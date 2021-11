The story below is a preview from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. Scale back to dial up the enjoyment. The holidays can be magical—they can also be stressful, expensive and exhausting. Buying gifts, hosting family and creating a festive home might be on your ‘to do’ list when the end of the year is nigh. It is possible to create the memories you crave, and to mark the season without ending up emotionally and physically spent, with a credit card bill to match. Last year’s celebrations were scaled down due to COVID, and this year you can thoughtfully plan what traditions you want to bring back, and which ones belong at the curb with the holiday trash. Read on for tips to make this the celebratory season you’ve always wanted.

