apart from that, this bodysuit is impressive. It’s made of a soft, stretchy cotton blend, and the ends of the long sleeves have thumbholes!

Another thing we really love about this bodysuit is that it has three buttons at the bottom, meaning it has a super easy on-and-off — and that it’s not going to require you getting totally undressed to go to the bathroom. We know that’s always one of our first thoughts with bodysuits! Even cooler is that it’s actually adjustable; there are three different possible lengths!

Cavallari gave you one way to wear this bodysuit, but you don’t have to stop there. Try it with a fitted mini or midi skirt, a pair of shorts or under overalls. You could also use it to elevate a pair of joggers or classic sweats. And if the black isn’t working for you? There’s an army green version available too!

