10 Winter Boots to Keep Your Moving Through Winter’s Worst

By William Goodman and Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Winter weather is often brutal. However, even at winter’s worst, you’ve still got to get out and about — which is where a pair of men’s winter boots can really come in handy.

Simply put, winter boots are pretty much like your standard set of boots but just ready to take on the brutal conditions of the season. They’re typically lined with a warmer interior, cut a little higher to keep the snow out, and have superior traction on the footbed to ensure you don’t slip and slide on the ice.

Whether you need a good pair of boots to shovel snow or even more traction to get to the store or bar on a snowy day, having the freedom to move, well, freely around during the winter is great. To help, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite men’s winter boots to help get the job done.

1. L.L.Bean Shearling Winter Bean Boot

BEST OVERALL

Year after year, L.L.Bean’s famous Bean Boots top lists of best winter boots for a good reason. Handcrafted in Maine since 1912, the brand’s duck boots are made from durable rubber and leather combination that provides fantastic traction and supreme comfort. The striking silhouette is instantly recognizable thanks to its supple brown leather. This particular pair is lined with a premium shearling for added warmth during those frozen months. No matter what winter throws your way, Bean Boots will help you conquer it in style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LodL_0Xg4OT6k00


Buy: L.L.Bean Shearling Winter Bean Boot $229.00

2. Sperry Top-Sider Avenue Duck Winter Boot

BEST VALUE

If you want the same sturdy, comfortable, and durable construction of a Bean Boot but don’t want to pay L.L.Bean prices, Sperry’s Duck Boot is a fantastic alternative. While it loses the shearling lining, it still retains the superior rubberized sole that makes navigating winter weather a breeze. Furthermore, it remains an attractive boot that’s capable of transitioning from shoveling snow to the office and to the bar without missing a beat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlBj8_0Xg4OT6k00

Buy: Sperry Top-Sider Avenue Duck Winter Boot $108.56

3. Red Wing 6″ Classic Moc Boots

BEST CLASSIC

We’ve sung the praises of Red Wing’s workwear classic boots on this site before, and that same hefty reliability and construction can be beneficial during winter’s worst. Handmade from oil-tanned leather, the boots are water-resistant, but the leather can be treated to improve those abilities. Overall, the combination of the luxe leather and the instantly recognizable white soles makes for a sharp-looking boot you’ll want to wear over and over again all winter long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZ4p7_0Xg4OT6k00


Buy: Red Wing 6 $289.95

4. UGG Classic Mini Lace-Up Snow Boots

THE TRENDY PICK

Puffy is in, especially when you forego the puffer jacket for the puffer shoe. Yeah, it’s a thing in 2021. These lace-up snow boots from UGG feature a quilted collar with 3M® featherless insulation that’s made from 100% recycled polyester to keep your feet warm, dry and stylish when trudging through the snow. You might be thinking, “UGG? In the snow?” And the answer is yes, UGG in the snow. These babies can withstand temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit so keep you walking around without frostbite. The boots are complete with waterproof features to prove that fashion can also mean function.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JR2b_0Xg4OT6k00


Buy: UGG Classic Mini Lace-Up Snow Boots $180.00

5. Blundstone BL519 Winter Boot

MOST COMFORTABLE

If you’re not familiar with Blundstones, the quick version is that the Australian work boot is a comfortable yet highly durable boot that’s capable of handling all kinds of weather. The textured sole has enough grip to provide you plenty of stability in all kinds of weather, including ice and snow. The pull tabs make the boots easy to take on and off, while the Chelsea -style look makes them fashionable to, well, boot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHwRS_0Xg4OT6k00


Buy: Blundstone BL519 Winter Boot $189.95

6. Kamik Greenbay Winter Boot

BEST FOR KEEPING OUT MESS

Wading through feet of snow? You’ll want to be sure your feet don’t turn to ice, so having a tall boot like this Kamik Greenbay Winter Boot allows you to shuffle through piles of powder without concern. The drawstring top lets you cinch the nylon material around your legs to securely keep snow and other winter mess out of your feet. The thick rubber soles will provide good traction to keep you grounded. Oh, and they’re super comfortable to boot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwx9J_0Xg4OT6k00

Buy: Kamik Greenbay Winter Boot $84.95

7. The Original Muck Boot Company Chore Mid

BEST HIGH TOP BOOT

With its extended neoprene upper, The Original Muck Boot Company Chore Mid has even more room for you to work out in the snow. The boots boast an ability to keep warm in below freezing temps without a problem. Each boot has an impressive 5 mm neoprene shaft that helps to further waterproof the boot. Not only that, but the boots use an Airmesh lining for breathability so your tootsies don’t get too sweaty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twtKr_0Xg4OT6k00


Buy: The Original Muck Boot Company Chore Mid $104.99

8. The North Face ThermoBall Lifty II Snow Boot

BEST HIKER-STYLE

For those who love the comfort, support, and toughness of a hiking boot but need it to be a little more impactful and winter-ready, The North Face has you covered. The North Face ThermoBall Lifty II Snow Boot has a waterproof upper, plenty of traction using UltrATAC on the bottom and a higher cut to help reduce snow getting into the top. Finished with a leather TPU overlay fo added coverage, this is the snow boot you’re going to want this winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RVMR_0Xg4OT6k00


Buy: The North Face ThermoBall Lifty II Snow Boot $159.00

9. Sorel Caribou Stack Winter Boot

MOST ATTRACTIVE

What immediately stands out about this Caribou Stack Winter Boot from Sorel is how it sort of looks like a winterized Doc Marten. The black leather upper pops with the slightly contrasting rubber, Duck-boot style lower, while the shearling at the top has just the right amount of character. This boot feels like it would be right at home on the feet of a Twin Peaks character. Plus, there’s an added flexibility thanks to the fact the interior shearling can be removed. And, as always, there’s enough traction and waterproofing to handle any bit of winter weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkysF_0Xg4OT6k00


Buy: Sorel Caribou Stack Winter Boot $180.00

10. Moncler Peak Pebble-Grain Leather Hiking Winter Boots

BEST SPLURGE

French outfit Moncler is known for their high-end spin on outdoor gear, which means this pair of hiking boots is basically like a Ferrari for your feet. The supple, pebble-grain leather will only get better with age and more wear, breaking in to feel even softer than it already does. The Vibram lug soles can handle anything, while the foam midsoles provide plenty of cushioning. But the high-end construction comes with a high-end price tag to match. However, those willing to spend will get a truly amazing pair of shoes that will make it look like you just stepped off the slopes in the French Alps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBwsV_0Xg4OT6k00


Buy: Moncler Peak Pebble-Grain Leather Hiking Winter Boots $880.00

