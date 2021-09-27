Chicago Weather: Warm, dry Monday

Warm and dry Monday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

: Warm, cooler by the lake. High: 86, Low: 61

: Cooler by the lake. High: 77, Low: 58

: Great day. High: 84, Low: 62

: Very nice. High: 80, Low: 59

: Still mild. High: 73, Low: 57

Still mild. High: 74, Low: 58

: Showers late. High: 71, Low: 57