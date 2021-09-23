CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week on 'The View'

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5amO_0Xd9bxdv00

Scheduled guests for week of SEPT. 20 - 24 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, Sept. 20/b> – Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina guest co-hosts; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“BMF”)

Tuesday, Sept. 21/b> – Carly Fiorina guest co-hosts; Cynthia Erivo (Author, “Remember to Dream, Ebere”)

Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Dulé Hill (“The Wonder Years”)

Thursday, Sept. 23 – ABC news correspondent and “Good Morning America” co-anchor Eva Pilgrim (Author, “Walter Does His Best”)

Friday, Sept. 24 Exclusive interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , TuneIn , Spotify , Stitcher or the ABC News app .

Proud Caucasian.
07-26

Isn't this the show that said Michael avenatti was the second coming, and would be the next president? Last time I checked he was in prison.

Eldorado
01-26

Bunch of racist bigoted hags. You either agree with their way left view or they shriek and howl. Try to embarrass and humiliate anyone that does not agree with their views. Show should be called our opinion

Sharon Henson
01-11

I stopped watching the show over a year ago, before Megan left for maternity leave, just because Megan was unbearable. I started watching again, when Megan went on maternity leave....I enjoyed 3 months of smiling faces, no conflict, excellent interviews with guests. However, in the one week Megan has been back....I see a pouty face when interviewing Democrats...as well as an embarrassing attitude by a show host (Megan), I will not be watching until Megan goes home to raise Liberty. 2020 has shown me that life is fragile, and to turn on that channel daily, and seeing Megan sitting there as a toad....does not make my day. So sorry girls, I have been an avid watcher for years...see you on the flip side.

