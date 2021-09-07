CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Faucet Water Purifiers for Cleaner, Better Tasting Tap Water

By Bryan Hood
 8 days ago
Every human needs to drink water and plenty of it. And if you’re sticking to the recommended eight-plus glasses a day, chances are at least some of it is coming from the tap. Because of this an easy way to upgrade the water you drink is by installing a purifier on your faucet.

A faucet-mounted water purifier is a device that uses a combination of filters and water pressure to reduce the amount of lead, mercury, chlorine and other contaminants coming from your tap. Not only does that make water you drink cleaner, chances are it will taste better too (traces of chlorine can affect water’s taste and odor). Plus, using a filter means you won’t have to buy bottled water, something which will save you money and also cut down on plastic waste.

If you’re looking to improve the taste and quality of your tap water, the time is right to invest in a water purifier for your faucet. Here are some of the very best available on Amazon.

Robb Report stands for luxury without compromise, and is synonymous around the world with the best of the best. For over 40 years, our magazine has helped discerning readers find products that meet those exacting standards. We\'re proud to continue that tradition by recommending the very best cookware, technology, home goods and other life essentials to meet your needs.

1. IVO Faucet-Mounted Water Filtration System

Few water-filtration systems are as effective at cleaning your tap water as this model from IVO. Despite its compact size, this device quickly runs the water from your faucet through a four-level filtration process at the twist of a dial. That process removes rust, sediments, turbidity, chlorine and other impurities while retaining essential minerals. It’s as easy to install as it is to use, too. Simply screw it on in place of your faucet’s removable aerator and you’re ready to go.

IVO Faucet-Mounted Water Filtration System

2. Waterdrop Stainless-Steel Faucet Water Filter

If you don’t mind the taste of your tap water but are curious about how it may improve with a water purifier, Waterdrop’s device may be just what you’re looking for. The simple, streamlined filter is well-suited for newcomers. Although it lacks the fancy features of some of the options on this list, it is exceedingly easy to use and is excellent at filtering out any possible contaminants, including chlorine and lead, which is the point of using a purifier in the first place.

Waterdrop Stainless-Steel Faucet Water Filter

3. Brita Basic Faucet Water Filter System

Brita is one of the most trusted names in water purification for a reason—the company knows what it’s doing. It also knows that high-tech features, while nice, are not necessary. That’s why the brand’s basic filter system is so easy to use. Simply screw it onto the end of your faucet, and you’re ready to go. The filter—which will reduce 60 contaminants commonly found in tap water, including 99 percent of the lead—is also easy to swap out for a new one, something that can’t be said for all filters.

Brita Basic Faucet Water Filter System

4. Engdenton Stainless-Steel Faucet Water Filter System

Few water purifiers can be said to look good. But there’s no reason your filter has to be a hulking eyesore. If you’re looking for a device with some style, check out Engdenton’s purifier. The stainless steel device features an elegant, retro-inspired design sure to fit in with almost any classically designed kitchen . Its Active Carbon Fiber filtration system also produces clean, great-tasting water, meaning there style and substance to this purifier.

Engdenton Stainless-Steel Faucet Water Filter System

