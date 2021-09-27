CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Warm, dry Monday

 6 days ago

Warm and dry Monday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday : Warm, cooler by the lake. High: 86, Low: 61

Tuesday : Cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 58

Wednesday : Great day. High: 84, Low: 62

Thursday : Very nice. High: 80, Low: 59

Friday : Still mild. High: 73, Low: 57

Saturday Still mild. High: 74, Low: 58

Sunday : Showers late. High: 71, Low: 57

