ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How Gordon Ramsay does Thanksgiving: 3 recipes he promises will not disappoint

GMA
GMA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y346B_0XdQfjfB00

Fiery celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is here to take your Thanksgiving plans up a notch.

The star of "Masterchef Junior: Celebrity Showdown" shared some of his Thanksgiving dishes that he promises will not disappoint at your Thanksgiving get-together.

“What better way to start off your Thanksgiving meal than with a warm bowl of butternut squash soup," he shared with "GMA."

"My honey roasted parsnips are a perfect side dish for your feast," he added.

For the next day, Ramsay recommends his leftover turkey salad recipe as "an easy and healthy next-day dish."

Get the recipes for these dishes below and tell us by tweeting @GMA if they earn a spot on your Thanksgiving table.

"Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving!" Ramsay said.

(MORE: Countdown to Turkey Day: How to pull off Thanksgiving like a pro)

To start: Butternut squash soup with parsley oil

Start with a warm bowl of his butternut squash soup. Get the full recipe here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267JWp_0XdQfjfB00
Gordon Ramsay Group - PHOTO: Gordon Ramsay's butternut squash soup

A stellar side: Honey roasted parsnips

Ramsay shares his honey roasted parsnips side dish for your Thanksgiving feast. With under 10 ingredients, this one is easy to follow.

Get the full recipe here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OFbE_0XdQfjfB00
Gordon Ramsay Group - PHOTO: Gordon Ramsay's Parsnips
(MORE: Keto, Whole30 followers give thanks: Here are your most popular Thanksgiving Pinterest recipes)

For the next day: Leftover turkey salad recipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxzRZ_0XdQfjfB00
Gordon Ramsay Group - PHOTO: Chef Gordon Ramsay's leftover turkey salad recipe

Recipe Yields: 2-3 servings

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 pounds leftover turkey, breast and thigh, pulled apart

1/2 cup bean sprouts

4 breakfast radishes, sliced thin

8 ounces watercress, picked (arugula can be used instead)

2 ounces peanuts, toasted

2 ounces daikon, thinly shaved

2 teaspoons ginger, fresh grated

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted

1/4 bunch cilantro, leaves picked (if desired)

1 tablespoon olive oil

5 ounces Bang Bang sauce

Directions:

Wash all the salad ingredients and set aside on clean paper towel to absorb excess moisture.

In large mixing bowl, combine watercress, bean sprouts, radishes, daikon and ginger. Season to taste with salt and toss evenly with olive oil as desired. Place in serving bowls.

Over medium heat, in large saute pan, add turkey and bang bang sauce. Cook until thoroughly heated.

Distribute evenly over salads and finish with toasted peanuts and sesame seeds.

(MORE: 4 Thanksgiving recipes that Bon Appetit editors love_

Editor's note: This story was originally published on November 14, 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Is Valerie Bertinelli's Most Requested Dish

Actress and chef Valerie Bertinelli has been a source of inspiration for many. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, she decided to turn her love of cooking into her own show on the Food Network, "Valerie's Home Cooking," later in life, and also wrote cookbooks filled with delicious recipes. She was pretty self-aware about the entire process. "By cooking on camera, it's a whole different animal than cooking at home," she explained, adding that it was easy for her to face the camera and cook because she has worked as an actress.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Mashed

What Bobby Flay Asks Guests To Bring For Thanksgiving Dinner

On the most recent episode of "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay," celebrity chef Bobby Flay stated that "Thanksgiving is a monster to cook," which is surprising to hear from someone who owns three restaurants nationwide (via Foodsided). Yet, as expected in the Flay household, Thanksgiving is taken very seriously and comes with a "strategy," as described by the Food Network personality. "If you walk into my house a day or two before Thanksgiving, you will see, literally, handwritten legal pad notes all over my cupboards," Flay said.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Biggest Fried Egg Mistake You're Making, According To Robert Irvine

On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Recipes#Healthy Recipe#Food Drink
Mashed

This Is Bobby Flay's Favorite Thanksgiving Side

Who doesn't love Thanksgiving? There's nothing better than rallying around a holiday that's entirely dedicated to friends, family, thankfulness, and inclusivity. And let's face it, we all wish our days started with a festive parade and ended with pumpkin pie (with a mid-day nap thrown in between). From participating in a turkey trot to watching endless amounts of football, there are so many enjoyable traditions that occur on the fourth Thursday of November. However, nothing tops the heaps and heaps of delicious food. Roast turkey (or tofurky) may be the star of the meal, but the best part about this harvest feast is the wide variety of sides.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Michael Symon Closed So Many Of His Restaurants

Are you a fan of celebrity chef Michael Symon? You might know this Cleveland-born chef for his early Food Network appearances on shows such as "Ready... Set... Cook!" and "Food Nation with Bobby Flay," his 2008 win of "The Next Iron Chef," and his frequent hosting duties of past shows such as "The Melting Pot" (via Food Network). But long before Symon was a television star, he was working hard in the restaurant business, opening his first hometown spot with his wife Liz way back in 1997 (via USA Today). Recognition came quickly, with Food & Wine naming Symon as its top new chef the following year, and a quick succession of restaurant openings followed until the chef racked up an astounding 21 eateries.
CELEBRITIES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Ina Garten Just Shared An Exciting Barefoot Contessa Announcement

For nearly 20 years, Ina Garten has been sharing her love of cooking and entertaining on her popular Food Network cooking show "Barefoot Contessa." A self-taught cook who used to work in the White House as a budget analyst (via Good Housekeeping), Garten has gained legions of fans by making cooking and entertaining accessible (via The Washington Post). She's also a bestselling cookbook author with more than a dozen titles under her name (via Pure Wow), including her most recent, "Modern Comfort Food," released in October 2020. This latest cookbook is also the inspiration for the latest season of "Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food."
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Recipe: Cornbread Dressing, from New York Times Cooking

Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Yewande Komolafe's Cornbread Dressing. This crisp, rich and buttery dressing is excellent as a side dish for dinner on Thanksgiving and as leftovers the next day. Aromatics...
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
Fox News

Serve these Thanksgiving side dishes on the big day

This Thanksgiving, spice up your table with some fun and different sides. Below, five awesome ideas to get the wheels turning. We’re talking mouth-watering cranberry apple rice pilaf, grilled sweet potatoes, and more. Read on, and get excited for Turkey Day. Cranberry Apple Rice Pilaf by Melanie Cagle of The...
RECIPES
thebrag.com

Paul McCartney has a very weird favourite sandwich recipe

Paul McCartney revealed his recipe for the ‘perfect sandwich’ in a new interview and it definitely sounds like an acquired taste. Speaking with British comedian Romesh Ranganathan while promoting his late wife Linda’s cookbook Family Kitchen, McCartney explained what he deemed to be the ‘perfect sandwich’. Be warned – just reading what’s in it is probably enough to make your nose turn up.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy