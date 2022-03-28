ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Fur Laughs: Super-Focused Cat Absolutely Cannot Be Distracted [VIDEO]

By CatTime
CatTime
CatTime
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjBmL_0Xeon3Zf00

Has your cat ever stared at something you can’t see? The kitty in the video above has certainly focused on something rather intently — so intently that even pokes and prods won’t distract him!

We have no idea what this cat finds so compelling. Is it a bird? A plane? Superman? Anything is possible. But we don’t need to know what the kitty is looking at to get a good laugh from the video!

All this staring may have you thinking about your cat’s eyes. Can they really see things you can’t? Here are a few facts about cats’ vision that can help you figure out how they see the world!

Fun Facts About Your Cat’s Vision

(Picture Credit: cunfek/Getty Images)

Cats see the world differently! Check out a few of our favorite cat vision facts:

  • Cats are not colorblind, but the range of colors that cats see is likely limited to green, blue, and possibly yellow.
  • Felines have much better night vision than we do, and they’re also better at detecting motion. This makes them great hunters!
  • Cats’ eyes are positioned closer to the sides of their heads than ours are. This allows them to have a wider field of vision. Humans can see a visual field of about 180 degrees, while felines can view about 200 degrees.
  • Cats can see ultraviolet light that we humans cannot. So if your cat is looking at something you can’t see, chances are good that they’re just able to see a lot better than you can.
  • White cats who have blue eyes are often deaf or hard of hearing. If you have a white cat with blue eyes, you should have your vet check how well they can hear.
  • Albino cats have very pale blue or pinkish eyes that are overly sensitive to light. These cats must be kept out of direct sunlight or bright lights that could damage their eyes.

Does your cat ever stare intensely at things you can’t see? Have they ever focused on something so hard that you have trouble getting them to look away, like the cat in the video? Let us know in the comments below!

The post Fur Laughs: Super-Focused Cat Absolutely Cannot Be Distracted [VIDEO] appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 7

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Cat#Fur#Birds#Deaf
purewow.com

9 Signs Your Dog Is Super Connected to You

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.
PETS
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Don’t Let Strangers Take a Picture of Your Dog (Here’s Why)

Dogs need to go out for walks pretty much on a daily basis, right? And now, as it starts to warm up again, there will be more and more people out walking, running and walking their dogs. When you run into another dog lover, many times they want to pet your dog, comment on the "cuteness" and in some cases, ask if they can take a picture of your cute dog.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CatTime

6 Ways To Connect With Your Cat On A Deeper Level

To what extent have you really bonded with that special feline in your life? And how can you strengthen that connection and take it to a deeper level? The post 6 Ways To Connect With Your Cat On A Deeper Level appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
Distractify

Girlfriend Watches Boyfriend on His Phone for 10 Minutes Without Him Noticing in Viral TikTok

Matters of the heart are a tough thing to deal with, especially when you're dating someone you feel like you can't really trust or who has given you countless reasons not to trust them in the past. You stay up at all hours of the night wondering whether or not they are as devoted to you as you are to them. You wonder who they're hanging out with or what they're doing and if they're being honest with you about their feelings or you're getting played.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Her Sister in a Show-Stopping Ombre Dress

Sandra Bullock turned heads at her latest red carpet appearance—all thanks to her stunning ensemble and a very special guest. The 57-year-old actress recently attended the premiere of her latest film, The Lost City, and stepped out in a ruffled pink ombre dress by Elie Saab, complete with a plunging neckline and a gravity-defying split. Bullock completed the outfit with a black blazer and matching heels, but her stylish ensemble isn't the only thing that caught our attention. The star brought her little sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, as her date.
CELEBRITIES
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
553
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy