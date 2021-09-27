Chicago Weather: Warm, dry Monday
Warm and dry Monday. Highs in the mid-80s. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago's news app . Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.Monday : Warm, cooler by the lake. High: 86, Low: 61 Tuesday : Cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 58 Wednesday : Great day. High: 84, Low: 62 Thursday : Very nice. High: 80, Low: 59 Friday : Still mild. High: 73, Low: 57 Saturday Still mild. High: 74, Low: 58 Sunday : Showers late. High: 71, Low: 57
Comments / 1