Best Black Friday Deals: Apple AirPods, TV and Movie Blu-rays, and More

Black Friday is here! While the crowds this year might not be as large as years past, you can avoid them altogether with these virtual deals.

See our roundup of the best Black Friday deals below, and don't forget to check back to see what new markdowns we find.



$199.99



$139.99



This 32″ Insignia smart TV comes with a built-in Amazon Fire interface. With Amazon Fire TV you have access to Alexa (though the microphone can be easily turned off if you’re smart speaker averse), plus thousands of channels and apps (Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more). The specs: You’ll get 720p HD images and three HDMI ports (including 1 with ARC), USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, and Ethernet.



$199.99



$114.99



Waiting for a good sale to buy a pair of Apple AirPods — or lose one and in the market for a new pair? These 2nd generation Apple Airpods are currently on sale for $44 off the list price. The earphones easily connect to your Apple devices, and you can double-tap to play or skip forward while listening to music and seamlessly switch between all your devices. The Charging Case provides multiple speedy charges so you can talk and listen all day long.



$249.99



$189.99



The Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for $199.98 (a savings of $60). With AirPods pro you can customize your fit with three different sizes of the soft silicone tips, which also make these guys perfect for working out (they’re sweat-and water-resistant too). The adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear, and you can turn off the ANC with Transparency mode, which allows you to hear and connect with the world around you. The wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Up to 40% Off



Since we’re talking headphones, the most popular models of Urbanista’s stylish (and award-winning) headphones are getting a deep Black Friday discount. Get up to 40% off on the brand’s unique, colorful earphones including its most advanced model, the London — with active noise canceling and ambient sound modes — for 30% off, dropping the price from $119.00 to $83.30. The sports model Athens are on sale for 40% off taking the price from $129.00 to $77.99 ; the Stockholm Plus are on sale for $41.40 (regular $69) ; and the Paris headphones are discounted 40% off , going from $99.99 to $59.99.



$999.95



$798.99



Constructed with minimalism in mind, the Fuji Film X-E Series Mirrorless Camera combines innovative functions and an incredibly compact and lightweight design. Features include APS-C 24.3-megapixel X-Trans CMOS III sensor, X-Processor Pro high-speed image processing engine, and Bluetooth technology which allows you to pair the camera with your smartphone or tablet device to transfer photos. The camera’s “Touch Function” feature enables gesture control such as flick and pinch zoom, while the AF algorithm optimizes the camera’s performance and tracks moving subjects.



$221.50



$188.27



Black Friday is a great time to snag discounted office chairs. This ergonomic design from Sunnow provides back support, and perfect posture. It’s fully adjustable with a mesh headrest and height and angle adjustments, giving you neck support while avoiding cervical pain. The durable chair has a weight capacity of 280 pounds.



$39.98



$20



Looking for a lighting kit? Capture quality pictures at any time with the Bower 12″ RGB Selfie Ring Light Studio Kit. Ideal for creating live videos, vlogging, video chats, social media, health, beauty, and more, the kit features a ball head adapter which allows for flexibility when adjusting the ring light. There are nine light colors that you can choose from, including eight special effects light modes and 12 levels of brightness.







$299 + $50 Target gift card with purchase



The Oculus Quest 2 will likely end up being one of the popular tech gifts this holiday season. While you won’t find the Oculus Quest 2 on sale (unless it’s used), you’ll get a $50 gift card when you purchase the VR headset from Target via the link above.

Free with select Unlimited plans + up to $800



Verizon is currently running a Black Friday deal that will get you a free Apple iPhone 13 phone. The promotion includes up to $800 cashback with select trade-ins when you sign up for an unlimited plan.



$139.99



$69.99



Keep an eye on your home, front porch, backyard, and other areas with the NOOK Cam. This WiFi-enabled security camera features 1080p video, motion and sound detection, night vision, and more. Plus, it’s 50% off for Black Friday.



$279.99



$149.99



Enhance the audio of your home theater with the LG Electronics 2.1-channel 300W speaker kit, which comes with a 6″ wireless subwoofer for intense bass. The lightweight, carbon diaphragm reduces distortion for clean, crisp audio, while Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts settings for optimal quality.



$39.98



$9.99



This “F9: The Fast Saga” Blu-ray is currently 75% off. It features the director’s cut and the theatrical versions of the film along with a gag reel, commentary from directors, producers, and the stars, plus more behind-the-scenes content.



$11.99



$7.99



Thanksgiving is over but that doesn’t mean you can’t stock up on discounted Thanksgiving-themed movies like “Plains Trains & Automobiles.” John Candy and Steve Martin star in the ‘80s classic directed by John Hughes.



$49.98



$15.99



Another great deal, the 4K Blu-ray of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is on sale for $15.99 (regular $50). The film features Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and more.



$54.99



$39.99



Spruce up your kitchen with this immersion blender with a removable 8″ blending arm complete with a fixed blade and soft-grip handle. The KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender comes in Aqua Sky (pictured), Empire Red, and Black Matte.



$29.99



$17.99



The Fire TV Stick Lite comes with all the functionality of Fire TV plus Alexa Voice control on the remote, the one thing it’s missing is the ability to control your TV. (Read: There’s no power button or volume control, so you’ll still have to use your TV remote.) That’s not a bad trade-off for such a great price, considering the Lite is currently $17, but if you’d rather have the Fire TV stick its on sale for $25 (50% off the list price) .



$299.99



$224.99



This wine preservation system allows you to pour yourself a glass without removing the cork — which means you can enjoy the rest of the bottle weeks, months, or even years later. A specially designed needle pierces the cork, allowing you to pour smoothly, and replaces the liquid with Argon gas — an inert gas used in the winemaking process — to preserve the rest of the wine from oxidation.



$89.99



$59.99



If you’re in the market for a smart stylus, Lenovo’s Active Pen is compatible with the company’s tablets and is available for half price right now. The Bluetooth stylus features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity as it mimics a natural pen-to-paper feel, and comes with USB pen holder, three replacement tips, one tip change too, 1 AAAA battery, and two coin batteries. You can also customize the two side shortcut buttons for faster performance. It’s compatible with Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 2, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Miix 510, Lenovo MIIX 520, Lenovo Yoga 720, and Lenovo Yoga 920.



$99.99



$59.99



If you’re in the market for a smart speaker, Amazon’s deal on the Alexa-equipped Echo Dot is already live. Get the company’s most popular and most compact model that will allow you to use voice control while you stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others; turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices; use Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more. And at this price, you can buy a second Dot to pair with your first for stereo sound.