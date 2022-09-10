ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Highest-Earning '90 Day Fiance' Stars: Net Worths of Pedro, Yve, Tim and More

By Laura Rizzo
 3 days ago

Raking it in! Current and former 90 Day Fiancé stars like David Murphey , Darcey Silva and Larissa Dos Santos Lima are some of the highest earners that have been featured on the TLC show. Their net worths top more than six figures, and it’s obvious their reality fame has helped build their bank accounts.

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Who Got Real About Their Plastic Surgery

While you may think all the 90DF couples are making bank from appearing on the reality show about long-distance lovers, that’s not exactly the case. Chris Thieneman and wife Nikki Cooper appeared in David Toborowsky and now-wife Annie Suwan ’s storyline during season 5 in 2018 and claimed they did not get paid a dime for their time filming. Later that year, an insider explained to Radar Online how the sliding pay scale for the show works.

90 Day Fiancé pays their American cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” the source said at the time. Even if a person is able to land a spot on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? , their pay “doesn’t go up much more.”

Unfortunately, the foreign stars don’t get any sort of paycheck for their time on the show. “They can’t even get paid because they have to wait for a work permit,” the source continued. “It’s, of course, different if filming takes place in their country.”

Besides a paycheck directly from TLC, being featured on 90 Day opens up other doors for potential financial gain, like becoming a social media influencer, Cameo star or getting paid for public appearances.

'90 Day Fiance' Weight Loss Transformations: See Photos!

Viewers see some people on the show throw around large sums of money during the process of their significant other getting granted a K-1 visa so they can come live in the states. Fans were shocked when 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days David revealed he spent $300,000 on a dating site to speak to a Ukrainian woman named Lana . Although they were briefly engaged, the couple did not work out in the end.

However, not all the stars on the show are in such a solid financial state. Popular cast member Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) appeared on both 90 Day Fiancé and Happily Ever After? but revealed to fans she struggled with money problems and asked for prayers amid financial hardships.

Some 90 Day Fiancé stars have a seriously impressive net worth. Keep scrolling to see the highest-earning stars on the series!

