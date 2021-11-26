Best Black Friday Deals: Apple AirPods, TV and Movie Blu-rays, and More

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Black Friday is here! While the crowds this year might not be as large as years past, you can avoid them altogether with these virtual deals . To get your started, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best discounts we can find on everything from headphones to a fancy wine preservation system — items we think IndieWire readers will enjoy.

See our roundup of the best Black Friday deals below, and don’t forget to check back to see what new markdowns we find. For more holiday shopping recommendations be sure to check out the best Disney gifts and other specially curated gifts guides .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wV4Z5_0XfTgcWG00

Insignia 32″ Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition


Buy:
Amazon


$199.99

$139.99



Buy it

This 32″ Insignia smart TV comes with a built-in Amazon Fire interface. With Amazon Fire TV you have access to Alexa (though the microphone can be easily turned off if you’re smart speaker averse), plus thousands of channels and apps (Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more). The specs: You’ll get 720p HD images and three HDMI ports (including 1 with ARC), USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, and Ethernet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZ1wd_0XfTgcWG00

Apple AirPods with Charging Case


Buy:
Amazon


$199.99

$114.99



Buy it

Waiting for a good sale to buy a pair of Apple AirPods — or lose one and in the market for a new pair? These 2nd generation Apple Airpods are currently on sale for $44 off the list price. The earphones easily connect to your Apple devices, and you can double-tap to play or skip forward while listening to music and seamlessly switch between all your devices. The Charging Case provides multiple speedy charges so you can talk and listen all day long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOxvQ_0XfTgcWG00

Apple AirPods Pro


Buy:
Target


$249.99

$189.99



Buy it

The Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for $199.98 (a savings of $60). With AirPods pro you can customize your fit with three different sizes of the soft silicone tips, which also make these guys perfect for working out (they’re sweat-and water-resistant too). The adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear, and you can turn off the ANC with Transparency mode, which allows you to hear and connect with the world around you. The wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3RJB_0XfTgcWG00

Urbanista Headphones


Buy:
Urbanista

Up to 40% Off



Buy it

Since we’re talking headphones, the most popular models of Urbanista’s stylish (and award-winning) headphones are getting a deep Black Friday discount. Get up to 40% off on the brand’s unique, colorful earphones including its most advanced model, the London — with active noise canceling and ambient sound modes — for 30% off, dropping the price from $119.00 to $83.30. The sports model Athens are on sale for 40% off taking the price from $129.00 to $77.99 ; the Stockholm Plus are on sale for $41.40 (regular $69) ; and the Paris headphones are discounted 40% off , going from $99.99 to $59.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZc59_0XfTgcWG00

Fuji Film X-E3 Mirrorless Camera


Buy:
Amazon


$999.95

$798.99



Buy it

Constructed with minimalism in mind, the Fuji Film X-E Series Mirrorless Camera combines innovative functions and an incredibly compact and lightweight design. Features include APS-C 24.3-megapixel X-Trans CMOS III sensor, X-Processor Pro high-speed image processing engine, and Bluetooth technology which allows you to pair the camera with your smartphone or tablet device to transfer photos. The camera’s “Touch Function” feature enables gesture control such as flick and pinch zoom, while the AF algorithm optimizes the camera’s performance and tracks moving subjects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDnwM_0XfTgcWG00

Sunnow Ergonomic Office Chair


Buy:
Amazon


$221.50

$188.27



Buy it

Black Friday is a great time to snag discounted office chairs. This ergonomic design from Sunnow provides back support, and perfect posture. It’s fully adjustable with a mesh headrest and height and angle adjustments, giving you neck support while avoiding cervical pain. The durable chair has a weight capacity of 280 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIhFU_0XfTgcWG00

Bower 12” RGB Ring Light Studio Kit with Special Effects


Buy:
Walmart


$39.98

$20



Buy it

Looking for a lighting kit? Capture quality pictures at any time with the Bower 12″ RGB Selfie Ring Light Studio Kit. Ideal for creating live videos, vlogging, video chats, social media, health, beauty, and more, the kit features a ball head adapter which allows for flexibility when adjusting the ring light. There are nine light colors that you can choose from, including eight special effects light modes and 12 levels of brightness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgT70_0XfTgcWG00

Oculus Quest  2


Buy:
Target



$299 + $50 Target gift card with purchase



Buy it

The Oculus Quest 2 will likely end up being one of the popular tech gifts this holiday season. While you won’t find the Oculus Quest 2 on sale (unless it’s used), you’ll get a $50 gift card when you purchase the VR headset from Target via the link above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2W3B_0XfTgcWG00

Apple iPhone 13


Buy:
Verizon

Free with select Unlimited plans + up to $800



Buy it

Verizon is currently running a Black Friday deal that will get you a free Apple iPhone 13 phone.  The promotion includes up to $800 cashback with select trade-ins when you sign up for an unlimited plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIqQP_0XfTgcWG00

The NOOK Cam


Buy:
Nook


$139.99

$69.99



Buy it

Keep an eye on your home, front porch, backyard, and other areas with the NOOK Cam. This WiFi-enabled security camera features 1080p video, motion and sound detection, night vision, and more. Plus, it’s 50% off for Black Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4ztC_0XfTgcWG00

