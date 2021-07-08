Cancel
Florida State

Where Does ‘The Little Couple’ Live Now? Here’s Everything to Know About Their Florida Home

By Samantha Benitz
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyaDb_0XdkhpCl00
Courtesy of Dr. Jen Arnold/Instagram

We watched The Little Couple’s family make countless memories in their Houston, Texas house, but Dr. Jennifer Arnold, her husband, Bill Klein, and their two kids, William and Zoey, have since relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida. Here’s everything you need to know about where the TLC brood now calls home.

When did The Little Couple move to Florida?

Bill, Jen and the crew moved from Texas to Florida in June 2017, when Jen was offered a new job there. The timing was unfortunate, because soon after moving into the stunning $2.1 million canal-front home complete with a beautiful pool and spa, they had to evacuate due to Hurricane Irma.

“My family calls me a hurricane magnet. But I have been followed by hurricanes in Orlando, Miami, Pittsburgh, Houston and now St. Petersburg,” the neonatologist wrote via Instagram at the time.

Jen has since updated her social media followers about another tropical storm they are currently facing, which has been moving up the Florida coast after strengthening to a hurricane, per CNN. “Getting ready for Elsa. Now a category 1. Staying safe,” the Think Big: Overcoming Obstacles With Optimism author captioned a video showing the strong winds in her sprawling backyard on July 7. “So far so good,” she added in another message.

Where does The Little Couple live in Florida?

Since Jen’s new job was at Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital, they found a lovely abode nearby. St. Petersburg is smack dab in the center of Florida’s west coast, and their seaside home is in the ritzy city’s Snell Isle neighborhood. Jen is happy to be living in Florida again because it’s where she grew up, and she’s excited to be closer to her family while raising their two children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Fcex_0XdkhpCl00
Mediapunch/Shutterstock

What happened to The Little Couple’s house in Houston?

The home we saw on the show was in Hurricane Harvey’s path in Houston, but luckily it was totally undamaged. The couple listed the Knollwood/Woodside area home for $1.2 million in September 2017, after remodeling its interior to a standard size, since it had been modified to accommodate their height. Although they no longer live there, Bill will likely return to the city of Houston to work on his pet supply store Rocky and Maggie’s Pet Boutique, where he has a storefront.

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
