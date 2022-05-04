The best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2022

How much storage does the PS5 have, and how big is the PS5 hard drive when it comes to pure memory? The PS5 utilises an SSD drive for better and worse - it's a faster, more powerful drive than the standard HDD, but it's more expensive for the same amount of space. And on top of that, while it technically boasts a respectable 825GB of storage, game files are getting bigger and some of that space has to be taken up with the operating system - so it might be less than you'd think. Either way, it means that the 825GB number touted isn't the full picture of the available PS5 storage space. So here's everything you need to know about how much storage the PS5 has.

