This week on 'The View'
Scheduled guests for week of SEPT. 20 - 24 are as follows (subject to change):Monday, Sept. 20/b> – Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina guest co-hosts; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“BMF”) Tuesday, Sept. 21/b> – Carly Fiorina guest co-hosts; Cynthia Erivo (Author, “Remember to Dream, Ebere”) Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Dulé Hill (“The Wonder Years”) Thursday, Sept. 23 – ABC news correspondent and “Good Morning America” co-anchor Eva Pilgrim (Author, “Walter Does His Best”) Friday, Sept. 24 – Exclusive interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris WANT MORE? Follow "The View" on Instagram. Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , TuneIn , Spotify , Stitcher or the ABC News app .
Comments / 87