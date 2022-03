Illinois-based Portillo’s is putting its first location in Texas in The Colony as part of the Grandscape complex, the company announced today. The company (Nasdaq: PTLO) said the location would open in the fall of 2022. Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo confirmed the location to The Dallas Morning News. He said the franchise would next come to Frisco in 2023, and he hopes to have 18 to 20 restaurants in North Texas in the next five years.

THE COLONY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO