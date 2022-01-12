ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The smallest sharks you can have in a home aquarium

Cover picture for the articleWithout a doubt, sharks are the proverbial bad boys of the deep. Their antics have been the focus of major motion pictures, week-long television specials, and classic Rat Pack songs. And, although we’re all used to seeing these creatures lurking in big bodies of water, we’ve found a few...

EurekAlert

After thousands of years, an iconic whale confronts a new enemy

For millennia, vast expanses of the Arctic Ocean have been untouched by humans, ocean where narwhals and other marine mammals lived undisturbed. Now that climate change is causing sea ice to melt, there has been an uptick of human activity in the Arctic. This has resulted in significantly more noise from an array of human sources, including seismic surveys, mine blasts, port projects and cruise ships.
ANIMALS
hngn.com

Horrifying Shark Attack Leaves Surfer's Foot Shredded to Bits

A surfer who was attacked by a shark recounted the incident when the sea predator nearly bit off his foot while arguing that the petrifying moment did not result in him becoming scared of predators in the sea. The victim, identified as Jeremy Carr, said he was willing to go...
ANIMALS
birminghamtimes.com

Four New Viruses Discovered In Galapagos Tortoises After COVID-Style Tests

Four viruses have been found for the first time in giant tortoises on the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador after 454 of the animals underwent COVID-style testing. The infected animals live on islands where there is human activity. Tortoises on islands with no human activity did not test positive for any of the four viruses, researchers said.
ANIMALS
homedit.com

Types of Grass You Can Find in Home Gardens

Maintaining a healthy lawn at home comes with many benefits. However, you have your work cut out as there are many types of grass you can find on home lawns. Many times, people think that taking care of a lawn should be an easy task. For many, the first thing that often comes to mind is “it’s just grass.” However, this statement could not be further from the truth.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

London Zoo keepers capture moment tiger cub takes first wobbly steps outdoors

London Zoo has captured footage of its one-month-old endangered tiger cub’s first wobbly steps outside.Zoo keepers spotted the critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub as it ventured outdoors in pursuit of its mother.Sumatran tigers, from Indonesia are the rarest and smallest subspecies of tiger, with the latest figures suggesting that only 300 remain in the wild.On Wednesday, keepers watched as the cub’s mother, Gaysha, carried the one-month-old outside for the first time in the afternoon sun, before taking the opportunity to stretch her legs.Keepers then captured the moment the determined youngster attempted to copy its mother, tumbling onto the soft...
ANIMALS
d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY
Miami Herald

‘Rare find.’ A second terrifying deep-sea fish washes up on California beach

A second extremely rare deep-sea fish has been found washed up on a Southern California beach, marine biologists say. Someone discovered the body of a Pacific footballfish, a type of anglerfish like one seen in the film “Finding Nemo,” on a beach in Encinitas north of San Diego on Friday, Dec. 10, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography reported on Twitter.
WILDLIFE
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
CBS News

Giant bite photographed on huge 15-foot great white shark

Photographer Jalil Najafov took the photo of a lifetime while diving in Isla Guadalupe, Mexico: He spotted a gigantic great white female shark with a ring of teeth marks around her side, encompassing her entire chest. The shocking photo garnered significant attention on social media. "On rare occasions, during mating...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

11 Strangest Ocean Creatures That Washed Ashore this Year

The world's oceans seem to have managed to find its way back to the shallows regardless of its vastness, carrying with it its very distinct, even weird, organisms ashore. Live Science was able to enumerate 11 of the strange ocean creatures that washed ashore this year of 2021. Sailor jellyfish...
WILDLIFE
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
LIFESTYLE