LG 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar with Subwoofer


Buy:
Best Buy


$279.99

$149.99



Buy it

Enhance the audio of your home theater with the LG Electronics 2.1-channel 300W speaker kit, which comes with a 6″ wireless subwoofer for intense bass. The lightweight, carbon diaphragm reduces distortion for clean, crisp audio, while Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts settings for optimal quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176CD2_0XfTgcWG00

“F9: The Fast Saga” Director’s Cut Blu-ray


Buy:
Amazon


$39.98

$9.99



Buy it

This “F9: The Fast Saga” Blu-ray is currently 75% off. It features the director’s cut and the theatrical versions of the film along with a gag reel, commentary from directors, producers, and the stars, plus more behind-the-scenes content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292W8D_0XfTgcWG00

“Plains, Trains & Automobiles” (Blu-ray)


Buy:
Amazon


$11.99

$7.99



Buy it

Thanksgiving is over but that doesn’t mean you can’t stock up on discounted Thanksgiving-themed movies like “Plains Trains & Automobiles.” John Candy and Steve Martin star in the ‘80s classic directed by John Hughes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tce5J_0XfTgcWG00

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” 4K (Blu-ray)


Buy:
Amazon


$49.98

$15.99



Buy it

Another great deal, the 4K Blu-ray of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is on sale for $15.99 (regular $50). The film features Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jizie_0XfTgcWG00

KitchenAid KHB1231MF 2-Speed Hand Blender


Buy:
Kohl's


$54.99

$39.99



Buy it

Spruce up your kitchen with this immersion blender with a removable 8″ blending arm complete with a fixed blade and soft-grip handle. The KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender comes in Aqua Sky (pictured), Empire Red, and Black Matte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N25l4_0XfTgcWG00

Fire TV Stick Lite


Buy:
Amazon


$29.99

$17.99



Buy it

The Fire TV Stick Lite comes with all the functionality of Fire TV plus Alexa Voice control on the remote, the one thing it’s missing is the ability to control your TV. (Read: There’s no power button or volume control, so you’ll still have to use your TV remote.) That’s not a bad trade-off for such a great price, considering the Lite is currently $17, but if you’d rather have the Fire TV stick its on sale for $25 (50% off the list price) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuaZS_0XfTgcWG00

Coravin Model Six Advanced Wine Bottle Opener and Preservation System


Buy:
Macys


$299.99

$224.99



Buy it

This wine preservation system allows you to pour yourself a glass without removing the cork — which means you can enjoy the rest of the bottle weeks, months, or even years later. A specially designed needle pierces the cork, allowing you to pour smoothly, and replaces the liquid with Argon gas — an inert gas used in the winemaking process — to preserve the rest of the wine from oxidation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdUps_0XfTgcWG00

Lenovo Active Pen 2


Buy:
Lenovo


$89.99

$59.99



Buy it

If you’re in the market for a smart stylus, Lenovo’s Active Pen is compatible with the company’s tablets and is available for half price right now. The Bluetooth stylus features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity as it mimics a natural pen-to-paper feel, and comes with USB pen holder, three replacement tips, one tip change too, 1 AAAA battery, and two coin batteries. You can also customize the two side shortcut buttons for faster performance. It’s compatible with Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 2, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Miix 510, Lenovo MIIX 520, Lenovo Yoga 720, and Lenovo Yoga 920.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGQlb_0XfTgcWG00

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)


Buy:
Amazon


$99.99

$59.99



Buy it

If you’re in the market for a smart speaker, Amazon’s deal on the Alexa-equipped Echo Dot is already live. Get the company’s most popular and most compact model that will allow you to use voice control while you stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others; turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices; use Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more. And at this price, you can buy a second Dot to pair with your first for stereo sound.

AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Cyber Monday Discounts — Get 50% Off Toys & Games, $20 Blink Security Cameras

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Cyber Monday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
SHOPPING
WRBL News 3

11 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Amazon shoppers can now find countless deals on top gifts ranging from smart TVs to air fryers. Several of these products are even cheaper than they were on Black Friday, and it’s no surprise shoppers are scrambling to get the best ones […]
SHOPPING
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Apple – MacBook Pro – 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops We’ve been preparing for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for weeks (months, really), and it’s finally here! And while Apple itself doesn’t host any big Black Friday sales, all the...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Stuck for Ideas? Here Are the Best Gifts for Women on Amazon

If you’re one of those people who finds buying gifts for people to be a real struggle, you’ll likely take all the help you can get. Luckily, when it comes to finding suitable gifts for the ladies in your life, there is a shortcut. By checking out the best gifts for women on Amazon, you will have a window into exactly what clothes, tech, food, treats and other miscellaneous items are currently worth your attention. While some people prefer to avoid larger retail websites, there are so many reasons to shop on Amazon, especially when compared to other websites or driving...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Early Amazon Black Friday deals are already live now — save on Echo speakers, Apple AirPods, robot vacuums and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is nearly here and early deals are already available at Amazon. TVs, kitchen appliances, smart home devices, and more are all down to some of the lowest prices we've seen all year. And Amazon's large selection makes it one of the most convenient places to shop, especially for Prime subscribers.
ELECTRONICS
