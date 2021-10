The Razer Viper Ultimate is a great wireless gaming mouse and has been a recommendation of ours since we first reviewed it. Today you can get the mouse with its RGB charging dock on sale for just $120 through the Razer website when you use the code FUTUREAFF. This matches a low we've seen before on the black version of the mouse, but the real key to this deal is that it applies to both Mercury White and Quartz Pink. Those color options do not go on sale like this and are still $150 at other retailers.

